Unilever Nigeria Plc has proposed transferring its Foods business to MCK Nigeria Ltd, a subsidiary of US-based McCormick & Company Inc., as part of a wider global transaction involving its parent company, Unilever Plc. The company disclosed this in a notification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Monday, November 23, 2026, stating that its […]

Unilever Nigeria Plc has proposed transferring its Foods business to MCK Nigeria Ltd, a subsidiary of US-based McCormick & Company Inc., as part of a wider global transaction involving its parent company, Unilever Plc.

The company disclosed this in a notification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Monday, November 23, 2026, stating that its board had agreed to recommend the proposed transaction to shareholders for approval.

Under the proposal, Unilever Nigeria would transfer the assets of its Foods business falling within the transaction perimeter to MCK Nigeria Ltd for cash consideration, on a cash-free and debt-free basis.

The proposed transfer follows an agreement entered into on March 31, 2026, between Unilever Plc and McCormick to combine Unilever’s global Foods business with McCormick.

Unilever Nigeria receives offer

Unilever Nigeria said it received an offer for the transfer of its Foods business as part of the global transaction.

“On 31 March 2026, Unilever PLC, the parent company of Unilever Nigeria, entered into an agreement with McCormick & Company, Inc. (“McCormick”) to combine Unilever PLC’s Foods business with McCormick (the “Global Transaction”). As part of the Global Transaction, the Company received an offer for the proposed transfer of the Foods Business assets falling within the transaction perimeter, for cash consideration and on a cash-free and debt-free basis (the “Offer”).”

Following an evaluation of the offer and its implications for the company and its shareholders, the board agreed to recommend the deal after considering advice from its fairness opinion adviser, financial adviser and legal adviser.

The transaction is, however, subject to the completion of the global deal, shareholders’ approval and applicable regulatory clearances, including approval from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

It also requires the satisfaction or waiver of other relevant legal, regulatory and contractual conditions.

Unilever clarifies proposed deal

The company clarified that the proposed transaction involves only the transfer of its Foods business and does not include the sale or transfer of shares in Unilever Nigeria.

“For clarity, the Proposed Transaction relates to the transfer of the Foods Business and does not involve a transfer of shares in Unilever Nigeria or any change to the existing shareholding structure of the Company.”

Consequently, the deal will not result in any change to the company’s existing shareholding structure.

Unilever to focus on beauty, personal care and home care

Following completion of the transaction, Unilever Nigeria said it would become a business focused on beauty, personal care and home care products.

Its portfolio in these categories includes established brands such as Vaseline, Rexona, Closeup and Pepsodent.

“Following completion of the Proposed Transaction, Unilever Nigeria will become a Beauty, Personal Care and Home Care focused business, with a portfolio of established brands including Vaseline, Rexona, Closeup and Pepsodent.”

The company said it intends to continue developing the businesses through innovation, portfolio expansion and stronger in-market execution.

It added that any future introduction of additional brands or products, as well as further investment in local manufacturing capabilities, would depend on applicable investment requirements, corporate approvals and regulatory conditions.

Unilever Nigeria said it would provide shareholders with further details of the proposed transaction, including the relevant terms and the date of the general meeting at which investors would be asked to consider and approve the deal.

Financial statement

In Unilever Nigeria’s latest unaudited financial statements analysed by Nairametrics, its food business accounted for almost all its revenue growth in the first nine months of 2026, helping lift earnings despite weaker Personal Care sales.

Foods revenue increased 29.8% to N123.12 billion, contributing N28.23 billion of the company’s N28.60 billion increase in total sales; almost every additional naira of revenue came from Foods.

The performance helped Unilever grow pre-tax profit by 21.8% to N45.58 billion.

However, the third-quarter figures reveal an uneven business: While Foods continued to grow, both Personal Care and Beauty & Wellbeing recorded lower sales.