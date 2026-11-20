The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has given virtual asset service providers (VASPs), including cryptocurrency exchanges and digital asset platforms operating in Nigeria, until November 30, 2026, to register on its newly deployed tax compliance portal.

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has given virtual asset service providers (VASPs), including cryptocurrency exchanges and digital asset platforms operating in Nigeria, until November 30, 2026, to register on its newly deployed tax compliance portal.

The directive requires affected businesses to complete and submit a registration form by November 30, while completing integration with the portal by December 31, 2026, as the government strengthens tax administration and anti-money laundering oversight of Nigeria’s growing digital asset industry.

In a public notice issued on Friday, November 20, 2026, the NRS said the requirements apply to all persons providing virtual asset services in Nigeria or to Nigerian residents, whether or not they have a physical presence in the country.

What the new VASP registration covers

The NRS said the directive is backed by Section 79 and the Fifth Schedule of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025, alongside the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025, which establish applicable tax compliance requirements for persons engaged in virtual asset activities.

Under the notice, affected businesses are expected to meet obligations relating to tax registration, record keeping, reporting, filing and payment.

The scope extends beyond cryptocurrency exchanges to businesses involved in exchanging virtual assets for fiat currencies, trading one digital asset for another, transferring virtual assets and providing custody or safekeeping services.

It also covers operators of virtual asset trading platforms, payment and settlement providers, remittance businesses involving digital assets, as well as entities involved in issuing, distributing or redeeming virtual assets.

Other activities specifically covered include staking, crypto lending, borrowing and related financial services involving virtual assets.

The NRS said the requirements apply irrespective of the business name or description used by an operator, provided its activities fall within the specified categories.

NRS clarifies portal does not introduce new taxes

The revenue authority stressed that deploying the VASP Tax Portal does not create any new tax or introduce additional tax obligations for virtual asset businesses.

Instead, it provides the technology through which existing tax obligations arising from virtual asset activities will be administered, while facilitating registration for AML/CFT/CPF purposes.

The service also clarified that registration on the portal does not amount to a licence or authorisation to provide virtual asset services in Nigeria.

It said the phased implementation of the portal would not suspend any obligations already imposed on operators under existing laws.

The deployment is also linked to Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Recommendation 15, which establishes requirements for countries to regulate and supervise virtual asset service providers and address money laundering and terrorist financing risks associated with digital assets.

The NRS said the portal was deployed pursuant to Section 71 of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025, which provides for the use of technology to automate tax administration processes.

Implications for Nigeria’s crypto industry

The directive adds another layer of compliance requirements for businesses operating in Nigeria’s virtual asset market, where regulators have increasingly focused on formalising digital asset activities and improving oversight.

Earlier in August, the NRS had released a new Guidelines on the Taxation of Virtual Assets targeting companies, individual taxpayers, Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace operators, and other participants in Nigeria’s digital asset ecosystem.

Under the guidelines, medium and large companies in Nigeria that earn profits from cryptocurrency and other virtual asset transactions will face a 30% income tax on their crypto gains

This month, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) set a minimum paid-up capital of N15 billion for issuers of foreign currency-backed stablecoins seeking to operate in Nigeria, while introducing stricter approval and identity verification requirements for platform-facilitated peer-to-peer (P2P) cryptocurrency transactions.

The requirements are contained in the apex bank’s Regulations for the Operations of Non-Security Virtual Assets in Nigeria, issued on November 5, 2026.

The CBN framework establishes licensing, capital, governance and operational requirements for stablecoin issuers and other virtual asset service providers operating within its regulatory scope.

The N15 billion capital requirement is in addition to the N2 billion minimum capital requirement set for Custody and Markets, Digital Asset Exchanges (DAXs), and Digital Asset Custodians (DACs) by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under proposed Rules on Digital and Virtual Asset Operations.