Market Views
TOTAL, GTBank lead Nigeria Stocks up, investors gain a whopping N350 billion W/W
Fifteen (15) equities depreciated in price, lower than twenty-eight (28) equities in the previous week.
The Nigerian stock market opened for four trading days this week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Thursday 1st October 2020 a Public Holiday.
The All-Share Index appreciated by 2.53% while Market Capitalization appreciated by 2.55% to close the week at 26,985.77 and N14.105 trillion respectively.
- Investors gained a whopping N350.12bn.
- A total turnover of 1.532 billion shares worth N16.901 billion in 17,882 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.567 billion shares valued atN20.559 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,396 deals.
- The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.292 billion shares valued at N10.562 billion traded in 10,046 deals; thus contributing 84.29% and 62.49% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- The Conglomerates Industry followed with 62.395 million shares worth N89.205 million in 453 deals. The third place was the Industrial Goods industry, with a turnover of 55.168 million shares worth N2.976 billion in 1,752 deals.
- Trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 815.646 million shares worth N7.311 billion in 4,461 deals, contributing 53.22% and 43.26% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- Thirty-six (36) equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than thirty-five (35) equities in the previous week.
Top gainers
- TOTAL NIGERIA PLC. up 21.00% to close N96.80
- OANDO PLC up 12.81% to close N2.29
- STERLING BANK PLC. up 10.34% to close N1.28
- CHAMPION BREW. PLC. up 9.88% to close N0.89
- IKEJA HOTEL PLC up 9.78% to close N1.01
- AIICO INSURANCE PLC. up 9.72% to close N0.79
- ETERNA PLC. up 9.60% to close N2.74
- CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC up 8.82% to close N0.37
- INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC. up 8.33% to close N3.90
- GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC. up 7.41% to close N29.00
Top losers
- CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC down 15.49% to close N0.60
- UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC. down 12.68% to close N1.24
- E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC down 9.96% to close N2.35
- UACN PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC down 8.00% to close N0.92
- NIGERIAN BREW. PLC. down 6.76% to close N49.00
- LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC.down 6.67% to close N0.56
- LEARN AFRICA PLC down 6.14% to close N1.07
- TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC. down 6.10% to close N0.77
- P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC. down 5.88% to close N4.00
- MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC. down 5.54% to close N2.90
Outlook
- Nigerian bourse traded positive throughout the past week amid high sell-offs in global stocks as the most powerful political leader tested positive to the COVID-19 virus.
- Significant buying pressures were noticed around blue-chip stocks like Total, MTN Nigeria, GTBank, and Dangote cement railed the Nigerian bourse to an all-perfect, bullish trading run.
- The odds seem to be with the Nigerian Stock Market as a recent report showed Fitch Ratings have revised the Outlook on Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative and affirmed the IDR at ‘B’.
- The report also projected Brent oil prices to average USD41/barrel in 2020, USD45/barrel in 2021, and USD50/barrel in 2022.
- In addition, the report expects Nigeria’s oil production volume to average 1.93mbpd in 2020, 1.87mbpd in 2021, and 2mbpd in 2022, all things being equal.
- Nairametrics however envisages cautious buying, as market indicators tilt towards an overbought bias.
Airbnb plans $30 billion IPO valuation
Airbnb is hoping to have a valuation of $30 billion in the IPO slated in the latter part of 2020. This would be substantially higher than the $18 billion Airbnb was valued at in April when it raised $2 billion in debt from investors.
Airbnb, an online home rental company is hoping to raise about $3 billion in its upcoming initial public offering. In a report credited to Reuters news, it plans to use the present leverage of its business, after it recently rebounded in revenues after the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the hospitality industry.
Quick fact: Airbnb is an online marketplace that allows individuals to let out their apartments or spare rooms to intended guests, at prices often lower than hotels. Airbnb makes a cut of 3% commission of every booking from those individuals listing their apartments on Airbnb’s platform, and between 6% and 12% from guests that book via its platform.
Airbnb, is predicted to be one of the biggest U.S. stock market listings anticipated this year, amid an impressive number of IPOs, which include the likes of data analytics firm Palantir Warner Music Group, and data warehouse company Snowflake.
Sequel to such an important landmark, the online home rental company disclosed in August, it had filed confidentially for an IPO with U.S. authorities.
Airbnb present strategy is to make its filing publicly available next month, after the U.S presidential election, which is scheduled to hold November 3, and is targeting an IPO sometime around December
Airbnb’s most recent independent appraisal of the fair market value of its stock pegged its worth at around $21 billion.
Nigerian stocks recover COVID-19 losses
Nigerian stocks are profiting from a low interest rate environment.
The Nigerian stock market has clawed back COVID-19 losses, making back all the money lost during the pandemic.
The Nigerian All Share Index, which measures performance of the stock market in general terms, fell to as low as 21,300 points in March, the lowest since June 2012. It was 28,843 and 26,216 in January and February 2020 respectively. The drop was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered a significant outflow of capital from Nigeria.
Investors dumped the stock market during March and April as uncertainty and fear of the pandemic triggered a lock down of the global economy. Market turmoil was also compounded by the crash in oil prices, triggering a significant outflow of capital in equities.
Data from the Bureau of Statistics, reveals only $52.3 million on capital flowed into equities in the second quarter of the year, compared to $639.7 million in the first quarter and $496.8 million in the corresponding quarter in the prior year.
The ensuing devaluation at the end of March 2020 spooked foreign investors; who also feared more devaluation was on its way, thus sealing any immediate hope of a return to the stock market in the second quarter of 2020.
However, since July, the stock market has inched higher in positive territory, ending the third quarter with consecutive gains in July, August, and September respectively. This was the first time since 2017 (second quarter) that Nigerian stocks will post gains in three consecutive months.
What are the drivers: Nigerian Stock Market has often been the bellwether for the economy, reacting way earlier than other markets, in gauging the direction of the economy.
- One of the major drivers for the stock market recovery, is the lack of investable assets available for most fund managers.
- Information from fund managers suggests most of the demand in stocks have been from local portfolio investors.
- Some fund managers who spoke to Nairametrics, revealed the low-interest rate environment means there is limited options where they can throw money into creating an opening for stocks.
- The Stock Exchange’s foreign portfolio investment report, also confirms this viewpoint. Out of the N1.2 trillion transactions in stocks this year, N731 billion was from domestic investors, the highest percentage contribution since 2010.
Other factors
- Stocks have also been considered undervalued following the March sell-offs, as indicative in the high dividend yield. Dividend yield is the percentage return derived from dividend paid by companies, divided by the share price of the company.
- This year, we have seen dividend yield higher than risk-free investments like treasury bills.
- Another plausible reason for the positive stock performance is the better than expected performances of Banks, FCMGs, Telecommunications sector, and the Agriculture sector of the economy.
Headwinds: Despite the positive performance of stocks, trouble still lies ahead for most investors.
- The Nigerian economy is still in the doldrums with most companies counting losses.
- Banks have performed better than expected, but some naysayers expect year-end profits to be dampened by rising non-performing loans.
- Nigeria’s exchange rate crisis remains a major challenge for investors and the economy at larger, especially as it affects supply chains.
- Rising inflation triggered by devaluation, increased fuel, and electricity prices could lead to higher operating expenses and significantly higher input cost.
Finally, despite these headwinds, stocks remain one of the cheapest and most reliable forms of investing available in a low-interest rate environment. Those who choose the right stocks at the right time, stand to gain the most.
Currencies
U.S dollar posts best monthly gains in 14 months
The US dollar index was up 0.23% to trade at 93.977 earlier on Friday.
Price swings in the global financial markets are triggering a bounce in the U.S dollar showcasing the currency’s safe-haven status amid worries over economic growth recovery and political imbalance at the world’s biggest economy.
The U.S dollar was nearly 2% in September against a basket of major currencies, and has its best monthly gain in 14 months and outperformed many other traditional assets for nervous investors in what has been a tough period for gold stocks.
At the time this report was drafted, the US dollar index that is used to track the U.S dollar against major global currency peers, was up 0.23% to trade at 93.977 earlier on Friday.
Gold, for example, has lost about 4% in September, while the S&P 500 utility sector is little neutral, not forgetting the Japanese yen is flat. The S&P 500 is off nearly 5% in the same period.
Significant gains in global stock market volatility have helped to boost the U.S. currency, as does turbulence in foreign exchange markets after long periods of lukewarm trading.
Quick fact: The US Dollar Index tracks the American dollar against other major currencies such as the Japanese Yen, British Pound Sterling, Swedish Krona, the Euro, and more. Individuals hoping to meet foreign exchange payment obligations, via dollar transactions to European countries, and Japan, would need fewer US dollars in meeting such obligations.
Why the US dollar is rally higher: In spite of the world’s largest economy having a surge in COVID-19 caseloads, forex traders believe that the US dollar index is showing an oversold signal, meaning that any time the value of the safe-haven currency drops below the 93.50 support level, traders increase their long positions.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the prevailing macros, affecting the U.S dollar rivals, by saying “The Pound and the Euro were trading lower on news that British and EU trade negotiators have failed to close the gap on state aid, a key element barring their new agreement on post-Brexit trade ties. The street so desperately wants to get long EURUSD on dips. But it’s not 100% clear to me that the uptrend remains intact. We have decoupled from the absolute bullish uptrend, (ECB more dovish FED less dovish). But with month-end/quarter-end out of the way, the focus will increasingly shift back to the US presidential election just a bit over a month from now.”