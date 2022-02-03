As part of this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration, Nigeria’s leading cutting-edge technology hub, the Tech Experience Centre in collaboration with official media partner, Plat4om, is set to host a maiden Amapiano event to usher in the love season.

Tagged Amapiano & Vibes, the classic, love and fun event takes centre stage on Friday, February 11, 2022 at the Tech Experience Centre located at 13 Idowu Martins, Victoria Island, Lagos from 6pm.

Amapiano is a hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music characterized by synths, airy pads and wide percussive basslines, distinguished by high-pitched piano melodies which emerged in South Africa in 2012. In addition to treating attendees to non-stop Amapiano music and instrumentals, the hang-out event will also feature loads of other fun and exciting activities including video and board games, choice wine, food & drinks and networking opportunities.

Among the games to occupy the attention of guests at the event are FIFA 21, Mortal Kombat, Jenga, Twister, Charades, Monopoly, Chess, Scrabble, among many others.

Interestingly, the event, which starts at 6pm will offer guests the rare opportunity of experiencing a lovely and cozy ambience not just for couples but also a perfect avenue to socialise.

Tickets cost N5000 each and covers a plate of stewed goat meat (Asun), soft drinks, water, chicken & chips and varieties of unlimited wines and alcoholic drinks. Deadline for payment is Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

Payment can be made using the Flutterwave link: https://bit.ly/3amapianovibes%20 or by transfer into the account details below:

Account Name: TECHNOLOGY EXPERIENCE CENTRE LTD

Account Number: 1017487774

Bank Name: Zenith Bank