Insurance firms roll out new products as recapitalisation fuels competition

Nigeria's insurance companies are ramping up product innovation and retail-focused offerings following the completion of the industry's recapitalisation exercise, as operators seek to deploy fresh capital, expand market share, and deepen insurance penetration.

Nigeria’s insurance companies are ramping up product innovation and retail-focused offerings following the completion of the industry’s recapitalisation exercise, as operators seek to deploy fresh capital, expand market share, and deepen insurance penetration.

The sector recently concluded one of its most significant reforms in decades, with insurance and reinsurance firms raising an estimated N720 billion under the National Insurance Commission’s (NAICOM) recapitalisation programme.

The exercise, which ran from August 2025 to July 31, 2026, resulted in 48 insurance companies and two reinsurance firms meeting the regulator’s new capital requirements.

With the recapitalisation phase now completed, insurers are increasingly turning to technology, product innovation, and customer education campaigns to attract new customers and strengthen their competitive positions.

Insurers expand product offerings

Several insurance firms have already introduced new products targeting underserved segments of the market.

Earlier this year, Lasaco Assurance Plc launched six new insurance products, including Estate Plan, Future Secure, and Comprehensive Plus Personal Belongings.

The company also introduced three enhanced third-party motor insurance variants, Lasaco Flame Shield, Lasaco Safe Asset, and Lasaco Drive Safe, designed to provide broader coverage options at affordable rates.

The products are aimed at addressing coverage gaps while offering customers more flexible insurance solutions.

CHI Life Assurance also unveiled its ValuePlus Plan, an endowment product that combines long-term savings, life assurance, and periodic cash payouts.

The policy allows customers to receive 30% of the sum assured at one-third and two-thirds of the policy term, before receiving the full sum assured and accrued bonuses at maturity. The product targets individuals seeking both wealth accumulation and insurance protection.

Marketing shifts from fear to financial empowerment

Beyond product development, insurers are also experimenting with new approaches to customer engagement.

In August 2026, SanlamAllianz Nigeria launched its “Proud Moments 2.0” campaign, which seeks to reposition insurance as a tool for protecting personal achievements rather than merely a safeguard against unforeseen losses.

The campaign, built around the theme “You’ve Earned It. Celebrate It,” encourages Nigerians to insure milestones such as purchasing a first vehicle, launching a business, or completing higher education.

The initiative reflects a broader effort by insurers to make insurance products more relatable and relevant to everyday consumers.

Travel and hospitality-focused insurance gains traction

Leadway Assurance has also entered the niche travel insurance segment with the launch of the Leadway Arrival Pack.

The seasonal insurance package is designed for diaspora Nigerians, tourists, students, and corporate travellers visiting Nigeria during peak travel periods such as December festivities, Easter, and Eid celebrations.

The offering includes individual and corporate packages covering risks ranging from accidents and medical emergencies to property damage and public liability.

Industry observers say such specialised products demonstrate how insurers are increasingly targeting specific customer needs rather than relying solely on traditional corporate insurance business.

Recapitalisation boosts confidence

Speaking with Nairametrics, Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, said stronger capital bases would improve public confidence in the insurance industry and enable firms to introduce more innovative products.

“The bigger capitalisation enhances the reputation of the sector, and their confidence that this sector has the capacity to launch new products and absorb any shock because of their strong capital. So it will help their image and perception.”

According to Yusuf, inadequate capital had historically limited the industry’s ability to participate meaningfully in large-ticket risks and strategic sectors of the economy.

More products in the pipeline

Insurance operators say the product innovation wave is only beginning.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI), Mary Adeyanju, told Nairametrics that the company is developing products tailored to individuals and small businesses.

“We’re trying to see how we can drive the value of insurance to the people, not just the corporates that are buying insurance because they necessarily need the insurance to protect their assets, but also the individuals, the SMEs, that even need it more.”

She added that the company is focused on designing solutions that address actual customer needs rather than pushing products that may not resonate with the market.

“We’re still doing something in the works, trying to come up with the products that people need and not the products that we want to sell, because that is a gap area that we are seeing in the industry.”

50 firms meet NAICOM requirements

A total of 50 insurance and reinsurance companies met NAICOM’s new capital requirements following the conclusion of the recapitalisation exercise.

The regulator has described the programme as a major milestone in the transformation of Nigeria’s insurance industry, noting that it is expected to strengthen insurers’ balance sheets, improve claims-paying capacity, enhance risk absorption, and position the sector to play a more significant role in supporting economic growth.

With recapitalisation now largely behind the industry, attention is shifting to how operators can convert stronger balance sheets into higher insurance penetration, improved customer experience, and sustainable revenue growth.