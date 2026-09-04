Nigerian Breweries surges 9.93%, lifting equities to N405.67 billion gains despite negative breadth

Nigerian Breweries delivered the standout move of Friday, September 4, 2026’s trading session, surging 9.93% to close at N82.45 from N75.00, single-handedly anchoring the Nigerian equities market’s advance.

The blue chip’s big leap, supported by Aradel Holdings and a couple of others, helped push the benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) to its highest level of the week even as decliners outnumbered gainers across the broader market.

The ASI rose 0.25% to close at 246,992.44 points, up from 246,388.22 points in the previous session, while market capitalisation climbed to N159.56 trillion from N159.15 trillion, adding approximately N405.67 billion to investor wealth. The market’s year-to-date return strengthened to 58.72%.

Despite Nigerian Breweries’ outsized contribution to the day’s gains, investor sentiment stayed cautious with 31 stocks declining against 28 advancers.

Market summary:

All-Share Index (ASI): 246,992.44 points, up 0.25%.

Market capitalisation: N159.56 trillion, up 0.25%.

Market value gained: Approximately N405.67 billion.

Year-to-date (YTD) market return: +58.72%.

Trading volume: 2.24 billion shares, up 416.66%.

Market turnover (value traded): N73.41 billion, up 150.55%.

Total deals: 42,709, up 0.96%.

Market breadth: 28 stocks gained during the session, while 31 declined.

The week’s range saw the ASI hit its highest point of 246,992.44 on Friday, while its lowest came at 244,199.39 on Monday, August 31.

Top 5 Gainers:

Abbey Mortgage Bank: up 10% to N7.70, from N7.00.

Royal Exchange: up 10% to N1.10, from N1.00.

Nigerian Breweries: up 9.93% to N82.45, from N75.00.

John Holt: up 9.89% to N10.00, from N9.10.

DAAR Communications: up 9.68% to N1.70, from N1.55.

Top 5 Losers:

Red Star Express: down 10% to N13.95, from N15.50.

Haldane McCall: down 10% to N3.60, from N4.00.

Industrial & Medical Gases: down 9.97% to N30.70, from N34.10.

Julius Berger: down 9.66% to N6.55, from N7.25.

UPL: down 9.09% to N5.00, from N5.50.

Driving the numbers:

Among major/blue-chip stocks with notable movements, Nigerian Breweries’ near 10% rally was the session’s defining outcome, providing the single strongest boost to the Consumer Goods Index, which emerged as the day’s best-performing sector.

The move marks one of the stock’s strongest single-session gains in recent weeks, a notable shift after a comparatively muted run through much of August.

Beyond Nigerian Breweries, a handful of other names offered additional support to the market:

Aradel Holdings advanced 2.74% to N1,489.80, extending its recent momentum.

Fidelity Bank gained 2.56% to N20.00, while Stanbic IBTC rose 2.09% to N156.50.

NASCON Allied Industries added 1.61% to N164.00, recovering some ground after last week’s steep decline.

On the downside, NGX Group was the session’s biggest blue-chip drag, falling 5.45% to close at N130.00 from N137.50, the lowest in recent weeks. Betaglass declined 8.21% to N465.00, from N506.60, while UBA eased 0.33% to N45.85, Access Holdings slipped 0.17% to N30.00, and International Breweries declined 0.50% to N9.95.

Sector performance:

Sectoral performance was mixed across the six major indices, with Consumer Goods leading the pack largely on the back of Nigerian Breweries’ surge.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index gained 1.28% to close at 4,154.18 points, from 4,101.53 points.

The Oil & Gas Index followed with a 1.12% gain to 5,657.27 points, while the Commodity Index advanced 0.79% to 1,848.27 points and the Banking Index added 0.44% to 2,636.10 points.

The Insurance Index was the weakest sector, declining 1.05% to 1,121.08 points, while the Industrial Index also fell, down 0.64% to 10,342.50 points.

Market breadth remained slightly negative, with 31 decliners marginally outpacing 28 advancers.

Volume and value contribution:

Trading activity surged dramatically during the session, with total volume traded jumping 416.66% to 2.24 billion shares and turnover value rising 150.55% to N73.41 billion.

Total number of deals edged up only 0.96% to 42,709 transactions.

The scale of the volume and value increase against the far more modest rise in deal count points to unusually heavy block activity concentrated within the session.

What you should know:

Friday’s session caps a week in which the market climbed steadily from Monday’s low of 244,199.39 points to Friday’s high of 246,992.44 points.

The Nigerian Breweries’ rally stands in sharp contrast to its performance through most of August, when it lagged behind other consumer goods names.

This suggests a possible shift in investor positioning heading into the new trading week.

With negative breadth persisting even as the index closed at its weekly high, investor attention heading into the new week will likely focus on whether the market maintains its positive momentum as investor sentiment continues to firm up, supported by the FTSE Russell reclassification confirmation.