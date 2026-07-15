NGX rebounds by N719 billion as FirstHoldCo, MTN Nigeria drive broad recovery

The Nigerian equities market snapped a two-session losing streak on Tuesday, rebounding by N719 billion in market capitalisation as renewed buying interest in FirstHoldCo and MTN Nigeria lifted the All-Share Index back above the 242,000-point mark.

The NGX All-Share Index gained 1,121.33 points, or 0.46%, to close at 242,870.44 points, recovering from Monday’s 0.84% decline.

Market capitalisation rose to N155.85 trillion from N155.13 trillion, as investors returned selectively to large-cap names following the prior session’s broad-based sell-off.

What the data is saying:

All-Share Index: 242,870.44 points, up 0.46% from 241,749.11 points

Market Capitalisation: N155.85 trillion, up approximately N719 billion

Volume Traded: 634.78 million shares, up 21.25%

Value Traded: N53.34 billion, up 139.44%

Deals: 42,494 transactions, down 29.11%

Year-to-Date Return: 56.07%

Market Breadth: Positive with 24 gainers against 22 losers

Top 5 Gainers:

Learn Africa (LEARNAFRICA) — up 10.00% to N9.90

First HoldCo (FIRSTHOLDCO) — up 9.98% to N72.15

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria (THOMASWY) — up 9.80% to N2.69

R.T. Briscoe (RTBRISCOE) — up 8.68% to N13.15

Transcorp Hotels (TRANSCOHOT) — up 8.37% to N242.00

Top 5 Losers:

International Energy Insurance (INTENEGINS) — down 9.86% to N4.66

Legend Internet (LEGENDINT) — down 9.18% to N4.45

Fortis Global Insurance (FTGINSURE) — down 7.67% to N2.77

FTN Cocoa Processors (FTNCOCOA) — down 7.55% to N8.21

International Breweries (INTBREW) — down 4.79% to N13.90

Sectoral Performance:

NGX Banking — up 2.28%

NGX Insurance — up 0.48%

NGX Consumer Goods — down 0.97%

NGX Oil & Gas — down 0.10%

NGX Industrial Goods — flat

NGX Commodity — flat

More insights:

Tuesday’s session was defined by a sharp rotation back into banking and holding company names, reversing much of the damage done in Monday’s industrial goods and banking-led rout.

FirstHoldCo was the standout mover, surging 9.98% to N72.15 and accounting for a disproportionate share of the day’s trading activity — 326.92 million units valued at N22.33 billion, representing over half of total market value traded.

MTN Nigeria added 1.23% to close at N820.00, lending index-level support given its weight in the All-Share Index.

Stanbic IBTC also contributed positively, gaining 3.8% on the session.

The Banking index’s 2.28% advance was the strongest sectoral gain of the day, a notable reversal from the 1.44% decline recorded on Monday.

The Insurance index followed with a 0.48% uptick. On the other side, Consumer Goods slipped 0.97% and Oil & Gas eased 0.10%, though neither decline was sufficient to drag the broader index negative.

GTCO traded 22.47 million shares worth N2.82 billion, while Access Holdings contributed 18.53 million units valued at N461.61 million.

FCMB Group and Zenith Bank also featured among the session’s most active counters, trading 16.12 million and 15.92 million shares respectively.

Despite the positive close, deal count fell 29.11% to 42,494 transactions, suggesting that Tuesday’s gains were driven by concentrated positioning in a handful of large-cap names rather than broad-based retail participation.

What you should know:

Tuesday’s rebound recouped a portion of the N1.32 trillion wiped out on Monday, though the market has not yet returned to Friday’s closing capitalisation of N156.44 trillion

Year-to-date returns improved to 56.07% from Monday’s 55.35%, reflecting the market’s strong performance trajectory despite short-term volatility

The sharp jump in traded value — up 139.44% to N53.34 billion — against a decline in deal count points to institutional-size positioning rather than retail-driven recovery

Analysts at Cowry Assets Management expect the recovery to be sustained, supported by strategic investor repositioning and portfolio rebalancing, though intermittent profit-taking in recently appreciated stocks could moderate the pace of further gains