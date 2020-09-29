Tech Experience Centre, a game-changer for Nigeria – Schneider Electric MD

Christophe Begat, Managing Director, Schneider Electric (Anglophone West Africa) has lent his voice to the expected launch of the Tech Experience Centre, describing it as a development that will firmly establish Nigeria as a major player in the global technology race.

The Tech Experience Centre is an unprecedented initiative which will bring together a number of tech giants under one roof in Lagos, Nigeria to create an immersive experience of the latest technologies in action.

Equally important, the Centre is set to be unveiled on Thursday, October 1, 2020, Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami. The event will be streamed live to millions across the world via digital channels.

Tech enthusiasts and other experts have identified the launch of the Tech Experience Centre as a potential boost to Nigeria’s technology narrative, a point that Schneider Electric boss, Begat fully espouses.

‘‘The Tech Experience Centre is highly strategic to establish Nigeria as a relevant player in the global technology industry. There is undoubtedly a market for advanced technology solutions in Nigeria that is currently underserved. This is why Schneider Electric, as a global technology provider, was keen on partnering with TD on this project to showcase the potential of technology available right here in Nigeria,’’ he disclosed.

Further, he referenced the capital flight that would be saved, while also talking up the multiplier effects the Tech Experience Centre would have in encouraging local participation and boosting the Nigerian economy.

‘‘As of date, many Nigerians are left wanting when it comes to access to the latest technologies and find themselves having to travel abroad in order to find their desired products. This platform would not only encourage Nigerians to look further inwards into the offers available locally and contribute to growing the Nigerian economy, but also encourage other technology providers to up their game in the kind of offers they make available in Nigeria to cater for this market.’’

A global specialist in energy management and automation in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is one of the tech brands that will occupy the Tech Experience Centre. Begat says it is an opportunity to bring the latest innovations to the doorsteps of millions of Nigerians.

‘‘This project is a wonderful opportunity for Schneider Electric to get close and personal with end-consumers wishing to experience our technology in a real-life setting. The broad scope of applications of our technology solutions, from Homes & Buildings, to Industries and Infrastructure will certainly spike the interest of a wide range of visitors, from C-level to operators, looking to save costs and simplify operations for greater efficiency.

‘‘Schneider Electric is providing the Smart Home Automation solution in the Centre, which will showcase in a real home setting how one can achieve comfort and peace of mind by monitoring and controlling appliances, lighting and other variables in their home from their smart devices. We are also providing power protection equipment and high-end wiring devices.’’

While praising TD Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa’s leading technology, lifestyle and solutions distributor, the brains behind the project, the Schneider Electric MD revealed his anticipation for other winning collaborations that would emerge from the establishment of the Tech Experience Centre.

‘‘A big congratulation to TD Africa for setting a precedence with this initiative that is redefining the standards of technology in Nigeria. We are proud to count them as a valued partner! TD is a trusted partner and Schneider Electric fully adheres to their vision for this Tech Experience Centre, which promises to be a great success.

‘‘We know that it will attract a lot of visitors keen on discovering our broad range of smart solutions. We were keen to also associate with other Tech giants in this project to maximize the visibility on our technology and demonstrate how seamlessly it integrates with style into any setting,’’ he affirmed.