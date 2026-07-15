Q2 2026 investment returns: Where investors should position for H2

The first half of the quarter saw impressive gains across equities, before June brought one of the sharpest sell-offs in recent memory.

The second quarter of 2026 delivered a strong performance, followed by a painful correction.

The first half of the quarter saw impressive gains across equities, before June brought one of the sharpest sell-offs in recent memory.

Investors who positioned well early reaped significant rewards, while those who held on too long into the correction paid a heavy price, especially in small-cap stocks.

Nigeria’s economy in Q2 2026 operated under tight monetary conditions. The Central Bank of Nigeria kept the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 26.5%, maintaining a high-interest-rate environment to curb inflation.

Headline inflation remained elevated, closing the quarter around 15.7% – 15.9%, still well above the CBN’s comfort zone. Oil prices provided some support. Brent crude averaged $75 to $82 per barrel during the quarter, helping sustain government revenue and foreign-exchange inflows.

Foreign exchange reserves saw modest improvement, closing the quarter above $51 billion, supported by improved oil receipts and some non-oil inflows. Despite this, the naira remained under pressure, trading around N1,390 – N1,450 to the dollar on the official market for most of the quarter. Public debt continued its upward trajectory.

The Federal Government’s aggressive borrowing, both domestic and external, kept debt-servicing costs high, crowding out private-sector credit and contributing to the high-interest-rate environment.

Equities: Strong early run, painful June correction

The Nigerian equities market delivered strong returns in the first two months of Q2, only to see the tide turn sharply in June.

NGX 30 stocks (large-cap and blue-chip companies) proved more resilient throughout the quarter. Stocks like Seplat Energy stood out among large caps, delivering solid gains with relatively lower volatility. Other NGX 30 names, such as Zenith Bank and Dangote Cement, posted decent returns in April and May but gave back some gains in June.

In contrast, the broader market — particularly Non-NGX 30 stocks and small caps — delivered explosive gains early in the quarter before suffering heavy corrections. Stocks like Zichis Agro Allied, SCOA Nigeria, and Fortis Global Insurance recorded massive year-to-date returns by mid-May, with some posting gains of 200%–800% from the beginning of the year.

However, these same stocks were among the worst hit during the June sell-off. The correction wiped off over N11–13 trillion from the market in a single month — one of the worst monthly performances on record. The sell-off was driven by heavy profit-taking after the strong rallies in April and May, by attractive fixed-income yields pulling money out of equities, and by ex-dividend adjustments.

The NGX new trading rules and their Impact

Midway through the correction, the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) announced new trading rules that introduced minimum share volume thresholds before prices could move.

Under the new framework, stocks trading at N1,000 or more required only 10,000 shares to move.

Stocks between N500 and N999 needed 50,000 shares.

Stocks below N500 still require 100,000 shares.

This change particularly affected small-cap stocks, many of which trade below ₦500. The new rules reduced liquidity for these stocks. They made it harder for speculative traders to push prices higher with small volumes. As a result, many small caps that had enjoyed strong momentum earlier in Q2 saw their upward moves stifled, accelerating the correction in that segment of the market.

While the rules were intended to improve price discovery and reduce manipulation, they came at a time when market sentiment was already fragile.

Fixed income: Still attractive in a high-rate environment

Fixed income remained one of the strongest-performing asset classes in Q2 2026. With the MPR at 26.5%, yields across instruments stayed elevated. Treasury Bills offered some of the most attractive risk-free returns, with true yields ranging from 18% to 22% depending on the tenor.

Money Market Funds delivered returns of 17% to 20%, offering investors high liquidity and decent returns. Bank Fixed Deposits ranged between 15% and 20%, though they locked up capital. FGN Bonds offered yields between 19% and 25%, providing higher returns for investors willing to take on longer-duration risk.

Meanwhile, USD Money Market instruments offered returns of 8% to 11% in dollar terms, serving as a useful hedge against naira depreciation. The yield curve remained relatively steep, reflecting expectations that interest rates would remain high for longer. Liquidity in the fixed-income market remained healthy, with strong demand for government securities.

Alternatives: Bitcoin’s mixed performance

Bitcoin continued to show its high-risk, high-reward nature. While it delivered strong gains in some periods, it remained highly volatile. For Nigerian investors, Bitcoin served more as a speculative asset and a partial hedge against naira weakness rather than a stable store of value.

Its performance in Q2 was mixed, underperforming some equities early in the quarter but offering diversification benefits for those who could stomach the swings.

Outlook for H2 2026 and investment strategy

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, investors should adopt a more cautious and selective approach. High interest rates, elevated inflation, and ongoing fiscal pressures suggest that volatility will likely remain a feature of the market. The new NGX trading rules may continue to suppress momentum in small-cap stocks, making large-cap and fundamentally strong companies relatively more attractive.

Key recommendations for H2 2026:

1 Maintain balance: Keep a healthy allocation to fixed income (T-Bills and Money Market) for stability and income.

2. Be selective in equities: Focus on quality large caps with strong fundamentals, particularly in the Oil & Gas sector, rather than chasing high-flying small caps.

3. Watch liquidity: The new trading rules mean small caps may take longer to recover. Avoid over-concentration in illiquid names.

4. Diversify: Consider a mix of Naira and USD assets to manage currency risk.

Stay disciplined: With attractive fixed-income yields still available, there is less pressure to take excessive equity risk.

Q2 2026 reminded investors that strong gains can quickly reverse. Those who took profits early and maintained exposure to fixed income were better positioned when the correction hit. Looking into the second half of the year, patience, selectivity, and a balanced portfolio will be more important than chasing the next big winner. The market still offers opportunities, but they now require more careful navigation than they did in the first half of 2026.