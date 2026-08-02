Portfolio investment into Nigeria: Understanding the flow, the assets, the risks, and the path forward

Foreign portfolio investment has become the main channel through which foreign capital is entering Nigeria in recent years. In 2025, total capital importation reached about $23.22 billion, with portfolio investment accounting for roughly $19.74 billion—more than 85 per cent of the total. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, portfolio inflows hit $9.86 billion out […]

Foreign portfolio investment has become the main channel through which foreign capital is entering Nigeria in recent years.

In 2025, total capital importation reached about $23.22 billion, with portfolio investment accounting for roughly $19.74 billion—more than 85 per cent of the total.

In the first quarter of 2026 alone, portfolio inflows hit $9.86 billion out of a total capital importation of $10.37 billion, representing over 95 per cent.

These numbers show a clear preference by foreign investors for financial assets that can be bought and sold easily rather than long-term commitments such as building factories.

How money flows in

The process is straightforward. A foreign investor, often based in the United Kingdom, the United States, or South Africa, decides to place funds in Nigerian assets. The money arrives in US dollars through an authorised dealer bank in Nigeria. The bank issues a Certificate of Capital Importation (CCI), which is an important document that later allows the investor to repatriate both the principal and any returns without unnecessary hurdles.

Once the dollars are converted into naira at the prevailing official rate, the funds are used to purchase the chosen assets. Most of the money currently goes into short-term government securities. A smaller portion buys longer-dated Federal Government bonds, and an even smaller share is directed into equities listed on the Nigerian Exchange.

The banking sector has consistently been the largest recipient of these inflows because banks act as the primary intermediaries for the transactions.

What Investors Are Actually Buying

The dominant asset class is money market instruments. These include Treasury Bills and Open Market Operation (OMO) bills issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria. In 2025, money market instruments took the largest share of portfolio flows—around $13.8–13.9 billion. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, they attracted $6.50 billion.

Investors favour these instruments because they offer high yields, short tenors (often 91 to 364 days), and the implicit backing of the sovereign or the central bank. They are also highly liquid, meaning investors can exit quickly if conditions change. Bonds come next. Foreign investors bought about $4.89 billion worth of bonds in 2025 and another $3.23 billion in the first quarter of 2026. These are Federal Government of Nigeria bonds with longer maturities.

While the yields are still attractive, the longer tenor means investors take on more interest-rate risk and have less flexibility than with money market paper. Equities receive the smallest allocation. Equity portfolio investment has remained modest—roughly $1–2 billion in 2025 and only about $132 million in the first quarter of 2026. Although the Nigerian stock market has delivered strong local currency returns in 2025 and 2026, foreign investors remain cautious. Concerns about liquidity, corporate governance, and the ability to convert large sums back into dollars continue to limit appetite for shares compared with fixed-income instruments.

The Risks Involved

The biggest risk is that most of this capital is “hot money.” Portfolio investment can enter quickly when yields are high and exit just as quickly when global conditions change, interest rates fall elsewhere, or confidence in the naira weakens. Sudden outflows can put pressure on foreign exchange reserves and the exchange rate. Nigeria’s net foreign liabilities rose to $90.2 billion in 2025, partly indicating the build-up of these portfolio claims.

High reliance on portfolio inflows also means the country is paying elevated interest rates to attract and retain the funds. While the inflows help support the naira and boost reserves in the short term, they do not create the same long-term jobs, technology transfer, or productive capacity that foreign direct investment would. Analysts and institutions such as the IMF have repeatedly warned that over-dependence on this type of capital leaves the economy vulnerable to external shocks.

Considerations for Increasing Volume and Reducing the Interest Cost

To attract larger and more stable volumes of portfolio investment while gradually reducing the high yields the country currently pays, several conditions need to improve. First, sustained foreign exchange liquidity and exchange rate stability remain critical. Investors need confidence that they can convert their naira returns into dollars without major delays or losses. Continued reforms that deepen the official FX market and reduce multiple currency practices will help.

Second, a credible path toward lower inflation would allow the Central Bank to ease monetary policy over time. High interest rates currently attract inflows, but they also raise the cost of government borrowing and private-sector credit. As inflation declines durably, yields on Treasury Bills and bonds can fall without triggering large outflows.

Third, policy consistency and stronger communication matter. Frequent or abrupt changes in rules increase the risk premium that foreign investors demand. A stable regulatory environment for capital importation, repatriation, and taxation reduces that premium.

Fourth, efforts to improve the broader investment climate—security, power supply, ease of doing business, and contract enforcement—can gradually shift some capital from pure short-term portfolio flows toward longer-term instruments and even foreign direct investment. When investors see a more predictable operating environment, they become more willing to accept lower yields or longer tenors.

Finally, greater participation and continued engagement with international investors can broaden the investor base. A wider set of buyers typically supports lower borrowing costs over time. Portfolio investment has offered valuable foreign exchange support and helped stabilise the naira in recent periods. However, the heavy concentration in short-term money market instruments underscores both the opportunity and the vulnerability.

Nigeria’s challenge is to keep attracting capital while steadily improving the conditions that will allow it to do so at lower cost and with greater stability. The more the economy can demonstrate lasting progress on inflation, FX liquidity, and the overall business environment, the more foreign investors will be willing to stay longer and accept more moderate returns.