Fidelity Bank Plc has announced that its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, will retire from the board on December 31, 2026, when her contract tenure ends. The bank named Mr Stanley Chiedoziem Amuchie, currently Executive Director, Chief Operations and Information Officer, as her successor from January 1, 2027. The bank said this in […]

Fidelity Bank Plc has announced that its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, will retire from the board on December 31, 2026, when her contract tenure ends.

The bank named Mr Stanley Chiedoziem Amuchie, currently Executive Director, Chief Operations and Information Officer, as her successor from January 1, 2027.

The bank said this in a press release dated November 19, 2026 signed by Ezinwa Unuigboje, Company Secretary, to NGX Regulation Limited and the public.

CBN approves appointment

It said the Central Bank of Nigeria has approved Amuchie’s appointment, and that the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria have been notified.

“The Board is pleased with the appointment and looks forward to working closely with Mr. Stanley Amuchie to achieve the Bank’s strategic objectives, as it embarks on the next phase of its growth trajectory ,” the notice said.

Onyeali-Ikpe’s Tenure

Onyeali-Ikpe joined the board in 2015 as Executive Director, Lagos and Southwest Directorate. She became MD/CEO on January 1, 2021.

The bank said she set a strategy built on seven pillars: Brand Refresh, Performance Discipline, Digital Transformation, Workforce Transformation, Service Excellence, Innovation and Accelerated Growth.

The bank said Fidelity had become the sixth-largest Nigerian bank by 2025. It listed these changes between 2020 and 2025:

Profit before tax rose from N28.1 billion to N347.7 billion, a five-year compound annual growth rate of 65.4 per cent.

Return on average equity rose from 10.5 per cent to 24.4 per cent.

Customer deposits rose from N1.699 trillion to N6.891 trillion, a growth rate of 32.3 per cent a year.

Savings deposits rose from N424.4 billion to about N1.3 trillion.

Net loans and advances rose from N1.326 trillion to N4.282 trillion, a growth rate of 26.4 per cent a year.

Customer accounts rose from about 5.7 million to more than 12 million.

The share price rose from N2.52 at the end of 2020 to N23.00 on November 18, 2026.

Capital Raising

The bank said it strengthened its capital and funding during her tenure. It raised N41.213 billion through a 10-year unsecured subordinated local bond in January 2021. It issued a $400 million Eurobond at a 7.625 per cent coupon in October 2021, which it redeemed at maturity in October 2026.

It raised N175.85 billion through a public offer and rights issue in 2024 and N227.045 billion through a private placement in 2025. It said the three equity exercises brought in about N402.9 billion in total.

“The Board seizes this opportunity to express sincere appreciation to Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe for her impressive contributions to the growth and development of the Bank during her tenure on the Board and wishes her the very best in her future endeavours, ” the notice said.

Who Is Stanley Amuchie

The bank said Amuchie has more than 30 years of experience in financial services. He joined the board in January 2022 as Executive Director, Chief Operations and Information Officer. In that role he led the bank’s operations and information technology organisations and its international expansion programme.

His career includes:

– Arthur Andersen (now KPMG Professional Services) from September 1995 to February 2000.

– More than 18 years at Zenith Bank, where he was Group Chief Financial Officer from July 2015 and Group Zonal Head from June 2018 until October 2018. He also sat on or chaired the boards of several Zenith subsidiaries.

– Chief Technical Consultant at Mint Financial Technologies Limited (Mintyn Bank) from April 2019 to February 2021.

– Chief Technical Consultant at Fidelity Bank from March 2021 until his appointment as Executive Director.

The bank said he played a key role in Fidelity’s acquisition of its first international subsidiary, Union Bank UK, now FidBank UK Limited, in the 2021 $400 million Eurobond and in various capital-raising exercises.

He holds a first-class Bachelor of Science in Industrial Chemistry from the University of Benin and a Master of Science in Corporate Governance from Leeds Metropolitan University (now Leeds Beckett University).

He is pursuing a PhD in Management of Technology and Innovation at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

The Bank said it is confident that Mr. Stanley Amuchie’s wealth of experience, strategic insight and deep understanding of its operations will provide strong leadership as Fidelity Bank advances its ambition of delivering sustainable growth and exceptional value to its stakeholders.