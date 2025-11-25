When a young Nigerian enters the workforce in their mid-20s and adopts a regular 9–5 schedule, they begin to take on various responsibilities.

They start to become self-sufficient and independent at this point.

Unfortunately, many young Nigerians don’t fall under such a bracket.

Pay is meagre, even for the “employed young Nigerian,” especially for entry-level or informal roles. Many young Nigerians often earn less than their counterparts in frontier markets because they lack experience and are exposed to a very tight labor market.

According to World Bank data, Nigeria is responsible for a substantial portion of regional and global poverty, housing roughly a fifth of the extremely poor in sub-Saharan Africa.

Maintaining and growing tangible assets is more important than just “saving.”

The naira’s devaluation, headline inflation rate, and lack of skills are your biggest challenges. As a result, you must take your bills and expenses more seriously and make every effort to reduce them.

Build a budget like your life depends on it

Establishing a budget and emergency savings fund is crucial before you begin investing. Many young adults underestimate the importance of having a financial safety net.

By setting aside money for living expenses, short-term goals, and unexpected costs, you can invest confidently, knowing your needs are covered.

Create a monthly spending plan to help you save intentionally and spend wisely.

List all your expenses, total them up, and subtract from your income to understand your cash flow.

If you tend to overspend, it’s time to prioritize and identify areas where you can save and spend more mindfully.

Focus on paying off any high interest debt you might have, as such debt carries high interest and isn’t tax-deductible.

If you lack an emergency fund, open a savings account with enough to cover three months’ worth of essentials.

You may consider talking to a certified financial advisor or any regulated investment bank, but remember, they might have different goals, risk tolerance, or face more losses than you realize. Instead, educate yourself or ask your parents’ financial advisor for a brief meeting to get started. Start investing and saving now, time is the most asset in your 20s.

Even if your monthly contributions are modest, aim to save 10% to 15% of your pre-tax income for retirement, Time in the market is important. Start as soon as you can.

Think about automating your contributions and savings to maintain discipline and avoid missing out on potential gains, including making the most of your employer’s retirement. match.

Create a portfolio that is growth-oriented and diversified.

Diversification lowers risk, so don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Distributing your investments among cash, stocks, and bonds, asset allocation helps you with a better risk tolerance capacity and profit potential.

An aggressive portfolio consists of stocks, Bitcoin, which offer higher growth but also higher volatility.

Lower-risk, more stable investments like Treasury bills, money market funds, and fixed income are part of a conservative strategy. Aim for simplicity and minimize taxes and fees.

Examine each fund’s expense ratio, or the annual percentage allocated to administrative expenses, as even minor variations can compound over time. To make wise, tax-efficient decisions, be aware of your tax rate and the tax implications for investment and retirement accounts.

Think about raising your savings rate annually; any pay increases could be used in part to fund your retirement contributions and savings.

Pay yourself first. Make wise financial choices today. Ask older individuals about their past financial mistakes—many say, “I thought I had all the time in the world.” Many Nigerians today are not saving enough for retirement because they believe they have unlimited time.

Why consider investing?

Investing wisely can help you achieve your goals faster than relying only on savings, whether it’s for a vacation, a new car, your first home, retirement, or something else.

Anyone can steadily build their wealth through investing, no matter their background or income level.

You might be surprised at how simple it can be. If you’re struggling to pay for essentials like groceries and rent, can you really afford to invest? Investing may not be appropriate right now.

Are you ready to diversify? You can reduce your overall risk by investing in different assets, sectors, or regions. Think about long-term: since asset values tend to increase over time, long-term investors think decades generally see better returns.

Conclusion

Building a fortune is much more rewarding than playing the lottery or waiting to get an inheritance as a young Nigerian, but it requires far more self-discipline and obviously, the acquisition of personal finance skills.

Saving will not be enough money in Nigeria, especially with the inflation of around 30-34%. Your money will lose value the longer you keep it.

It needs to be invested and compounded over time. The sooner you do it, the more advantages you will have with your time. Try it with N5000; it will be a great start, and consistency is building it up for generations.