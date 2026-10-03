Guinea Insurance, Regency Alliance, The Initiates list 8 billion new shares worth N17.13 billion on NGX

Guinea Insurance Plc, Regency Alliance Insurance Plc and The Initiates Plc listed a combined 8.00 billion additional shares valued at approximately N17.13 billion at their respective offer prices on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) between September 28 and 30, 2026.

Guinea Insurance Plc, Regency Alliance Insurance Plc and The Initiates Plc listed a combined 8.00 billion additional shares valued at approximately N17.13 billion at their respective offer prices on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) between September 28 and 30, 2026.

According to information published in the NGX Daily Official List, the additional shares resulted from a combination of Rights Issues, Private Placements and a Public Offer.

The listings come as companies continue to tap the Nigerian capital market for recapitalisation and expansion, with Guinea Insurance and Regency Alliance accounting for the bulk of the additional shares by volume.

Three Firms list 8 billion shares:

Guinea Insurance and Regency Alliance listed their additional shares on September 28, while The Initiates completed its listing on September 30. The Initiates recorded the largest transaction by offer-price value, while Regency Alliance added the highest number of shares.

Guinea Insurance listed 3,206,838,021 shares arising from its Rights Issue of 5,295,200,000 shares at N1.10 per share, valuing the newly listed shares at approximately N3.53 billion.

Regency Alliance listed 3,684,210,525 shares arising from a Private Placement of 7,368,421,052 shares at 95 kobo each, giving the additional listed shares an offer-price value of approximately N3.50 billion.

The Initiates listed 177,996,310 Rights Issue shares at N7.00 each and 932,022,138 Public Offer shares at N9.50 each, adding 1,110,018,448 shares worth approximately N10.10 billion.

The transactions increased Guinea Insurance’s issued shares to 11.15 billion, Regency Alliance’s to 22.36 billion and The Initiates’ to 2 billion shares.

The Initiates accounted for nearly 59% of the combined N17.13 billion offer-price value despite contributing only about 14% of the approximately 8 billion additional shares.

Insurance recapitalisation drives new listings:

The listings by Guinea Insurance and Regency Alliance follow their capital-raising programmes linked to the insurance industry’s recapitalisation exercise.

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) reported that about 50 insurance and reinsurance companies that met recapitalization deadline; of which about 24 of them raised fresh capital through various options including a combination of equity issues and private placements during the exercise.

Guinea Insurance’s Rights Issue opened on March 25 and closed on May 1, 2026, while Regency Alliance pursued a multi-phased recapitalisation programme involving Rights Issue and Private Placement transactions.

Guinea Insurance offered 5.295 billion shares at N1.10 each on a two-for-three basis to shareholders on its register as of January 21, 2026.

Its offer was structured to increase shares outstanding by 67%, with the Rights Issue priced at a 2.65% discount to its market price at the time.

Regency Alliance’s latest listing represents another stage of its recapitalisation programme aimed at meeting revised regulatory capital requirements.

Unlike the two insurers, The Initiates combined a Rights Issue with a Public Offer, allowing it to raise growth capital from existing shareholders and new investors.

The insurance-sector capital raises followed the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025, which introduced revised minimum capital thresholds of N10 billion for life insurers and N15 billion for non-life insurers.

Offer value differs from market capitalization:

The approximately N17.13 billion combined value represents the additional shares calculated at their respective offer prices. It should not be interpreted as an equivalent N17.13 billion increase in the market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange.

The actual market value of the additional shares depends on the prevailing market prices of the three companies after the shares are admitted to trading.

A company’s market capitalisation can rise, fall or remain broadly unchanged after additional shares are listed, depending on how the enlarged share base is priced by investors.

Determining the market-capitalization impact requires valuing the additional shares at prevailing market prices rather than their original offer prices.

The latest transactions follow the listing of 14.44 billion additional shares valued at N37.19 billion by six NGX companies in the week ended September 4, 2026.

Those earlier transactions similarly involved capital-raising methods including Rights Issues, Private Placements and debt-to-equity conversions.

The latest listings therefore add to the volume of equity capital-raising transactions completed on the NGX in 2026, particularly among insurers responding to recapitalization requirements and companies seeking additional capital for expansion.