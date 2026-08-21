Nigerian equities sell-off deepens across major sectors, wiping out N5.4 trillion in 8 days

The Nigerian equities market extended its bearish run on Thursday, August 20, 2026, as renewed selling pressure across major sectors wiped out approximately N440.33 billion on Thursday, marking the 8th consecutive trading session of losses, wiping out cumulative N5.4 trillion.

The benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 0.30% to close at 240,037.80 points, down from 240,750.47 points recorded in the previous session, slipping nearly below the 240,000-point psychological level for the first time during the current correction.

Consequently, market capitalisation fell to N154.98 trillion from N155.42 trillion, as investors continued taking profits in heavyweight energy and banking stocks led by Aradel Holdings, and UBA, Zenith Bank, Access Holdings and GTCO all closing lower.

The latest decline brings the market’s index down about 8,491.95 basis points or 3.42%, from 248,529.75 points recorded on Monday, August 10, to 240,037.80 points, while market capitalisation has shed approximately N5.44 trillion, or 3.39%, from N160.42 trillion to N154.98 trillion.

Market summary:

All-Share Index (ASI): 240,037.80 points, down 0.30%.

Market capitalisation: N154.98 trillion, down 0.28%.

Market value lost: Approximately N440.33 billion.

Eight-session market value lost: Approximately N5.4 trillion.

Month-to-Date & Year-to-Date returns: -2.1% and +54.3%, respectively.

Volume: 2872.01 million, up +140.65%.

Value: N33.99 billion, down -10.11%.

Deals: 34,724, up 0.52%.

Market breath: 14 Gainers vs 28 Losers.

Top 5 Gainers:

HMCALL: up 9.38% to N3.85, from N3.52.

Trans-Nationwide Express: up 8.90% to N3.06, from N2.81.

McNichols Plc: up 8.33% to N5.20, from N4.80.

Cutix Plc: up 2.56% to N2.40, from N2.34.

Veritas Kapital Assurance: up 1.52% to N1.34, from N1.32.

Top 5 Losers:

International Energy Insurance: down 9.85% to N4.30, from N4.77.

WAPIC Insurance: down 9.84% to N2.20, from N2.44.

FTG Insurance: down 9.76% to N1.85, from N2.05.

AVA Capital: down 7.89% to N7.00, from N7.60.

Zichis Agro Allied Industries: down 7.36% to N17.00, from N18.35.

Driving the numbers:

The market’s decline was largely driven by renewed weakness across energy, banking and insurance stocks, with Aradel Holdings remaining one of the biggest heavyweight drags during the session.

Aradel Holdings declined 5.40% to close at N1,300.00 from N1,374.20, shedding N74.20 per share and extending the selling pressure that has weighed heavily on the Oil & Gas sector in recent sessions.

Banking heavyweights also closed lower, with UBA falling 2.17% to N45.00, Access Holdings declining 0.74% to N26.95, Zenith Bank easing 0.48% to N123.40, while GTCO slipped 0.23% to N127.60.

Insurance stocks recorded some of the sharpest declines across the market, with International Energy Insurance, WAPIC Insurance and FTG Insurance all losing close to the daily maximum price limit, reflecting broad profit-taking across the sector.

On the positive side, Nigerian Breweries gained 1.23% to N69.75, AIICO Insurance advanced 1.27% to N4.00, while Jaiz Bank rose 1.18% to N8.60, providing limited support to the broader market.

Sector performance:

Sectoral performance remained largely negative, with energy stocks recording the steepest decline.

The NGX Oil & Gas Index fell 2.49% to close at 4,837.50 points from 4,960.82 points, making it the weakest-performing major sector during Thursday’s trading session.

The Insurance Index declined 0.79% to 1,093.95 points, while the Banking Index fell 0.41% to 2,493.33 points.

However, the Consumer Goods Index edged up 0.10% to 4,041.35 points, while the Industrial Index remained virtually unchanged at 10,378.74 points, demonstrating relative resilience amid the broader market weakness.

Since Friday, August 14, the Oil & Gas Index has declined by approximately 7%, making it the worst-performing major sector during this renewed market correction, while the Insurance Index has fallen 3.1% over the same period.

What you should know:

Thursday’s trading session extended the Nigerian equities market’s losing streak to eight consecutive sessions, with investors continuing to lock in gains following the strong rally that pushed the ASI to 248,529.75 points on Monday, August 10.

Between Monday, August 10 and Thursday August 20, 2026, the Index has crashed by 8,491.95 basis points, or 3.42%, while market capitalisation has shed approximately N5.44 trillion, or 3.39%, from N160.42 trillion to N154.98 trillion.

The sustained weakness in energy stocks, particularly Aradel Holdings, alongside renewed selling in banking and insurance counters, has remained the dominant sectors impacted by the current correction.

Selective buying in consumer goods and small-cap stocks has helped moderate the pace of the broader decline.

Nevertheless, the market remains firmly positive on a year-to-date basis, but the persistence of profit-taking across heavyweight sectors suggests investors are still reassessing valuations following one of the strongest rallies recorded on the Nigerian Exchange in 2026.