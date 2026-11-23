AIICO Insurance Plc has announced a proposed sale of a 30.53% equity stake in the company by LeapFrog III Nigeria Insurance Holdings Ltd to Insur Investments Limited.

AIICO Insurance Plc has announced a proposed sale of a 30.53% equity stake in the company by LeapFrog III Nigeria Insurance Holdings Ltd to Insur Investments Limited.

The insurer disclosed this in a notification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public, signed by its Company Secretary, Donald Kanu.

According to the disclosure, LeapFrog, the selling shareholder, has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Insur Investments for the proposed transfer of 11,173,946,135 existing ordinary shares in AIICO Insurance.

The shares represent approximately 30.53% of the insurer’s total issued share capital.

LeapFrog to sell 11.17 billion AIICO shares

AIICO Insurance said it had been informed of the agreement between both parties, which provides for the proposed sale and purchase of the existing shares.

“AIICO Insurance Plc (the “Company”) hereby notifies Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX”) and the investing public that it has been informed that LeapFrog III Nigeria Insurance Holdings Ltd (the “Selling Shareholder”) and Insur Investments Limited (the “Purchaser”) have entered into a Share Purchase Agreement for the proposed sale and purchase of 11,173,946,135 existing ordinary shares, representing approximately 30.53% of the Company’s issued share capital (the “Proposed Transaction”).”

The insurer clarified that it is not a party to the Share Purchase Agreement, as the proposed transaction involves the transfer of existing shares held by LeapFrog.

It added that the deal would not involve the issuance of new shares by AIICO Insurance or an increase in its issued share capital.

Subject to regulatory approvals

Completion of the transaction remains subject to the fulfilment of standard conditions precedent and the receipt of relevant regulatory approvals, clearances and notifications.

These include formal approval from the NGX for the proposed block trade.

AIICO Insurance stressed that the transaction had not been completed and that no shares had been transferred as of the date of the announcement.

The company said it would continue to comply with applicable market disclosure requirements and provide updates when the transaction reaches completion or other material milestones.

AIICO Insurance’s nine-month profit rises 27.3%

The proposed stake sale comes as AIICO Insurance reported improved earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

The insurer’s consolidated profit before tax increased by 27.3% to N19.42 billion, compared with N15.25 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

The growth was supported by higher insurance revenue and stronger investment income.

Insurance revenue rose by 14.7% to N114.57 billion from N99.85 billion in the prior-year period, while gross written premium increased by 6.6% to N163.58 billion from N153.40 billion.

Profit after tax also grew by 25.6% to N17.28 billion, up from N13.75 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, according to the company’s unaudited consolidated financial statements.

The improvement in profitability came despite higher insurance service expenses, with stronger returns from the group’s investment portfolio helping to support earnings.