Business News
Nigeria invest $9.4 million in Shelter Afrique; emerge as the second largest shareholder
The investment in the Pan-African firm made Nigeria the second-largest shareholder behind Kenya.
Nigeria recently invested about $9.4 million capital in Shelter Afrique, a Pan-African housing development financier, headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya. This takes its total stakes to 14.77%.
The investment in the Pan-African firm made Nigeria the second-largest shareholder behind Kenya. Nigeria’s stake increased to 14.77% from 7.4 % initially owned in December 2019. In the top three categories of shareholders, Kenya, the host nation leads the chart with a 14.87% stake, followed closely by Nigeria at 14.77%, and AfDB at 14.28%.
The company also received additional capital injections from Rwanda, Uganda, Lesotho, Mali, Namibia, Togo, Zimbabwe, and Swaziland in investing in the company.
The investment in the firm is sequel to its recurring losses, which caused a renewed call for the recapitalization of the firm. For example, Shelter Afrique recorded losses in both 2018 and 2019, to the tune of about Sh999.8 million. The percentage loss declined remarkably by -94.7% from the Sh940.8 million loss recorded in 2018 to about Sh50 million loss in 2019.
According to the Managing Director of Shelter Afrique, Mr. Andrew Chimphondah, “This is a strong show of confidence in Shelter Afrique by member countries, that the institution is now better governed, and has significantly improved its financial performance.”
Shelter Afrique, jointly owned by 44 African governments, AfDB, and African Re-Insurance Corporation, offers a host of unique housing finance products and services, as well as practical advice and technical assistance to a wide range of industry stakeholders.
Coronavirus
WHO records highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases
The previous 24 hour record for new cases was 306,857, on September 6, 2020.
The World Health Organization (WHO), yesterday, recorded a daily record increase in global coronavirus cases, with 307,930 new cases within 24 hours, bringing the total cases to 28,871,176.
The UN health agency, disclosed that the biggest increases were from India (94,372), the United States (45,523), and Brazil (43,718). It also reported 5,537 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 921,801.
On Sunday, India recorded 1,114 new deaths, United States came second with 1,022 deaths, and Brazil recorded 874 deaths within 24 hours. The WHO record for new death cases is still 12,430, which was recorded on April 17, 2020.
India is now regarded as epicenter of the pandemic, based on its reported new cases, and had set a global record of 97,570 new cases per country, in a single day.
The COVID-19 infections are still rising in 58 countries of the world, including Argentina, Indonesia, Morocco, Spain, and Ukraine. The new cases in the United States are reducing, with a 44% decrease from the peak period, where more than 77,000 new cases were reported on July 16.
Business
One killed, as vehicles collide with moving train in Lagos
A moving train today collided with vehicles in the Oshodi area of Lagos State.
A passenger was feared dead, after a bus and a Toyota Highlander SUV collided with a moving commuter train at PWD inward Oshodi, Lagos.
This was disclosed by the DG, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.
“The bus with six passengers suddenly veered onto the tracks and collided with the train,” he said
“The agency received the distress call at 8.12 am. Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a passenger motor GGE 972 GE with six passengers, had veered onto the train tracks while crossing the rail at PWD inward Oshodi, and subsequently collided with a scheduled commuter train,”
“The bus was then dragged along for a stretch of the journey, before the train managed to come to a halt.”
The Agency has successfully extricated the affected passengers, while the wreckage of the bus has been removed to allow the free flow of commuter traffic.
LASEMA boss added that a highlander Jeep was also involved in the collision, and its passengers (two adult males) sustained serious injuries, before being transported to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.
The DG of LASEMA, confirmed one loss of life, and the body has been deposited at the hospital morgue. The other passengers are currently receiving treatments.
Economy & Politics
JOHESU begins 7-day strike today
The union said it has exhausted all alternative measures before it declared a strike.
Health workers, under the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), have embarked on a 7 day strike today, Monday 14th. The union had earlier warned of an impending strike action, to protest of poor funding and infrastructural decay in the health sector.
This was announced yesterday, in a tweet by the official handle of the Union. The union said it had exhausted all alternative measures before declaring strike.
This is the second major strike by health workers in Nigeria in 2020. In June, Members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike, over non-payment of special allowances for the resident doctors, deplorable state of hospitals, and lack of protective equipment for members of the union treating COVID-19 patients, leading to the death of some doctors in recent times.
By July, the FG announced payment of N15.8 billion hazard allowance to medical doctors in teaching hospitals, and primary healthcare centers across the country.
JOHESU said the strike action is to, “press home our demands, including poor funding and infrastructural decay in health sector, discriminatory policies and favoritism, poor welfare of our members,”
“owing backlog of salaries, and allowance of our members among other things. Nigerians should take note, we have exhausted all alternative means of dispute resolution, before declaring this warning strike. Failure to respond to our demands will result in indefinite strike action.”
The Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, warned that the strike action during a pandemic, ” is inimical to an equable settlement of the dispute, bearing in mind especially that this is a grave period of a pandemic, where the Federal Government has spent about N20 billion to pay April/May, and an additional N8.9 billion for June 2020 on COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowances, respectively, to all categories of health workers that are mainly JOHESU members.”