Bitcoin is on rampage as it breaks through $12,000 price level

The world’s flagship cryptocurrency has broken through the strong resistance level of $12,000. This happened just some hours ago, according to information obtained by Nairametrics.

Why BTC is up presently?

Bitcoin bulls have been on a bullish run, triggered by high liquidity in the global money markets. Investors remain bullish in the long term despite the blurred global economic outlook and resurgence of the COVID-19 virus.

Renowned crypto investor and co-founder of Gemini Exchange, Tyler Winklevoss, earlier today tweeted about BTC’s surge saying; “And Bitcoin has breached 12k. Great way to start the week!”

Over the weekend, Bitcoin’s price mostly fluctuated between the $11,400 and $11867 price levels. But just some hours ago, the popular crypto asset finally broke through the $12,000 mark.

Within the last 24 hours, BTC recorded a plus of 2.18% and was trading at a price of $11,974 at the time of writing. The market capitalization has risen from $216 billion to almost $220 billion and the Bitcoin dominance slightly to 60.7%. In addition, the control of Bitcoin’s supply has been steadily shifting towards smaller entities

The percentage of supply owned by entities holding ≤ 10 $BTC grew from 5.1% to 13.8% in 5 years, while the percent held by entities with 100-100k BTC declined from 62.9% to 49.8%. These show that more retail investors are grabbing a stake on the most popular crypto asset and diminishing the strength of BTC whales.