Why Nigerian Money Market Funds are your best emergency fund upgrade

The Nigerian Money Market Fund (MMF) market is one to watch if you’re seeking competitive returns while keeping your capital safe and highly liquid.

The Nigerian Money Market Fund (MMF) market is one to watch if you’re seeking competitive returns while keeping your capital safe and highly liquid.

Investing in short-term debt instruments, these funds recently offered extremely attractive yields (over 15% is not uncommon) thanks to sky-high interest rates on government T-Bills and current macroeconomic trends.

What is a Nigerian MMF?

A money market fund brings together funds from hundreds, if not thousands, of individual investors to buy and sell a selection of safe and reliable, short-term financial instruments. For legally registered Money Market Funds in Nigeria, all investments must have a maturity of less than 364 days.

The investment class usually consists of:

Nigerian Treasury Bills (T- Bills) – these are short-term securities backed by the Federal Government.

– these are short-term securities backed by the Federal Government. Commercial Papers (CPs): Short-term, unsecured debt instruments issued by highly rated corporations to fund immediate operational needs.

Short-term, unsecured debt instruments issued by highly rated corporations to fund immediate operational needs. Bank placements & Fixed deposits – this is the money placed with top banking institutions for short term use with a high rate of interest.

According to the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), data, money market funds have strengthened their dominance over the Nigerian collective investment schemes (CIS). Money market funds contribute 65.29% of the total Net Asset Value (NAV) of all mutual funds in the industry.

Total industry net asset value is about N3.6 trillion for 41 fund managers duly licensed. The Nigerian capital market has witnessed extreme volatility in equity funds as against the consistent stability of money market funds, which attract flows of conservative investors, keen on preservation of capital and liquidity.

Big names include: Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, United Capital, ARM, Meristem. Check recent YTD returns and their management fee (generally 1.5% of Assets under management per annum)

How to invest in Nigerian Money Market Fund

Getting started is straightforward and can be broken down into three simple phases:

1. Profile setup & KYC

Download the mobile app or visit the digital platform of your chosen fund manager.

Complete your Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements by uploading:

A government-issued ID (NIN, Driver’s License, or International Passport).

A recent passport photograph.

A utility bill or recent bank statement as proof of address.

2. Funding your wallet

Link your Nigerian bank account using your Bank Verification Number (BVN).

Fund your digital wallet via a direct bank transfer (using a unique e-account number provided by the platform) or by using your debit card.

3. Executing the investment

Navigate to the “Money Market Fund” section on the manager’s platform.

Select “Invest” or “Subscribe” and enter your desired amount.

Your account will instantly reflect fund units proportional to your investment.

Serious Dangers to Steer Clear Of: Minimum Holding Period

MMFs are exceptionally liquid; you may submit a request to redeem funds, which normally takes between 24 and 48 hours to process. To redeem cash prematurely, you won’t lose any money on the original amount; however, you may be subject to a withdrawal penalty charge ranging between 10% and 20% on the returns you earned during this period. Always clarify with your chosen MMF about the minimum holding period before investing.

Leaving funds in conventional savings accounts will always turn into a negative real return in the long term, if inflation persists. While money market fund returns do not always catch up with the high point of inflation, a 15% yield is the most accessible way for the average Nigerian resident to gain exposure without going through the ups and downs of the Nigerian stock market and digital assets.