NGX sheds N555 billion as Aradel plunge deepens seven-day market slide

The Nigerian equities market extended its decline on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, with the All-Share Index (ASI) falling for a seventh consecutive trading session, as renewed selling pressure in oil and gas heavyweights, particularly Aradel Holdings, deepened the ongoing correction.

The Nigerian equities market extended its decline on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, with the All-Share Index (ASI) falling for a seventh consecutive trading session, as renewed selling pressure in oil and gas heavyweights, particularly Aradel Holdings, deepened the ongoing correction.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) declined 0.36% to close at 240,750.47 points, down from 241,611.23 points on Tuesday.

Market capitalisation fell to N155.42 trillion from N155.97 trillion, a loss of approximately N555.68 billion during the session.

The market’s year-to-date return moderated to 54.71%, though the NGX remains firmly positive for the year despite the correction, which has now pulled the index down from 248,529.75 points recorded on Monday August 10 before the recent pullback began the following day.

Market summary:

All-Share Index (ASI): 240,750.47 points, down -0.36%.

Market capitalization: N155.42 trillion, down -0.36%.

Year-to-date (YTD) market return: +54.71%.

Trading volume: 1.19 billion shares, up 177.65%.

Market turnover (value traded): N37.82 billion, up 37.62%.

Total deals: 34,546, down 3.19%.

Market breadth: 27 stocks gained during the session, matched by 27 that declined.

Top 5 Gainers:

Haldane McCall (HMCALL): up 10.00% to N3.52, from N3.20.

Wapic Insurance: up 8.44% to N2.44, from N2.25.

UAC Nigeria (UACN): up 6.56% to N177.85, from N166.90.

AVA Capital: up 6.29% to N7.60, from N7.15.

Caverton Offshore Support Group: up 5.32% to N4.95, from N4.70.

Top 5 Losers:

International Energy Insurance: down 10.00% to N4.77, from N5.30.

Aradel Holdings: down 9.99% to N1,374.20, from N1,526.80.

Universal Insurance: down 9.41% to N0.77, from N0.85.

Red Star Express: down 9.26% to N14.70, from N16.20.

Royal Exchange: down 8.62% to N1.06, from N1.16.

Driving the numbers:

Aradel Holdings emerged as the session’s single biggest heavyweight drag, tumbling 9.99% to close at N1,374.20 from N1,526.80, shedding N152.60 per share. It was the most significant decline recorded among all listed equities on Wednesday, and the primary driver behind the sharp pullback in the Oil & Gas Index.

NGX Group declined 2.34% to N125.00, losing N3.00 per share.

GTCO eased marginally by 0.08% to N127.90, Fidelity Bank slipped 0.24% to N20.50, and ETI declined 0.36% to N69.75.

On the upside, UAC Nigeria emerged as the strongest blue-chip gainer, surging 6.56% to close at N177.85 from N166.90, adding N10.95 per share.

United Bank for Africa advanced 2.22% to N46.00, adding N1.00 per share.

Zenith Bank gained 1.64% to N124.00, adding N2.00 per share.

Access Holdings edged up 0.93% to N27.15.

Dangote Sugar Refinery rose 1.23% to N69.85.

Sector performance:

Sectoral performance was mixed, with Oil & Gas bearing the brunt of the session’s losses.

The NGX Oil & Gas Index plunged 4.63% to close at 4,960.82 points, down from 5,201.49 points, driven primarily by heavy pressure on Aradel Holdings.

The Commodity Index declined 3.19%, the Insurance Index fell 0.88% to 1,102.71 points.

The Consumer Goods Index eased 0.31% to 4,037.49 points.

The Banking Index bucked the trend, rising 0.54% to 2,503.67 points, from 2,490.17 points, supported by gains in Zenith Bank and UBA.

The Industrial sector ended relatively flat.

Market breadth was evenly balanced, with 27 gainers matched by 27 decliners, a ratio of 1.0x, reflecting a market driven by sector rotation rather than broad-based selling.

Trading activity strengthened sharply during the session, with volume surging 177.65% to 1.19 billion shares and turnover rising 37.62% to N37.82 billion, even as deal count declined 3.19% to 34,546 transactions. FTG Insurance was the most traded stock by volume at 610.68 million units, while MTN Nigeria led by value at N8.12 billion.

What you should know:

The Nigerian equities market has remained under sustained selling pressure since Tuesday, August 11, extending its correction for seven consecutive trading sessions through Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell from 248,529.75 points recorded on Monday, August 10 to 240,750.47 points, shedding ASI points lost: 7,779.28 points 3.13%, in seven straight sessions of decline.

Market capitalisation followed the same downward trajectory, losing by N5.00 trillion, or 3.12%, from Monday, August 10, when market capitalization closed at N160.42 trillion to N155.42 trillion on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

The index has now moved significantly below the 248,529.75-point record reached on August 10, reflecting sustained profit-taking after the market’s strong rally.

Wednesday’s session reflected continued rotation between sectors, with investors buying into beaten-down stocks such as UAC Nigeria, Wapic, and AVA Capital, while taking profits in recently strong performers like Aradel Holdings.

The Oil & Gas Index’s 4.63% decline marks one of its steepest single-session drops of the year, a notable reversal for a sector that has otherwise led the market’s gains through much of 2026.