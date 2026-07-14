Regency Alliance offers 7.37 billion shares in recapitalisation drive

Regency Alliance Insurance Plc has commenced a private placement involving 7.37 billion ordinary shares as part of a broader recapitalisation programme aimed at meeting the new minimum capital requirements introduced by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

Regency Alliance Insurance Plc has commenced a private placement involving 7.37 billion ordinary shares as part of a broader recapitalisation programme aimed at meeting the new minimum capital requirements introduced by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

The development was disclosed in a press release dated July 13, 2026, and signed by the Company Secretary, Anu Shobo.

The move comes as insurance companies intensify efforts to comply with NAICOM’s July 31, 2026 recapitalisation deadline, which is now about two weeks away.

What they are saying

According to the company, the private placement forms part of a multi-phased capital-raising programme approved by its Board of Directors to strengthen the insurer’s financial position and support long-term growth.

A formal signing ceremony for the transaction was held on July 10, 2026, at the company’s headquarters in Gbagada, Lagos.

“Regency Alliance Insurance Plc wishes to inform the general public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) that as part of the Company’s recapitalisation strategy and in furtherance of the minimum paid-up share capital requirements prescribed by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the Board of Directors approved a multi-phased capital-raising programme comprising, among other initiatives, a Private Placement targeted at strategic investors,” the company stated.

The insurer noted that the offer involves 7,368,421,052 ordinary shares and is designed to strengthen its capital base, improve solvency margins, enhance underwriting capacity, and support future business expansion.

The proceeds will also be used to fund investments in technology, product development, and customer experience initiatives.

More insights

Regency Alliance said the private placement is targeted at strategic investors capable of contributing not only capital but also industry expertise, long-term commitment, and enhanced market credibility.

According to the company, the transaction reflects investor confidence in its governance framework, risk management practices, and long-term growth strategy.

“The successful signing reflects strong endorsement from the Company’s advisers and confidence in Regency Alliance’s governance, risk management framework and long-term strategy,” the statement added.

The Board reiterated its commitment to completing the transaction in a transparent and orderly manner while maintaining high standards of corporate governance and regulatory compliance.

Offer details

The company disclosed the following details of the private placement:

Shares on Offer: 7,368,421,052 ordinary shares

Opening Date: July 15, 2026

Closing Date: July 16, 2026

Management stated that the additional capital will strengthen the insurer’s ability to pursue new business opportunities, deepen market penetration, improve operational resilience, and deliver sustainable value to shareholders and policyholders.

The company also reaffirmed its commitment to financial discipline, sound governance practices, and long-term value creation.

What you should know

The capital raise forms part of the insurance industry’s response to sweeping reforms introduced under the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025.

The legislation significantly increased minimum capital requirements across the sector and introduced a Risk-Based Capital (RBC) framework for insurance and reinsurance companies.

Under the new regime, minimum capital thresholds have been raised to:

N10 billion for life insurance companies

N15 billion for non-life insurance companies

N25 billion for composite insurers

N35 billion for reinsurance companies

NAICOM granted operators a 12-month transition period to comply with the new requirements, with the deadline set for July 31, 2026.

Companies that fail to meet the new capital thresholds risk regulatory sanctions, including the possible loss of their operating licences.

As the deadline approaches, several insurers have announced capital-raising plans, restructuring initiatives, and strategic transactions aimed at strengthening their balance sheets and ensuring compliance with the new regulatory framework.