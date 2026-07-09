Airtel Africa hits N5,801 as NGX surges N3.45 trillion; YTD return reclaims 55% threshold

The Nigerian equities market delivered its most powerful single-session gain in weeks on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, as Airtel Africa’s 10% maximum daily advance to N5,801.40 anchored a broad-based rally that added N3.45 trillion to investors’ wealth.

Airtel Africa’s N5,801.40 is a new record close for the telecoms counter, along with gains by other blue chips, lifted the year-to-date return above the 55% mark for the first time since the June correction began.

The NGX All-Share Index surged 2.27% to close at 242,459.98 points, up from 237,083.28 points on Tuesday, with market capitalisation rising to N155.59 trillion.

The year-to-date return strengthened to 55.81% — recovering approximately nine percentage points from the 46.78% low recorded on July 7 and reclaiming levels not seen since before the June selloff intensified.

Five of the six major sectoral indices closed higher. Only the Insurance Index declined, shedding 0.20%. The Oil & Gas Index led all sectors, surging 3.85% to 5,292.70 points — its strongest single-day gain in recent sessions — as Aradel Holdings rallied 8.86% alongside the broader energy recovery.

What the data is saying:

Buying interest was broad with thirty-four stocks advancing against 23 decliners — the third consecutive session of positive breadth. Highlights of Wednesday’s trading:

All-Share Index: 242,459.98 points, up 2.27%

Market Capitalisation: N155.59 trillion, up approximately N3.45 trillion

Volume Traded: 518.43 million shares, up 5.02%

Value Traded: N22.75 billion, down 18.80%

Deals: 48,495 transactions, down 2.95%

Year-to-Date Return: 55.81%

Market Breadth: 34 gainers vs 23 losers

Top 5 Gainers:

Airtel Africa (AIRTELAFRI) — up 10.00% to N5,801.40

Trans-Nationwide Express — up 10.00% to N2.97, trading above its 52-week high of N2.70

Fidelity Bank — up 9.97% to N19.85

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria — up 9.89% to N3.00

Zichis Agro-Allied Industries (ZICHIS) — up 9.69% to N29.20

Top 5 Losers:

Haldane McCall (HMCALL) — down 9.95% to N3.53

McNichols (MCNICHOLS) — down 8.89% to N6.15

Transcorp (TRANSCORP) — down 5.65% to N40.05

CWG Plc (CWG) — down 5.24% to N19.00

VFD Group (VFDGROUP) — down 5.19% to N10.05

Sectoral Performance:

NGX Oil/Gas Index: +3.85% to 5,292.70 points

NGX Commodity Index: +2.54% to 1,800.25 points

NGX Industrial Index: +1.89% to 10,712.92 points

NGX Banking Index: +1.07% to 2,137.61 points

NGX Consumer Goods Index: +0.31% to 4,613.22 points

NGX Insurance Index: -0.20% to 1,129.40 points

More insights:

Wednesday’s session had two defining stories — Airtel Africa’s record close and the Oil & Gas sector’s resurgence — and together they underline the market’s recovery heading into the peak of the Q2 2026 earnings season.

Airtel Africa closed at N5,801.40, gaining N527.40 in a single session. The stock has now risen more than 32% from its June correction low.

The stock is now one of the year’s best-performing large-cap names on an absolute price basis, a new 2026 high, suggesting that institutional investors are building fresh positions ahead of the company’s Q2 2026 results.

Airtel Africa’s July 30 board meeting to consider the period’s financials is now one of the most closely anticipated in the July earnings calendar.

Fidelity Bank’s 9.97% surge to N19.85 was the session’s second-most significant move in absolute impact terms.

The bank had been under selling pressure during the correction and Wednesday’s near-maximum daily gain signals renewed institutional interest ahead of Q2 2026 earnings.

Aradel Holdings added 8.86% to drive the Oil & Gas Index’s 3.85% gain — the sector’s best single-day performance since the June correction began.

The energy counter is steadily reclaiming lost ground following its extended selloff from N1,750.00 in mid-June to a correction low below N1,400.00.

The session’s broader participation was equally encouraging.

Wema Bank gained 3.33%,

Dangote Cement rose 3.15%,

Access Holdings added 2.31%,

Chams climbed 2.14%,

HBM (WAPCO) advanced 2.13%,

NGX Group gained 1.46%,

FCMB rose 1.44%

Zenith Bank added 1.43%.

First HoldCo edged up 0.16%.

The breadth and diversity of this gainers’ list — spanning telecoms, banking, cement, oil and gas, and financial services — confirms that the session’s advance was genuinely market-wide rather than driven by a single sector or handful of names.

Trans-Nationwide Express was one of the top gainers with a 10% maximum advance to N2.97 — its highest close in 2026 and above its previous 52-week high of N2.70. The logistics counter has been among the more volatile mid-cap names in recent weeks.

Volume and value:

Lasaco Assurance led by volume with 56.60 million shares — 10.92% of total day’s volume — despite the Insurance Index being the session’s sole sectoral decliner.

Value traded declined 18.80% to N22.75 billion despite the volume increase — a pattern that suggests the day’s buying was spread across a wider range of mid-priced stocks rather than concentrated in expensive large-cap names. Deals count also eased 2.95% to 48,495 transactions.

What you should know:

Wednesday’s N3.45 trillion single-session gain is the largest recorded on the NGX since the market’s June correction began, and the third consecutive session of meaningful advance.

The ASI has now recovered approximately 18,100 points — or 8.1% — from its July 2 correction low of 224,321.97 points.

The year-to-date return of 55.81% has reclaimed levels not seen since before the June correction intensified. The market has recovered more than nine percentage points of YTD return from the 46.78% low recorded earlier this week.

The Oil & Gas Index’s 3.85% single-day advance is its strongest performance since the June correction began, and confirms that the sector — which delivered +90.2% in H1 2026 — is reasserting its leadership as buyers return to fundamentally sound energy names.

Five of six major sectoral indices advancing simultaneously on Wednesday marks only the second occasion this week that the market has achieved that breadth of sectoral participation, suggesting that the recovery is becoming more structurally grounded rather than driven by isolated momentum in single stocks.