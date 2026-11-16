Lasaco Assurance gets one-year extension to meet NGX free float requirement

Lasaco Assurance Plc has secured a one-year extension from Nigerian Exchange Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) to meet the Exchange’s minimum free float requirement, as the insurer continues to rebuild its financial position following a sharp reduction in accumulated losses.

Lasaco Assurance Plc has secured a one-year extension from Nigerian Exchange Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) to meet the Exchange’s minimum free float requirement, as the insurer continues to rebuild its financial position following a sharp reduction in accumulated losses.

The extension gives the insurance company until November 2, 2027, to comply with the NGX’s free float rules after falling below the minimum requirement for companies listed on the Exchange’s Main Board.

Lasaco disclosed this in a notice to shareholders and the investing public dated November 16, 2026, signed by its Company Secretary and Investor Relations Officer, Gertrude Olutekunbi.

Free float represents the portion of a company’s issued shares available for trading by public investors, excluding shares held by controlling shareholders, promoters and other strategic investors.

The shortfall means Lasaco currently does not have sufficient shares in public hands to meet the Exchange’s minimum threshold.

NGX grants Lasaco additional time to comply

According to the notice, NGX RegCo approved the one-year extension to enable the insurer to meet the Exchange’s requirement and return to full compliance with its post-listing obligations.

The NGX requires companies listed on its Main Board to maintain a free float of at least 20% of their issued and fully paid-up share capital or a free float market capitalisation of N20 billion.

Lasaco said NGX RegCo granted the extension in line with the Exchange’s Rules Governing Free Float Requirements.

“NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) has granted the Company a one-year extension, until 2 November 2027, to enable the Company to comply with NGX’s free float requirements of 20% issued and fully paid share capital or N20 billion free float market capitalization for companies listed on its Main Board and to ensure that the Company returns to its post listing obligations.”

The notice also referenced Rule 3.1.4 of the Exchange’s free float rules, which provides that trading in a company’s securities may be suspended if it fails to meet the required free float within the stipulated timeframe.

Lasaco said its board and management remained committed to taking all necessary steps to achieve compliance within the approved period.

The company also pledged to keep shareholders and NGX RegCo informed of progress.

Accumulated losses fall 94.5%

Lasaco Assurance had recorded a significant reduction in accumulated losses, with the Group’s retained earnings deficit narrowing by 94.5% to N39.32 million as of September 30, 2026, from N710.08 million at the end of December 2025.

An analysis by Nairametrics Research of the company’s unaudited nine-month financial statements shows that the improvement was driven by its return to profitability.

The reduction in the accumulated losses suggests that the insurer is making progress towards rebuilding positive retained earnings, although further improvement will be required before it can consider resuming dividend payments.

At the parent company level, retained earnings remained negative at N559.55 million as of September 30, 2026, indicating that the recovery in the Group’s position has not yet translated into positive retained earnings for the company.

Dividend payments remain on hold

Lasaco Assurance has not paid dividends since July 2023, when it distributed 15 kobo per share for the 2022 financial year.

The insurer has a dividend-paying history dating back to 1999 and maintained annual dividend payments from 2017 through 2023.

Although the sharp reduction in accumulated losses represents an improvement in its financial position, the negative retained earnings at the parent company level suggest that a return to shareholder distributions may still depend on sustained earnings recovery.

For now, the company faces two key priorities: meeting the NGX’s free float requirement before the November 2027 deadline and consolidating its return to profitability.