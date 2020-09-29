Corporate Press Releases
Tech Experience Centre, a game-changer for Nigeria – Schneider Electric MD
Schneider Electric MD has given a nod to the anticipated launch of Tech Experience Centre.
Christophe Begat, Managing Director, Schneider Electric (Anglophone West Africa) has lent his voice to the expected launch of the Tech Experience Centre, describing it as a development that will firmly establish Nigeria as a major player in the global technology race.
The Tech Experience Centre is an unprecedented initiative which will bring together a number of tech giants under one roof in Lagos, Nigeria to create an immersive experience of the latest technologies in action.
Equally important, the Centre is set to be unveiled on Thursday, October 1, 2020, Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami. The event will be streamed live to millions across the world via digital channels.
Tech enthusiasts and other experts have identified the launch of the Tech Experience Centre as a potential boost to Nigeria’s technology narrative, a point that Schneider Electric boss, Begat fully espouses.
‘‘The Tech Experience Centre is highly strategic to establish Nigeria as a relevant player in the global technology industry. There is undoubtedly a market for advanced technology solutions in Nigeria that is currently underserved. This is why Schneider Electric, as a global technology provider, was keen on partnering with TD on this project to showcase the potential of technology available right here in Nigeria,’’ he disclosed.
Further, he referenced the capital flight that would be saved, while also talking up the multiplier effects the Tech Experience Centre would have in encouraging local participation and boosting the Nigerian economy.
‘‘As of date, many Nigerians are left wanting when it comes to access to the latest technologies and find themselves having to travel abroad in order to find their desired products. This platform would not only encourage Nigerians to look further inwards into the offers available locally and contribute to growing the Nigerian economy, but also encourage other technology providers to up their game in the kind of offers they make available in Nigeria to cater for this market.’’
A global specialist in energy management and automation in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is one of the tech brands that will occupy the Tech Experience Centre. Begat says it is an opportunity to bring the latest innovations to the doorsteps of millions of Nigerians.
‘‘This project is a wonderful opportunity for Schneider Electric to get close and personal with end-consumers wishing to experience our technology in a real-life setting. The broad scope of applications of our technology solutions, from Homes & Buildings, to Industries and Infrastructure will certainly spike the interest of a wide range of visitors, from C-level to operators, looking to save costs and simplify operations for greater efficiency.
‘‘Schneider Electric is providing the Smart Home Automation solution in the Centre, which will showcase in a real home setting how one can achieve comfort and peace of mind by monitoring and controlling appliances, lighting and other variables in their home from their smart devices. We are also providing power protection equipment and high-end wiring devices.’’
While praising TD Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa’s leading technology, lifestyle and solutions distributor, the brains behind the project, the Schneider Electric MD revealed his anticipation for other winning collaborations that would emerge from the establishment of the Tech Experience Centre.
‘‘A big congratulation to TD Africa for setting a precedence with this initiative that is redefining the standards of technology in Nigeria. We are proud to count them as a valued partner! TD is a trusted partner and Schneider Electric fully adheres to their vision for this Tech Experience Centre, which promises to be a great success.
‘‘We know that it will attract a lot of visitors keen on discovering our broad range of smart solutions. We were keen to also associate with other Tech giants in this project to maximize the visibility on our technology and demonstrate how seamlessly it integrates with style into any setting,’’ he affirmed.
Corporate Press Releases
Baba Bajaj: Runs faster, lasts longer, covers 5500 kms on tough Nigerian roads
The rally took up the challenge of proving how credible the product and also engaged the stories of the riders.
For the first time ever, Nigeria experienced its own keke rally that kicked off on 7th August from the Stallion Auto Keke – Ijesha Showroom for Bajaj Kekes. The Stallion Bajaj Keke Rally has now completed a tough terrain of 5594 kms through 27 cities and 18 states in the West, East and North Central in less than 41 days. It consisted of a team of 5 experienced riders and the Stallion Bajaj officials and security agents. Collectively the convoy covered more than 26000 Kms without any product issues.
Managing Director for the business, Mr. Manish Rohtagi stated that “The Keke Rally really boasts on how the New Baba Bajaj is tough, strong, reliable, and well equipped for the Nigerian roads. Having covered almost more than 5000 kms the Kekes did not face any performance or maintenance challenges. It kept its brand promise of “Runs Faster, Lasts Longer” through every rider who was a part of this rally.”
The rally was flagged off from Lagos and covered states like Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Kogi, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Rivers, Anambra, Delta, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, to prove the durability of Bajaj Keke. It even spread the message of urging people of Nigeria to be responsible in maintaining hygiene to curb the spread of Corona Virus. The Stallion Bajaj Keke Rally visited celebrated cultural and historic sites in each state highlighting and sharing the Nigerian culture of host communities. The journey to these sites brought forth the stories around it to encourage connecting the youth to their rich heritage.
The vision from this rally was not only to take up the challenge of proving how credible the product is but also engaging in the stories of these riders that will go on to make the brand what it is. The alliance of Stallion and Bajaj will continue to improve lives by going an extra mile providing rider-training facilities, scholarship programmes, mechanic empowerment programmes, ease in financing, ease of spare part availability and differentiated customer service through its existing footprints within the auto industry.
Bajaj Auto Ltd. is a world leader in the intra city vehicle space. Loved in 70 countries the brand stands for integrity, dedication, resourcefulness, and determination to succeed and empower. It is a well-known brand for its durability, speed and manuverability and is the pioneer brand of tricycles in Nigeria loved by millions. It’s a keke for the people engineered for a smooth journey and better livelihood.
Corporate Press Releases
UBA launches new online entertainment platform, ‘RED Radio’ with Wizkid interview
UBA’s RED Radio launches with an exclusive interview with its brand ambassador, Wizkid.
Pan- African financial institution, United Bank for Africa, (UBA Plc), continues to lead in innovation with the launch of its dynamic and creative Online Radio channel – RED Radio.
RED Radio, powered by UBA is a lifestyle web platform that has been set up to inform, educate, entertain and to bring to the fore, the best of Africa. Much like its sister platform, REDTV, RED Radio is expected to showcase the best in lifestyle, entertainment, music, news, comedy and fashion.
Speaking on the launch of RED Radio, Group Chairman of UBA, Tony O. Elumelu applauded the creative initiative, emphasising that UBA as a financial institution is always ready to support creativity and entrepreneurship. The 2020 Time 100 most influential person in the world who has committed USD100 million to empowering young entrepreneurs across Africa said about RED Radio, “Creativity and innovation are a powerful combination and every detail in an art piece is important and meaningful. This applies to growing businesses and budding entrepreneurs. You will encounter challenges, like I did, but each experience is a lesson that brings you closer to your goal. That is the beauty of creativity.”
Continuing, Elumelu remarked, “There are many ways to make something beautiful, to make a sound interesting or to bring a story to life. You can define your expression, and today, as UBA’s RED Radio launches, I wish Bola Atta and her enterprising team many successes through this beautiful medium of expression.”
In appreciation of the support of UBA Group Chairman for the exciting creative initiative, UBA’s Group Head, Corporate Communications, Bola Atta, said ‘just like, REDTV which is Africa’s leading online entertainment network, RED Radio is positioned to fast become the foremost online radio platform in Africa’.
Also expressing his delight, UBA’s Brand Ambassador and star boy, Wizkid, said, “I am never too busy for my UBA family,” as he granted an exclusive interview on one of the station’s flagship shows ‘On the Street’ where he spoke extensively about his upcoming album and what his fans should expect from him in the coming weeks.
RED Radio promises to bring rich and engaging content that will keep its audience coming back constantly for vibrant and robust entertainment. Listeners can tune in to www.itsredio.com 24/7.
Corporate Press Releases
SEPLAT activates investigation team on Okpe, Sapele incident
Seplat has commenced an investigation into reports of the presence of hydrocarbons in its water well.
Seplat recently received a complaint from five households at Okpe and Sapele in Delta State, indicating the presence of hydrocarbons in their respective dug shallow water wells. An emergency response was immediately activated and an investigation team comprising the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), and Delta State Ministry of Environment conducted a joint investigation visit, alongside the Seplat emergency response team.
READ: Measures introduced by Nigeria to ensure transparent use of the $3.4 billion IMF loan
Seplat has prioritized the safety of the residents of the affected area by providing potable water and secured the water wells from access. We will continue to support the investigation and provide palliative support to the households in line with the company’s firm commitment to its robust Health, Safety and Environment culture in all areas of its operations.
READ: FG earmarks $1.6 billion for sea-port construction
Seplat has carried out checks of other water boreholes in the same vicinity and have drilled additional test boreholes. None of them has any signs of hydrocarbon in the water. No oil leaks or seepage has been traced back to the Seplat operated facilities.
We wish to thank the affected households for their co-operation and peaceful approach and to reassure them and the communities that we are expediently investigating the root cause of the incident.
Explore the Nairametrics Research Website for Economic and Financial Data
Seplat is a leading indigenous energy company in the prolific Niger Delta area of Nigeria. Seplat has built strong partnerships with its vital local communities, promoting trust and confidence amongst its various stakeholders, ultimately resulting in a stable operating environment that facilitates the creation of shared value.