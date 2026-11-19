Cornerstone Insurance Plc has secured key regulatory and court approvals to restructure into a holding company overseeing three separate insurance businesses.

Cornerstone Insurance Plc has secured key regulatory and court approvals to restructure into a holding company overseeing three separate insurance businesses.

The company disclosed this in a notice dated November 18, 2026, signed by its Company Secretary, Aramide Oyeneyin, and submitted to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), shareholders and the investing public.

The approvals include clearance from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), sanction by the Federal High Court and approval-in-principle from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

New corporate structure

Under the proposed arrangement, Cornerstone Insurance Plc will become Cornerstone Plc, the holding company responsible for overseeing the group’s growth initiatives, capital management and insurance businesses.

The holding company will have three subsidiaries: Cornerstone Life Assurance Limited, Cornerstone General Insurance Limited and Hilal Takaful Insurance Limited.

“Cornerstone Insurance Plc hereby notifies The Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX”), its shareholders and the investing public that it has received Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Approval, Sanction by the Federal High Court and Approval-in-Principle from the National Insurance Commission (“NAICOM”) for its corporate evolution, establishing a new holding company with three distinct insurance businesses: Cornerstone Life Assurance Limited, Cornerstone General Insurance Limited, and Hilal Takaful Insurance Limited.”

According to the company, the restructuring is designed to create a more focused operating structure, with each insurance business having dedicated management, capital and resources to serve its respective market.

It also said the realignment would bring the group in line with the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025, which requires composite insurers to separate their life and non-life insurance operations into distinct legal entities.

Three businesses under the group

Under the new arrangement, Cornerstone Life Assurance Limited will take over the group’s life insurance operations, while Cornerstone General Insurance Limited, formerly FIN Insurance Company Limited, will assume responsibility for its general insurance business.

Hilal Takaful Insurance Limited will continue the group’s Takaful operations.

The company said the life insurance assets, liabilities and undertakings would be transferred to Cornerstone Life Assurance Limited, while the general insurance assets, liabilities and undertakings would move to Cornerstone General Insurance Limited.

Shareholders and policyholders

Cornerstone said existing shareholders would retain their shareholdings in Cornerstone Plc, which will remain listed on the NGX under its existing ticker, CORNERST.

The company added that the restructuring would not affect insurance protection for existing policyholders, as all policies would remain valid under their current terms.

It said premiums, benefits, policy periods and claims rights would remain unchanged, adding that customers would not be required to take any action.

Customers of the former FIN Insurance Company Limited will also continue to receive services through Cornerstone General Insurance Limited, with their coverage, contractual benefits and outstanding claims maintained without interruption.

Final regulatory approval pending

The company said the restructuring remains subject to NAICOM’s final approval.

It added that the new structure would position the group for its next phase of growth through a simpler corporate framework, stronger operating businesses and greater strategic flexibility.

Background

Cornerstone announced in June that it had commenced a major corporate restructuring exercise to separate its life and non-life insurance operations.

The move followed the enactment of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025, which requires composite insurers to separate their life and non-life businesses into distinct legal entities.

The company had also disclosed that it received a “No Objection” from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), marking another regulatory milestone in the restructuring process.