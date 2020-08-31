Connect with us
Why banking stocks remain investors’ delight

Banks will continue to report relatively robust profitability (compared to the other listed segments) and dividends.

Published

58 mins ago

on

Ecobank, Nigerian Stock Exchange, Beta Glass, Forte Oil, Transcorp lead gainers chart on Wednesday, Law Union, AIICO, Honeywell top gainers’ chart on Wednesday, Investors lose N9.14 billion to bearish trades on Wednesday , Dangote, Cadbury, Flourmills regains bullish momentum run at Nigeria’s Stock Market, AIRTEL, NESTLE, NB lead the Bulls a home win, Investors party with N106.3 Billion 

Stocks of Nigerian banks, especially FUGAZ, have been investors delights for a while now, as stock market analysts placed some of them on ‘Buy’ even amid Coronavirus pandemic.

The experts, who spoke with Nairametrics in separate interviews, are optimistic that the banking segment of the Nigerian stock market would always give their shareholders reasons to smile, especially if the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) addresses an important issue, which is apex bank’s policy for non-performing loans.

Mohamed Abu Basha, Head of Macro Economy, EFG Hermes explained that the banking segment would yield more returns to the shareholders if CBN introduces more lenient policies to the banking sector.

Basha said, “Banks stock are hot stocks always, assuming the CBN’s policy for NPL recognition and subsequent provisions remains lenient.

“In such a scenario, we think banks could continue to report relatively robust profitability (compared to the other listed segments) and dividends, which would provide a cushion for investors against forex risks and a domestic low-yield environment.”

Returns on Equity (RoE) effect

Over the years, investors have enough faith in the earnings of top NSE-listed banks to buy them when economic recovery and rising future earnings are in prospect, and to sell them when prospects worsen.

Guy Czartoryski, Head of Research, Coronation Asset Management explained that buying those stocks with strong RoEs when their valuations are depressed is still a reasonable, and potentially money-making tactic.

According to him, GTBank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank have a record of 20.53% RoE since the recession year of 2016 when banks were caught out by currency devaluation and high exposure to oil companies’ debt.

Czartoryski’s recommendations are not based on speculations but facts.

He said, “The trend since the recession year of 2016 has been steadily upwards. The trend suggests that, on aggregate, the banks are becoming worthwhile investments (though certain recent restrictions on their ability to charge fees & commissions puts a question mark over this).

“The most noticeable thing about the top four banks is GT Bank’s superior and consistent RoE. And (apart from ETI’s unfortunate loss in 2016), the overall trend in RoE appears to be upwards.

“Zenith Bank has joined GT Bank as a strong performer over the past three years, while Access Bank joined this fortunate group last year.”

Stock price performance

Sadly, the listed banks with strong RoEs over the past 10 years have not been rewarded with commensurate stock price performance.

For instance, Zenith Bank has achieved an average RoE over the period 2010-19 of 19.4%, with RoE improving to 20.5% over the last three years.

economic outlook

But what has been the reward, in terms of total share price returns? A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.

“This is well short of our Fair Value Equity Return (FVER) and even short of our Fair Value Risk-Free Return (FVRFR).

“GT Bank’s story is very similar to Zenith Bank’s story. Access Bank has improved its RoE in recent years, and is approaching our benchmark RoE, but this improvement has not been reflected in its total share price return,” Czartoryski added.

What is going wrong?

Share prices depend on confidence. Total share price returns that fall short of RoEs demonstrate that confidence has waned. This means either that investors will continue to under-rate banks, even when those RoEs are sufficient, or that banks stocks are very cheap at these levels, because their ratings will be restored in the future.

If the latter is the case, then investors should be buying bank stocks. In technical terms, Czartoryski described this as an erosion of price-to-book (P/BV) and/or the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio over the long term.

 

Currencies

In panic, forex speculators prepare to dump dollars

For most speculators who bought forex at less than N400/$1, they are pondering whether to sell

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

Forex speculators are apprehensive that a slew of circulars issued by the central bank during the week could lead to a strengthening of the naira against the dollar. The CBN said it will sell $10,000 per Bureau De Change operator ahead of the reopening of the air space.

For most speculators who bought forex at less than N400/$1 just before the first round of devaluation in March, they are pondering whether to sell at the current rate of N475 in time before panic sets in. This apprehension is reminiscent of 2017 when the CBN announced the new Investor and Exporter Window for trading forex at market-determined prices.

The move led to a strengthening of the naira from N500/$1 to N360/$1 piling huge losses on speculators who betted for more depreciation.

Speculators show panic

Nigeria’s exchange rate policy has meant many businessmen have had to resort to crude ways of hedging against foreign exchange rate risk. As rumours of devaluation swirled in March some quickly converted their naira into dollars sending the parallel market exchange rate rocketing past the official rate.

For Mike a businessman who deals in luxury fashion wear, the fear is real and he is pondering whether to sell now and book his profits or wait to see if the exchange rate will depreciate further. “I bought forex at less than N380 earlier in the year just before the black market rate started depreciating. At N477/$1 my margin gain is close to N90 so selling now means I remove my profits rather than let it disappear” he explains preferring to go by his first name.

Another FX street trader Musa, feared that the exchange rate could strengthen if the CBN pumps in forex to the BDCs on Monday as anticipated  According to him, “buyers are running from buying forex now because there seems to be panic selling at the moment. I lost some money between Friday and Saturday and would definitely avoid buying forex at the moment.

Predicting the direction of the exchange rate has become easy for some speculators. All they need to do is watch the price of oil which is perfectly correlated with the direction of the exchange rate. Another major factor as many have come to learn is what decisions come out of Plot 33, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Way, the head office of the Central Bank.

Last week, the apex bank issued a slew of circulars culminating in an order warning that it will go tough on exporters who are guilty of forex non-repatriation. It also directed banks to submit the names, addresses, and Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) of all the exporters who have failed to repatriate their export proceeds. Necessary ‘action’ would be taken against such defaulters, the CBN said in a statement.

A BDC operator Ismail of Ango Gold expressed concern over what could happen this week in this forex market if operators do not comply with CBN’s instructions. “We are worried about the CBN’s latest warnings as sellers will being arrested if being caught hiking the price.” 

Waiting for CBN

This week is likely to be a defining moment for what could happen to the exchange rate. If the central banks sell $10,000 to half of the nearly 3,000 registered BDC’s we could see a turnover of $15 million in the first week. Add to a daily average of $42 million at the Investor & Exporter window (NAFEX) and we could finally start to gauge what the true value of the naira against the dollar really is.

There is also the wired forex transfer market which caters to people trading in hundreds of thousands of dollars in a single transfer but circumventing the official exchange rate market. The exchange rate in this market is typically sold at a premium to the official black market price trading in the streets of Lagos Island.

But even this market is under threat from the CBN’s hammer, with banks instructed to report BVN linked accounts connected to export proceeds not declared in the official market. The CBN also booted out third parties from accessing the Form M, a document required for accessing forex to pay for imported goods.

These are all red flags to Mr. Peter Afolayan a Private Investor who trades in Equities, Commodities & other financial instruments with foreign currency-denominated holdings in the UK and Nigeria. He believes the announcement of the opening of the airspace to travel and the announcement of the sale of forex to BDCs is bad news for anyone holding the dollar. According to Mr. Afolayan, “I planned to sell off my holdings last week but will do so this week… I see the rates crashing to N410-420/$1 because of the recent circulars of the CBN”. However, if you are long on the dollar and perhaps use it as savings then I suggest you keep it”

But not everyone is this optimistic about the Naira strengthening. A recent report from Goldman Sachs, “a significant devaluation of the naira is likely in 12 to 18 months to stabilize Nigeria’s external accounts. An exchange rate of 500-550 per dollar should bring about the desired balance…. compared with a current rate of about 407”.  

economic outlook

Nigeria’s balance of payment, a tool used to determine the value of a local currency’s value against the dollar is in deficit, leading to speculations that the CBN probably needs to devalue once more to achieve the right balance.

The true test will happen this week and all eyes will be on two markets. The black market and the BDC market.

Analysts contributors: Chike Olisa, Samuel Oyekanmi, Ugodre Obi-Chukwu.

Research Analysis

Nigerian Marco-Economic Indices in one Page

A compilation of leading economic indicators from Nigeria.

Published

6 hours ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

Bank run: Customers besiege banks on first day of partial lifting of lock down

The datasheet contains a summary sheet of the key economic indicators in Nigeria. It is updated weekly by the Nairalytics team, a research unit of Nairametrics.

Data SetLatestPreviousSourcePeriodFrequency
General
Inflation Rate0.12820.1256NBSJanuary 8, 1900Monthly
GDP Growth Rate-0.0610.0187NBSApr - June 2020Quarterly
Unemployment Rate0.2710.231NBSApr - June 2020Quarterly
MPR0.1250.125CBNJanuary 16, 1900Monthly
Balance of Trade (N 'billions)-138.99-579.06NBSJan - Mar 2020Quarterly
GDP
GDP Growth Rate-0.0610.0187NBSApr - June 2020Quarterly
GDP Annual Growth Rate0.02270.0194NBS2019Annually
Labour StatsFrequency
Unemployment Rate0.2710.231NBSApr - June 2020Quarterly
Underemployment Rate0.2860.201NBSApr - June 2020Quarterly
Labour force - in thousands80291.990470.6NBSApr - June 2020Quarterly
Fully Employed Persons - in thousands35585.351326.7NBSApr - June 2020Quarterly
Underemployed Persons - in thousands2294218216.3NBSApr - June 2020Quarterly
Unemployed Persons - in thousands21764.620927.6NBSApr - June 2020Quarterly
Youth Unemployment Rate0.3490.297NBSApr - June 2020Quarterly
PricesFrequency
Inflation Rate0.12820.1256NBSJanuary 8, 1900Monthly
Core Inflation Rate0.1010.1013NBSJanuary 8, 1900Monthly
Food Inflation0.15480.1518NBSJanuary 8, 1900Monthly
Inflation Rate MoM0.01250.0121NBSJanuary 8, 1900Monthly
Monetary StatsFrequency
MPR0.1250.125CBNJanuary 8, 1900Monthly
Cash Reserve Ratio0.2750.275CBNJanuary 8, 1900Monthly
Liquidity Ratio0.30.3CBNJanuary 8, 1900Monthly
Foreign Exchange Reserves ($'million)36459.4833689.05CBNFebruary 6, 1900Monthly
Saving Deposit Rate0.03780.0383CBNJanuary 16, 1900Monthly
Interbank Rate0.05750.0435CBNJanuary 16, 1900Monthly
Prime Lending Rate0.15650.1473CBNJanuary 16, 1900Monthly
Maximum Lending Rate0.30570.3069CBNJanuary 16, 1900Monthly
TradeFrequency
Balance of Trade (N 'billions)-138.99-579.06NBSJan - Mar 2020Quarterly
Exports (N' Trillion)4.084.77NBSJan - Mar 2020Quarterly
Imports (N 'Trillion)4.225.35NBSJan - Mar 2020Quarterly
Crude Oil exports (N 'Trillion)2.943.63NBSJan - Mar 2020Quarterly
Non- crude oil exports (N 'Billion)1138.291141.33NBSJan - Mar 2020Quarterly
Crude Oil as a %age of exports0.72120.7608NBSJan - Mar 2020Quarterly
Exports as a percentage of total trade0.49160.4714NBSJan - Mar 2020Quarterly
Foreign Portfolio Investment ($'m)385.324309.47NBSApr - June 2020Quarterly
Foreign Direct Investment ($'m)148.59214.25NBSApr - June 2020Quarterly
Crude Oil Production(mb)63.1960.02NNPCFebruary 22, 1900Monthly
Average daily crude oil production (mb)2.042.07NNPCFebruary 22, 1900Monthly
Total Public Debt (million)79303.3184053.32DMOFebruary 22, 1900Quarterly
Total Public Debt (N trillion)28.62827.401DMOFebruary 22, 1900Quarterly
Local debt (N trillion)18.64118.38DMOFebruary 22, 1900Quarterly
External Debt (million)27665.6627676.12DMOFebruary 22, 1900Quarterly
GovernmentFrequency
Government Budget (N 'trillion)10.88.91Budget OfficeJan - Dec 2020Annually
Budgeted Capital Expenditure (N 'trillion)2.4882.09Budget OfficeJan - Dec 2020Annually
Budgeted Recurrent Expenditure (N 'trillion)4.944.055Budget OfficeJan - Dec 2020Annually
Budgeted Debt service (N 'trillion)2.952.25Budget OfficeJan - Dec 2020Annually
FG Revenues (N 'billion) - Actual vs Budget-997.35Budget OfficeJan - May 2020Half year
FG Expenditure (N 'billion) - Actual vs Budget180.37Budget OfficeJan - May 2020Half Year
Government Deficit (N 'billion)-2350.67Budget OfficeJan - May 2020Quarterly
Actual/Budget - Net Federation Revenue (N' billion)2213.784256Budget OfficeJan - May 2020Quarterly
Gross Oil Revenue (N 'billion)1523.031563.65CBN MRJan - Mar 2020Quarterly
Gross non-Oil Revenue (N' billion)1004.241091.32CBN MRJan - Mar 2020Quarterly
Gross Tax Revenue (N 'billion)1288.361190.29FIRSApr - June 2020Quarterly
Business EdgeFrequency
Competitiveness Rank116115DBRJan - Dec 2019Annually
Corruption Rank146144DBRJan - Dec 2019Annually
Ease of Doing Business131146DBRJan - Dec 2019Annually
Manufacturing PMI48.544.9CBNMarch 27, 1900Monthly
Non Manufacturing PMI44.743.3CBNMarch 27, 1900Monthly
ConsumersFrequency
Household Consumption - GDP (N 'billions)107654.4798392.13NBSJan - Dec 2019Annually
Remittances ($'millions)19165.0711234.43CBNJan - Dec 2019Annually
Private Sector Credit (N 'billions)29183.729228.54CBNJanuary 16, 1900Monthly
Fuel Prices148.5143.5Monthly
TaxesFrequency
Corporate Tax Rate0.3Legislated
VAT0.0750.05Legislated
WHT - Individuals0.05Legislated
WHT - Corporates0.1Legislated
Education Tax0.02Legislated
Capital Gains Tax0.1Legislated
Pioneer Tax Incentive3-5 yrs.Legislated
Nairametrics Research ©

 

Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update in Nigeria

On the 30th of August 2020, 138 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

Published

6 hours ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 53,865 confirmed cases.

On the 30th of August 2020, 138 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 3,766 samples across the country.

To date, 53,865 cases have been confirmed, 41,513 cases have been discharged and 1,013 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 402,070 tests have been carried out as of August 30th, 2020 compared to 398,304 tests a day earlier.

COVID-19 Case Updates- 30th August 2020,

  • Total Number of Cases – 53,865
  • Total Number Discharged – 41,513
  • Total Deaths – 1,013
  • Total Tests Carried out – 402,070

According to the NCDC, the 138 new cases were reported from 14 states- Plateau (55), Lagos (15), Ebonyi (11), Oyo (11), Abia (8), Anambra (7), FCT (7), Rivers (7), Kaduna (6), Ondo (5), Kwara (3), Bauchi (1), Benue (1), Edo (1).

Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 18,188, followed by Abuja (5,156), Oyo (3,118), Edo (2,578), Plateau (2,429), Rivers (2,141), Kaduna (2,120), Delta (1,744), Kano (1,725), Ogun (1,646), Ondo (1,539), Enugu (1,155), Ebonyi (984), Kwara (961), Katsina (789),  Osun (779),  Abia (771), Borno (740), Gombe (723), and Bauchi (667).

Imo State has recorded 527 cases, Benue (452), Nasarawa (434), Bayelsa (391),  Jigawa (322), Akwa Ibom (278), Ekiti (262), Niger (241), Adamawa (221), Anambra (214), Sokoto (158),  Kebbi (93), Taraba (87), Cross River (82), Zamfara (78), Yobe (67), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government

Lock Down and Curfew

In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.

On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.

On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.

READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous

DateConfirmed caseNew casesTotal deathsNew deathsTotal recoveryActive casesCritical cases
August 30, 2020538651381013241513113397
August 29, 2020537272501011041314114027
August 28, 2020534771601011041017114497
August 27, 2020533172961011140726115807
August 26, 2020530212211010340281117307
August 25, 2020528002521007339964118297
August 24, 2020525483211004239257122877
August 23, 2020522273221002538945122807
August 22, 202051905601997138767121417
August 21, 202051304340996437885124237
August 20, 202050964476992737569124037
August 19, 202050488593985437304121997
August 18, 202049895410981437051118637
August 17, 202049485417977236834116747
August 16, 202049068298975136497115967
August 15, 202048770325974136290115067
August 14, 202048445329973735998114747
August 13, 2020481163739661034309128417
August 12, 202047743453956033943128447
August 11, 202047290423956633609127257
August 10, 202046867290950533346125717
August 9, 202046577437945333186124467
August 8, 202046140453942633044121547
August 7, 202045687443936632637121147
August 6, 202045244354930332430118847
August 5, 2020448904579271732165117987
August 4, 2020444333049101431851116727
August 3, 202044129288896820663225707
August 2, 202043841304888520308226457
August 1, 202043537386883420287225677
July 31, 202043151462879119565227077
July 30, 202042689481878519270225417
July 29, 202042208404873519004223317
July 28, 202041804624868818764221727
July 27, 202041180648860218203221177
July 26, 202040532555858217374223007
July 25, 2020399774388561116948221737
July 24, 2020395395918451216559221357
July 23, 2020389486048332016061220547
July 22, 202038344543813815815217167
July 21, 202037801576805415677213197
July 20, 2020372255628011215333210917
July 19, 2020366635567891115105207697
July 18, 202036107653778614938203917
July 17, 202035454600772314633200497
July 16, 202034854595769914292197937
July 15, 202034259643760613999195007
July 14, 2020336164637541013792190707
July 13, 202033153595744413671187387
July 12, 2020325585717401613447183717
July 11, 2020319876647241513103181607
July 10, 2020313235757092012795178197
July 9, 202030748499689512546175137
July 8, 2020302494606841512373171927
July 7, 2020297895036691512108170127
July 6, 202029286575654911828168047
July 5, 2020287115446451111665164017
July 4, 202028167603634611462160717
July 3, 2020275644546281211069158677
July 2, 2020271106266161310801156937
July 1, 2020264847906031310152157297
June 30, 202025694561590179746153587
June 29, 20202513356657389402151587
June 28, 20202486749056579007149957
June 27, 20202407777955848625148947
June 26, 20202329868455458253144917
June 25, 20202261459454977822142437
June 24, 20202202064954297613138657
June 23, 20202137145253387338135007
June 22, 20202091967552577109132857
June 21, 202020242436518126879128477
June 20, 202019808661506196718125847
June 19, 202019147667487126581120797
June 18, 20201848074547566307116987
June 17, 202017735587469145967112997
June 16, 202017148490455315623110707
June 15, 20201665857342445349108857
June 14, 202016085403420135220104457
June 13, 20201568250140785101101747
June 12, 20201518162739912489198917
June 11, 2020145546813875449496737
June 10, 20201387340938217435191407
June 9, 2020134646633654420688937
June 8, 2020128013153617404084007
June 7, 20201248626035412395981737
June 6, 2020122333893429382680657
June 5, 20201184432833310369678157
June 4, 2020115163503238353576467
June 3, 2020111663483151332975227
June 2, 20201081924131415323972667
June 1, 20201057841629912312271579
May 31, 20201016230728714300768687
May 30, 2020985555327312285667267
May 29, 202093023872612269763447
May 28, 202089151822595259260647
May 27, 202087333892545250159787
May 26, 2020834427624916238557107
May 25, 202080682292337231155247
May 24, 202078393132265226353607
May 23, 202075262652210217451317
May 22, 2020726124522110200750337
May 21, 2020701633921111190748987
May 20, 202066772842008184046377
May 19, 202064012261921173444757
May 18, 202061752161919164443407
May 17, 202059593881826159441837
May 16, 202056211761765147239737
May 15, 202054452881713132039544
May 14, 202051621931683118038154
May 13, 202049711841646107037374
May 12, 20204787146158695936704
May 11, 202046412421521090235894
May 10, 202043992481421777834794
May 9, 202041512391271174532784
May 8, 202039123861181067931154
May 7, 20203526381108460128184
May 6, 20203145195104553425071
May 5, 2020295014899548123704
May 4, 2020280224594641722912
May 3, 2020255817088240020702
May 2, 20202388220861735119522
May 1, 20202170238691035117512
April 30, 2020193220459731715562
April 29, 2020172819652730713692
April 28, 2020153219545425512322
April 27, 20201337644102559942
April 26, 20201273914152399942
April 25, 20201182873632229252
April 24, 202010951143312088552
April 23, 20209811083231977532
April 22, 2020873912931976482
April 21, 20207821172631975602
April 20, 2020665382311884662
April 19, 2020627862221704362
April 18, 2020541482021663562
April 17, 2020493511841593172
April 16, 2020442351311522772
April 15, 2020407341211282672
April 14, 202037330111992632
April 13, 202034320100912422
April 12, 20203235100852282
April 11, 202031813103702382
April 10, 20203051770582402
April 9, 20202881471512302
April 8, 20202742260442262
April 7, 20202541661442042
April 6, 2020238650351982
April 5, 20202321851331942
April 4, 2020214540251850
April 3, 20202092542251800
April 2, 20201841020201620
April 1, 2020174352091630
March 31, 202013982091280
March 30, 2020131202181210
March 29, 2020111221031070
March 28, 20208919103850
March 27, 2020705103660
March 26, 20206514102620
March 25, 2020517102480
March 24, 2020444102410
March 23, 20204010112370
March 22, 2020308002280
March 21, 20202210001210
March 20, 2020124001110
March 19, 20208000170
March 18, 20208500170
March 17, 20203100030
March 16, 20202000020
March 15, 20202000020
March 14, 20202000020
March 13, 20202000020
March 12, 20202000020
March 11, 20202000020
March 10, 20202000020
March 9, 20202100020
March 8, 20201000010
March 7, 20201000010
March 6, 20201000010
March 5, 20201000010
March 4, 20201000010
March 3, 20201000010
March 2, 20201000010
March 1, 20201000010
February 29, 20201000010
February 28, 20201100010

