Stretched valuations could threaten your stock market gains in Q4

The Nigerian stock market has had a record run in the first nine months of 2026, with the NGX All-Share Index up 61.43% and several stocks..

The Nigerian stock market has had a record run in the first nine months of 2026, with the NGX All-Share Index up 61.43% and several stocks delivering even stronger returns.

Past performance, which we know, does not guarantee future returns, so Q4 will be about knowing what to watch to protect gains already made, or before entering new positions.

Before we go into that, it is useful to understand what drove the market to this point, and what could matter most in Q4.

For the first nine months, the gains were driven mainly by a handful of sectors and a relatively small group of large companies.

Oil and gas, banking and industrial stocks did most of the heavy lifting, while consumer goods and insurance were much weaker.

The same pattern also happened in Q3: companies such as Airtel Africa, FirstHoldCo, Seplat and MTN Nigeria added the most market value, while some other large companies lost ground.

In simple terms, the market rose strongly, but the gains were not broad-based investors who were in the right sectors and stocks did far better than those who were simply “in the market.”

Sectorial indices performance

Oil and Gas was the strongest major sector, up 133.94% YtD, with Seplat Energy (+175.44%) and Aradel Holdings (+128.36%) leading the charge.

Industrial goods index rose 83.92% YtD, led not only by the cement majors but also by strong moves in other industrial names.

HBM gained 163.94%, Dangote Cement 75.16% and BUA Cement 66.39%, while Beta Glass was one of the standout individual stocks, rising several-fold during the year before pulling back in September.

Banking gained 78.92% YtD, driven mainly by FirstHoldCo (+233.82%) and Zenith Bank (+116.83%).

Consumer Goods lagged, with the index up only 2.08% YtD. Although Nestlé (+48.11%) performed strongly, weakness in heavyweights such as BUA Foods (-4.79%) and International Breweries (-31.79%) held the sector back.

Insurance was the weakest major sector, down 8.59% YtD. A few smaller insurers recorded sharp gains, but declines in larger names outweighed them.

What Q3 tells us

The third quarter gives a clearer picture of where investor money was moving as the market approached Q4.

Among companies worth at least N1trillion, by the end of September, combined market capitalization rose by about N15.25 trillion between June and September, but most of that increase came from only a handful of stocks.

Airtel Africa added about N5.66 trillion in market value during Q3,

FirstHoldCo added N4.72 trillion.

Seplat Energy gained N2.78 trillion and MTN Nigeria added N2.56 trillion.

Dangote Cement and Zenith Bank also recorded strong increases.

There were also clear losers. BUA Foods lost about N3.21 trillion in market value during Q3; BUA Cement lost N1.46 trillion, while Transcorp Power and ETI each lost about half a trillion naira.

So even within the N1 trillion club, the quarter produced very different outcomes. The companies that attracted the most money were generally those with a combination of stronger fundamentals, better liquidity, major ownership or boardroom developments, and clear market catalysts.

That is the same lens you may need to apply in Q4.

What you should watch in Q4

After a 61.43% YtD rally, the market is entering Q4 from a much higher base, so investors may need to be more selective.

Q4 may be less about chasing the stocks that led the market earlier in the year and more about asking which companies have a fresh reason to move; whether earnings can support current prices, whether valuations still offer room for upside, and whether new catalysts can attract fresh demand.

Let us start with the catalysts: One of those catalysts is the change in the interest-rate environment.

With the MPR now at 23%, lower fixed-income yields could make equities relatively more attractive, while cheaper borrowing costs may improve the outlook for companies that have been weighed down by expensive financing.

For instance, Futureview Securities highlighted Dangote Cement and BUA Cement as possible beneficiaries, while BUA Foods, Dangote Sugar, Nestlé, Champion Breweries and MTN Nigeria could also benefit if financing costs ease and demand improves. Banks such as Zenith, GTCO, UBA, and Access Holdings may see stronger loan demand, although falling yields could reduce income from government securities.

Another catalyst going into Q4 is foreign investor visibility. Nigeria’s return to FTSE Russell’s Frontier Market universe puts FirstHoldCo, Zenith Bank, GTCO, Dangote Cement, MTN Nigeria and Aradel in the Frontier 50.

Although that does not guarantee immediate inflows, but it makes these stocks easier for global frontier-market funds to track and potentially own, particularly if FX liquidity continues to improve

Another Q4 catalyst is the expected listing of Dangote Petroleum Refinery. The IPO has already drawn liquidity from the market as investors raised cash for subscriptions, but the bigger Q4 effect could come after the stock begins trading.

A listing of that size could bring new investors and trading activity to the NGX, potentially benefiting the wider energy market and capital-market firms such as NGX Group.

At the same time, existing large-cap stocks in banking, telecoms and cement could face short-term portfolio rebalancing as institutional investors make room for the new stock.

That does not mean those stocks will necessarily fall, but the listing creates competition for the same pool of investable cash.

Also, valuation could separate the next winners. After the strong nine-month rally, investors may need to pay closer attention to how much they are paying for future earnings.

A company can remain fundamentally strong and still offer limited upside if its share price has already moved far ahead of profits.

That is why some of the more interesting Q4 names may not necessarily be the year’s biggest winners.

A late-September review of six brokerage houses still found broad positive support for UBA, Access Holdings, ETI, FCMB, GTCO and Zenith Bank, with analysts pointing to relatively low valuations, dividend potential and room for earnings growth. BUA Cement, MTN Nigeria, NASCON, Dangote Sugar, Nigerian Breweries, Aradel and AIICO also received positive recommendations from at least four of the brokers reviewed.

The important point is that the market is no longer rewarding every stock equally. Nairametrics’ analysis of the SWOOT – N1trillion-plus companies showed that, for many of the year’s strongest gainers, share prices had risen faster than earnings.

Only MTN Nigeria, BUA Foods, BUA Cement and Nigerian Breweries had latest earnings growth running ahead of their YtD share-price gains in that analysis.

That suggests Q4 may increasingly favour stocks where earnings growth, valuation and dividends still leave room for further upside, rather than those relying mainly on momentum from the first nine months.

But then apart from fundamentals and valuation, you should also watch ownership and boardroom moves.

FirstHoldCo has already shown how aggressive share accumulation can become a market catalyst.

As Femi Otedola-linked entities increased their stake through a series of large purchases in July and August, the stock moved from about N47.90 at the start of the year to N129.55 by the end of July, a gain of about 170%, before rising further to N159.90 by the end of September.

In July alone, the stock rose sharply as Otedola’s beneficial interest climbed to more than 25%, alongside strong H1 earnings and expectations of tighter shareholder control.

Seplat presents a similar ownership-and-price story. Heirs Group was already Seplat’s largest disclosed shareholder with a 20.07% stake, while Tony Elumelu was named incoming chairman.

During September, Seplat’s share price rose from about N12,320.60 on September 1 to N16,000 by month-end, while Heirs Energies also acquired an additional 1% stake, taking the combined holding to 21.07%.

The rally also had strong operating support, but the continued accumulation reinforced the market’s focus on ownership and control as an additional catalyst

The lesson is that Q4 is likely to reward investors who can identify which catalyst improves a company’s earnings or demand for its shares, rather than simply following the stocks that performed best in the first nine months.