Why banking stocks remain investors’ delight
Banks will continue to report relatively robust profitability (compared to the other listed segments) and dividends.
Stocks of Nigerian banks, especially FUGAZ, have been investors delights for a while now, as stock market analysts placed some of them on ‘Buy’ even amid Coronavirus pandemic.
The experts, who spoke with Nairametrics in separate interviews, are optimistic that the banking segment of the Nigerian stock market would always give their shareholders reasons to smile, especially if the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) addresses an important issue, which is apex bank’s policy for non-performing loans.
Mohamed Abu Basha, Head of Macro Economy, EFG Hermes explained that the banking segment would yield more returns to the shareholders if CBN introduces more lenient policies to the banking sector.
Basha said, “Banks stock are hot stocks always, assuming the CBN’s policy for NPL recognition and subsequent provisions remains lenient.
“In such a scenario, we think banks could continue to report relatively robust profitability (compared to the other listed segments) and dividends, which would provide a cushion for investors against forex risks and a domestic low-yield environment.”
Returns on Equity (RoE) effect
Over the years, investors have enough faith in the earnings of top NSE-listed banks to buy them when economic recovery and rising future earnings are in prospect, and to sell them when prospects worsen.
Guy Czartoryski, Head of Research, Coronation Asset Management explained that buying those stocks with strong RoEs when their valuations are depressed is still a reasonable, and potentially money-making tactic.
According to him, GTBank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank have a record of 20.53% RoE since the recession year of 2016 when banks were caught out by currency devaluation and high exposure to oil companies’ debt.
Czartoryski’s recommendations are not based on speculations but facts.
He said, “The trend since the recession year of 2016 has been steadily upwards. The trend suggests that, on aggregate, the banks are becoming worthwhile investments (though certain recent restrictions on their ability to charge fees & commissions puts a question mark over this).
“The most noticeable thing about the top four banks is GT Bank’s superior and consistent RoE. And (apart from ETI’s unfortunate loss in 2016), the overall trend in RoE appears to be upwards.
“Zenith Bank has joined GT Bank as a strong performer over the past three years, while Access Bank joined this fortunate group last year.”
Stock price performance
Sadly, the listed banks with strong RoEs over the past 10 years have not been rewarded with commensurate stock price performance.
For instance, Zenith Bank has achieved an average RoE over the period 2010-19 of 19.4%, with RoE improving to 20.5% over the last three years.
But what has been the reward, in terms of total share price returns? A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.
“This is well short of our Fair Value Equity Return (FVER) and even short of our Fair Value Risk-Free Return (FVRFR).
“GT Bank’s story is very similar to Zenith Bank’s story. Access Bank has improved its RoE in recent years, and is approaching our benchmark RoE, but this improvement has not been reflected in its total share price return,” Czartoryski added.
What is going wrong?
Share prices depend on confidence. Total share price returns that fall short of RoEs demonstrate that confidence has waned. This means either that investors will continue to under-rate banks, even when those RoEs are sufficient, or that banks stocks are very cheap at these levels, because their ratings will be restored in the future.
If the latter is the case, then investors should be buying bank stocks. In technical terms, Czartoryski described this as an erosion of price-to-book (P/BV) and/or the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio over the long term.
Currencies
In panic, forex speculators prepare to dump dollars
For most speculators who bought forex at less than N400/$1, they are pondering whether to sell
Forex speculators are apprehensive that a slew of circulars issued by the central bank during the week could lead to a strengthening of the naira against the dollar. The CBN said it will sell $10,000 per Bureau De Change operator ahead of the reopening of the air space.
For most speculators who bought forex at less than N400/$1 just before the first round of devaluation in March, they are pondering whether to sell at the current rate of N475 in time before panic sets in. This apprehension is reminiscent of 2017 when the CBN announced the new Investor and Exporter Window for trading forex at market-determined prices.
The move led to a strengthening of the naira from N500/$1 to N360/$1 piling huge losses on speculators who betted for more depreciation.
Speculators show panic
Nigeria’s exchange rate policy has meant many businessmen have had to resort to crude ways of hedging against foreign exchange rate risk. As rumours of devaluation swirled in March some quickly converted their naira into dollars sending the parallel market exchange rate rocketing past the official rate.
For Mike a businessman who deals in luxury fashion wear, the fear is real and he is pondering whether to sell now and book his profits or wait to see if the exchange rate will depreciate further. “I bought forex at less than N380 earlier in the year just before the black market rate started depreciating. At N477/$1 my margin gain is close to N90 so selling now means I remove my profits rather than let it disappear” he explains preferring to go by his first name.
Another FX street trader Musa, feared that the exchange rate could strengthen if the CBN pumps in forex to the BDCs on Monday as anticipated According to him, “buyers are running from buying forex now because there seems to be panic selling at the moment. I lost some money between Friday and Saturday and would definitely avoid buying forex at the moment.
Predicting the direction of the exchange rate has become easy for some speculators. All they need to do is watch the price of oil which is perfectly correlated with the direction of the exchange rate. Another major factor as many have come to learn is what decisions come out of Plot 33, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Way, the head office of the Central Bank.
Last week, the apex bank issued a slew of circulars culminating in an order warning that it will go tough on exporters who are guilty of forex non-repatriation. It also directed banks to submit the names, addresses, and Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) of all the exporters who have failed to repatriate their export proceeds. Necessary ‘action’ would be taken against such defaulters, the CBN said in a statement.
A BDC operator Ismail of Ango Gold expressed concern over what could happen this week in this forex market if operators do not comply with CBN’s instructions. “We are worried about the CBN’s latest warnings as sellers will being arrested if being caught hiking the price.”
Waiting for CBN
This week is likely to be a defining moment for what could happen to the exchange rate. If the central banks sell $10,000 to half of the nearly 3,000 registered BDC’s we could see a turnover of $15 million in the first week. Add to a daily average of $42 million at the Investor & Exporter window (NAFEX) and we could finally start to gauge what the true value of the naira against the dollar really is.
There is also the wired forex transfer market which caters to people trading in hundreds of thousands of dollars in a single transfer but circumventing the official exchange rate market. The exchange rate in this market is typically sold at a premium to the official black market price trading in the streets of Lagos Island.
But even this market is under threat from the CBN’s hammer, with banks instructed to report BVN linked accounts connected to export proceeds not declared in the official market. The CBN also booted out third parties from accessing the Form M, a document required for accessing forex to pay for imported goods.
These are all red flags to Mr. Peter Afolayan a Private Investor who trades in Equities, Commodities & other financial instruments with foreign currency-denominated holdings in the UK and Nigeria. He believes the announcement of the opening of the airspace to travel and the announcement of the sale of forex to BDCs is bad news for anyone holding the dollar. According to Mr. Afolayan, “I planned to sell off my holdings last week but will do so this week… I see the rates crashing to N410-420/$1 because of the recent circulars of the CBN”. However, if you are long on the dollar and perhaps use it as savings then I suggest you keep it”
But not everyone is this optimistic about the Naira strengthening. A recent report from Goldman Sachs, “a significant devaluation of the naira is likely in 12 to 18 months to stabilize Nigeria’s external accounts. An exchange rate of 500-550 per dollar should bring about the desired balance…. compared with a current rate of about 407”.
Nigeria’s balance of payment, a tool used to determine the value of a local currency’s value against the dollar is in deficit, leading to speculations that the CBN probably needs to devalue once more to achieve the right balance.
The true test will happen this week and all eyes will be on two markets. The black market and the BDC market.
Analysts contributors: Chike Olisa, Samuel Oyekanmi, Ugodre Obi-Chukwu.
Research Analysis
Nigerian Marco-Economic Indices in one Page
A compilation of leading economic indicators from Nigeria.
The datasheet contains a summary sheet of the key economic indicators in Nigeria. It is updated weekly by the Nairalytics team, a research unit of Nairametrics.
|Data Set
|Latest
|Previous
|Source
|Period
|Frequency
|General
|Inflation Rate
|0.1282
|0.1256
|NBS
|January 8, 1900
|Monthly
|GDP Growth Rate
|-0.061
|0.0187
|NBS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|Unemployment Rate
|0.271
|0.231
|NBS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|MPR
|0.125
|0.125
|CBN
|January 16, 1900
|Monthly
|Balance of Trade (N 'billions)
|-138.99
|-579.06
|NBS
|Jan - Mar 2020
|Quarterly
|GDP
|GDP Growth Rate
|-0.061
|0.0187
|NBS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|GDP Annual Growth Rate
|0.0227
|0.0194
|NBS
|2019
|Annually
|Labour Stats
|Frequency
|Unemployment Rate
|0.271
|0.231
|NBS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|Underemployment Rate
|0.286
|0.201
|NBS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|Labour force - in thousands
|80291.9
|90470.6
|NBS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|Fully Employed Persons - in thousands
|35585.3
|51326.7
|NBS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|Underemployed Persons - in thousands
|22942
|18216.3
|NBS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|Unemployed Persons - in thousands
|21764.6
|20927.6
|NBS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|Youth Unemployment Rate
|0.349
|0.297
|NBS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|Prices
|Frequency
|Inflation Rate
|0.1282
|0.1256
|NBS
|January 8, 1900
|Monthly
|Core Inflation Rate
|0.101
|0.1013
|NBS
|January 8, 1900
|Monthly
|Food Inflation
|0.1548
|0.1518
|NBS
|January 8, 1900
|Monthly
|Inflation Rate MoM
|0.0125
|0.0121
|NBS
|January 8, 1900
|Monthly
|Monetary Stats
|Frequency
|MPR
|0.125
|0.125
|CBN
|January 8, 1900
|Monthly
|Cash Reserve Ratio
|0.275
|0.275
|CBN
|January 8, 1900
|Monthly
|Liquidity Ratio
|0.3
|0.3
|CBN
|January 8, 1900
|Monthly
|Foreign Exchange Reserves ($'million)
|36459.48
|33689.05
|CBN
|February 6, 1900
|Monthly
|Saving Deposit Rate
|0.0378
|0.0383
|CBN
|January 16, 1900
|Monthly
|Interbank Rate
|0.0575
|0.0435
|CBN
|January 16, 1900
|Monthly
|Prime Lending Rate
|0.1565
|0.1473
|CBN
|January 16, 1900
|Monthly
|Maximum Lending Rate
|0.3057
|0.3069
|CBN
|January 16, 1900
|Monthly
|Trade
|Frequency
|Balance of Trade (N 'billions)
|-138.99
|-579.06
|NBS
|Jan - Mar 2020
|Quarterly
|Exports (N' Trillion)
|4.08
|4.77
|NBS
|Jan - Mar 2020
|Quarterly
|Imports (N 'Trillion)
|4.22
|5.35
|NBS
|Jan - Mar 2020
|Quarterly
|Crude Oil exports (N 'Trillion)
|2.94
|3.63
|NBS
|Jan - Mar 2020
|Quarterly
|Non- crude oil exports (N 'Billion)
|1138.29
|1141.33
|NBS
|Jan - Mar 2020
|Quarterly
|Crude Oil as a %age of exports
|0.7212
|0.7608
|NBS
|Jan - Mar 2020
|Quarterly
|Exports as a percentage of total trade
|0.4916
|0.4714
|NBS
|Jan - Mar 2020
|Quarterly
|Foreign Portfolio Investment ($'m)
|385.32
|4309.47
|NBS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|Foreign Direct Investment ($'m)
|148.59
|214.25
|NBS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|Crude Oil Production(mb)
|63.19
|60.02
|NNPC
|February 22, 1900
|Monthly
|Average daily crude oil production (mb)
|2.04
|2.07
|NNPC
|February 22, 1900
|Monthly
|Total Public Debt (million)
|79303.31
|84053.32
|DMO
|February 22, 1900
|Quarterly
|Total Public Debt (N trillion)
|28.628
|27.401
|DMO
|February 22, 1900
|Quarterly
|Local debt (N trillion)
|18.641
|18.38
|DMO
|February 22, 1900
|Quarterly
|External Debt (million)
|27665.66
|27676.12
|DMO
|February 22, 1900
|Quarterly
|Government
|Frequency
|Government Budget (N 'trillion)
|10.8
|8.91
|Budget Office
|Jan - Dec 2020
|Annually
|Budgeted Capital Expenditure (N 'trillion)
|2.488
|2.09
|Budget Office
|Jan - Dec 2020
|Annually
|Budgeted Recurrent Expenditure (N 'trillion)
|4.94
|4.055
|Budget Office
|Jan - Dec 2020
|Annually
|Budgeted Debt service (N 'trillion)
|2.95
|2.25
|Budget Office
|Jan - Dec 2020
|Annually
|FG Revenues (N 'billion) - Actual vs Budget
|-997.35
|Budget Office
|Jan - May 2020
|Half year
|FG Expenditure (N 'billion) - Actual vs Budget
|180.37
|Budget Office
|Jan - May 2020
|Half Year
|Government Deficit (N 'billion)
|-2350.67
|Budget Office
|Jan - May 2020
|Quarterly
|Actual/Budget - Net Federation Revenue (N' billion)
|2213.78
|4256
|Budget Office
|Jan - May 2020
|Quarterly
|Gross Oil Revenue (N 'billion)
|1523.03
|1563.65
|CBN MR
|Jan - Mar 2020
|Quarterly
|Gross non-Oil Revenue (N' billion)
|1004.24
|1091.32
|CBN MR
|Jan - Mar 2020
|Quarterly
|Gross Tax Revenue (N 'billion)
|1288.36
|1190.29
|FIRS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|Business Edge
|Frequency
|Competitiveness Rank
|116
|115
|DBR
|Jan - Dec 2019
|Annually
|Corruption Rank
|146
|144
|DBR
|Jan - Dec 2019
|Annually
|Ease of Doing Business
|131
|146
|DBR
|Jan - Dec 2019
|Annually
|Manufacturing PMI
|48.5
|44.9
|CBN
|March 27, 1900
|Monthly
|Non Manufacturing PMI
|44.7
|43.3
|CBN
|March 27, 1900
|Monthly
|Consumers
|Frequency
|Household Consumption - GDP (N 'billions)
|107654.47
|98392.13
|NBS
|Jan - Dec 2019
|Annually
|Remittances ($'millions)
|19165.07
|11234.43
|CBN
|Jan - Dec 2019
|Annually
|Private Sector Credit (N 'billions)
|29183.7
|29228.54
|CBN
|January 16, 1900
|Monthly
|Fuel Prices
|148.5
|143.5
|Monthly
|Taxes
|Frequency
|Corporate Tax Rate
|0.3
|Legislated
|VAT
|0.075
|0.05
|Legislated
|WHT - Individuals
|0.05
|Legislated
|WHT - Corporates
|0.1
|Legislated
|Education Tax
|0.02
|Legislated
|Capital Gains Tax
|0.1
|Legislated
|Pioneer Tax Incentive
|3-5 yrs.
|Legislated
|Nairametrics Research ©
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 30th of August 2020, 138 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 53,865 confirmed cases.
On the 30th of August 2020, 138 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 3,766 samples across the country.
To date, 53,865 cases have been confirmed, 41,513 cases have been discharged and 1,013 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 402,070 tests have been carried out as of August 30th, 2020 compared to 398,304 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 30th August 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 53,865
- Total Number Discharged – 41,513
- Total Deaths – 1,013
- Total Tests Carried out – 402,070
According to the NCDC, the 138 new cases were reported from 14 states- Plateau (55), Lagos (15), Ebonyi (11), Oyo (11), Abia (8), Anambra (7), FCT (7), Rivers (7), Kaduna (6), Ondo (5), Kwara (3), Bauchi (1), Benue (1), Edo (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 18,188, followed by Abuja (5,156), Oyo (3,118), Edo (2,578), Plateau (2,429), Rivers (2,141), Kaduna (2,120), Delta (1,744), Kano (1,725), Ogun (1,646), Ondo (1,539), Enugu (1,155), Ebonyi (984), Kwara (961), Katsina (789), Osun (779), Abia (771), Borno (740), Gombe (723), and Bauchi (667).
Imo State has recorded 527 cases, Benue (452), Nasarawa (434), Bayelsa (391), Jigawa (322), Akwa Ibom (278), Ekiti (262), Niger (241), Adamawa (221), Anambra (214), Sokoto (158), Kebbi (93), Taraba (87), Cross River (82), Zamfara (78), Yobe (67), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
