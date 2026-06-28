Best places to invest in the second half of 2026

In the first half of 2026, investors saw a massive rally in Nigerian equities, ongoing AI-driven gains in the US, and a sharp rebound in cryptocurrencies after a prolonged correction.

In the first half of 2026, investors saw a massive rally in Nigerian equities, ongoing AI-driven gains in the US, and a sharp rebound in cryptocurrencies after a prolonged correction.

The NGX All-Share index reached multiple record highs, and about closing June near the 232,000-point mark. Nigerian stocks rose over 60% year-to-date, though it has retreated from all-time highs and now hovers around a 50% increase for the year.

The S&P 500 index gained about 7.4%, reaching a new high, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 soared 16% in the first half of 2026. Conversely, the total crypto market cap fell roughly 30%, down to around $2 trillion, with Bitcoin and Ether dropping 31% and 47%, respectively.

Gold hit the ground running at the turn of the year on a huge momentum tailwind from the massive 2025 boom that carried significant and sequential rallies throughout January. But that momentum ran into a macroeconomic wall in the first half.

The precious metal is down nearly -7% YTD as of late June, silver launched to all-time highs in mid-January with the physical demand crushing it up above $90/oz, but like all cyclicals the new macroeconomic environment has been absolutely brutal to the metal, bringing it back down to multi-month lows around $61/oz, off about-50% from its peak value.

Consequently, the economic outlook for H2 2026 in Nigeria, the US, and crypto reflects a complex realignment, energy shocks, and monetary policy stance.

The Nigerian Banking sector stands as the cheapest sector of the market, which presents the highest risk but also the greatest rewards.

A major pressure was imposed on banks in this area, causing them to slump as well, even tier one names, including Zenith Bank, UBA, and Access Holdings, at a good entrance point due to their current low market price.

Nigerian banks are now highly sought in the retail market due to their retail deposit growth and their high NIM for all banks, which have remained very resistant even at the current higher rates in Nigeria’s high-interest-rate environment.

Dangote Cement, BUA Cement will remain on top of the game in the sector in terms of pricing power and resistance to the effects of rising costs; for even if these producers’ earnings margins may remain flat for the time being, they can successfully push the increased cost onto consumers.

However, during the second half of the year, these tickers usually command significant capital from Pension Fund administrators (PFAs) as they typically allocate its capital into those counters as an ideal method to secure structural value for their participants.

The core will continue to revolve around MTN Nigeria, as a relief of pressure on these corporate costs to the latter half of the year with regards to its role in the NGX valuation, telecom margins were still on an increasing mode, largely thanks to the rapid growth in both the mobile data economy and in mobile payment adoption rates.

Where to invest in H2

Fixed Income (Capital Preservation): This asset class offers some of the best gains—15%-20% on Money Market Funds and 18% to 22% (tax-free) on Treasury Bills of various tenors serving reliable inflation hedges amid strict monetary tightening,

Value-Added Agriculture : Investors are increasingly funding agro-processing facilities, especially as the government invests heavily in the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs). These zones focus on processing crops like soybeans and cassava and producing export-oriented products.

: Investors are increasingly funding agro-processing facilities, especially as the government invests heavily in the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs). These zones focus on processing crops like soybeans and cassava and producing export-oriented products. Real Estate & Green Infrastructure : Projects like the Lekki Deep Sea Port and Coastal Road are boosting land values rising 20% to 25% annually, especially in areas like Epe. The energy crisis has also fueled demand for green infrastructure, such as solar-powered buildings and water recycling systems.

: Projects like the Lekki Deep Sea Port and Coastal Road are boosting land values rising 20% to 25% annually, especially in areas like Epe. The energy crisis has also fueled demand for green infrastructure, such as solar-powered buildings and water recycling systems. Private capital : Nigeria’s startup ecosystem remains vibrant, especially in fintech, supported by the $617 million investment from the government’s iDICE program. Additionally, healthtech and edtech sectors are poised for significant growth and investor interest.

: Nigeria’s startup ecosystem remains vibrant, especially in fintech, supported by the $617 million investment from the government’s iDICE program. Additionally, healthtech and edtech sectors are poised for significant growth and investor interest. US Stock Market – The AI Infrastructure and the Age of Value Focus: The US remains the primary destination for global capital, but selective investment will be key in H2 2026.

– The AI Infrastructure and the Age of Value Focus: The US remains the primary destination for global capital, but selective investment will be key in H2 2026. The hawkish Fed and geopolitical tensions, such as the US-Iran crisis, add to uncertainties.

AI Supercycle (hardware focus) : The AI boom is shifting from software hype to infrastructure—data centers, chips, cooling systems, and power generation are major investment targets, with tech giants expected to invest around $800 billion this year.

: The AI boom is shifting from software hype to infrastructure—data centers, chips, cooling systems, and power generation are major investment targets, with tech giants expected to invest around $800 billion this year. Defense & Supply Chain Resilience: Aerospace, defense, and near-shoring companies are attractive as geopolitical tensions persist. High-quality US corporate bonds are also expected to benefit from increased capital expenditure on AI and infrastructure, offering appealing yields.

Aerospace, defense, and near-shoring companies are attractive as geopolitical tensions persist. High-quality US corporate bonds are also expected to benefit from increased capital expenditure on AI and infrastructure, offering appealing yields. Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin down over 30%, Ethereum down over 47% rising rates and hawkish policy have hit digital assets hard as non-yielding stores of value after a tough first half.

Historically, bear markets often bottom out by third quarter, with potential capitulation; current metrics suggest deep value might be near.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, conditions may improve those accumulating tokens, especially in tokenized real assets, as altcoins underperform.

Investors seeking safety during volatility have concentrated holdings in stablecoins like USDT. Lending stablecoins through compliant or decentralized platforms offers steady yields and liquidity for future trades, mitigating volatility risks.