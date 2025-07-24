Eyitayo Ogunmola, Chief Executive Officer of Utiva, has addressed recent allegations surrounding his company’s role in a client’s UK Global Talent Visa journey.

He made it clear that neither Utiva nor its global talent advisory unit, Techlocate, issues visas or provides immigration legal services.

Responding to a recent media publication, Ogunmola described the article as both misleading and damaging, noting that it inaccurately framed Techlocate as a visa-issuing body.

“We do not and have never claimed to issue visas,” Ogunmola said. “Techlocate is an advisory platform that helps talents prepare documentation for endorsement under pathways like the UK’s Global Talent Visa. We are not immigration lawyers or visa agents.”

The Dispute: Advisory Support vs. Misunderstanding

The public allegation was raised by a client, Steve Adodo, who claimed that Ogunmola failed to uphold an agreement and refused to issue a refund after partial payment for visa-related support services.

Ogunmola explained that the engagement with Adodo began on February 11, 2025, under a five-month advisory agreement focused on the Tech Nation endorsement—a key requirement before any visa application can proceed.

He acknowledged a process breakdown in May and June due to his absence for official engagements and admitted that Techlocate should have reassigned the case sooner.

“That delay was an internal error. But once the refund request came in, we agreed to process it,” he said.

Refund Was Already Being Processed Before Publication

According to Ogunmola, the refund was already underway when a journalist contacted him on Friday, July 19. The team planned to respond officially by Sunday, July 21, but the article went live before they could issue a statement.

“We had already committed to the refund and finalised it on Monday, July 21. The client would receive the full refund the following day,” he noted. “Unfortunately, the story went public before we had the chance to explain.”

Clear Boundaries: No Visa Claims, No Legal Advice

Ogunmola reiterated that Techlocate’s role is strictly non-legal and limited to coaching, document preparation, and strategic guidance.

“We are transparent with all clients. We don’t promise visa approvals or offer legal representation. Final visa decisions are made by the UK government alone,” he said.

He also stated that Techlocate does not collect or remit government fees, nor does it position itself as a substitute for legal counsel.

Upholding Trust Through Learning and Transparency

Reflecting on the incident, Ogunmola affirmed that the experience has led to internal improvements, particularly around continuity of support and case reassignment protocols.

He also restated Techlocate’s broader mission, tied to Utiva’s legacy of empowerment:

“Utiva has trained over 45,000 young people in tech and digital skills across Africa. We understand how sensitive global migration journeys can be, and we’re committed to improving how we support people through them.”