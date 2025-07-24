The United Kingdom has expanded its Skilled Worker visa route to include over 70 mid-level occupations, including fashion designers and technicians, with salaries starting from €29,000.

The updated list offers a faster, more accessible pathway for foreign professionals as the UK moves to address urgent labor shortages across key industries.

The update, which took effect on July 22, 2025, introduces a newly expanded Temporary Shortage Occupation List (TSOL) and features significantly lower salary thresholds for eligible workers across a wide range of sectors.

The list includes occupations in engineering, construction, IT, creative arts, finance, healthcare, and science, marking the government’s response to deepening labor shortages in key sectors.

These roles, which traditionally fall below the high-skilled visa band, can now be filled more easily by overseas applicants thanks to reduced salary requirements and streamlined visa procedures.

Some context

Under the revised framework, salary thresholds vary depending on the applicant’s visa history. For those newly entering the U.K. workforce, the standard salary thresholds still apply. However, workers classified as “new entrants,” PhD holders, or those with continuous Skilled Worker visas prior to April 4, 2024, qualify for lower pay minimums, a crucial shift for both employers and applicants.

For example, a pipe fitter previously required to earn at least £46,000 annually can now qualify at £40,400 under the reduced threshold. Engineering technicians can apply at £34,700, compared to the standard £42,500. In the creative industry, fashion designers are eligible with a minimum salary of £29,100, while data analysts in the tech sector can qualify with a minimum income of £28,600. The science and healthcare fields also benefit, with lab technicians able to apply at £25,000, down from the standard £33,400.

What to know

This restructured list is a direct response to both economic pressures and political criticism over workforce gaps, particularly in sectors that require practical skills but have not traditionally been considered “highly skilled” under immigration rules. By easing the salary floor, the U.K. aims to fill essential roles while keeping its labor market globally competitive.

Applicants must still meet core eligibility requirements, including securing a job offer from a licensed U.K. sponsor and obtaining a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS). Once this is in place, individuals can apply through the U.K. Home Office, submitting evidence of qualifications, salary details, and a valid job match based on the official occupation codes.

Officials have made clear that this list is intended to be temporary, though no firm deadline has been set for its revision. Immigration advisors are urging prospective applicants to act quickly, warning that some roles may be removed as domestic training programs catch up or market conditions change.

For now, the TSOL offers a rare window for mid-level professionals, including welders, electricians, IT technicians, choreographers, and translators, to build careers in Britain under more accessible terms.