Three months after the last edition, TD Africa’s TecHERdemy program continues to bear fruit, not just in certificates earned but in transformed lives and thriving careers.

One such success story is that of Afolashade Adebowale, a graduate of the Data Science track, who now works as a Business Intelligence/Data Analyst at a leading financial services firm in Lagos.

Afolashade was one of 400 young women selected to participate in TecHERdemy — TD Africa’s landmark CSR initiative designed to bridge the gender gap in tech. TecHERdemy provided intensive six-month training in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Software Development, and Data Science.

Today, Afolashade is no longer just learning tech; she’s shaping business strategy with it.

Her journey is a testament to the program’s mission: to equip young women with future-ready skills and empower them to lead in Africa’s digital economy. In this exclusive interview, Afolashade reflects on her TecHERdemy experience and how it launched her into a new chapter of personal and professional growth.

Q: Tell us where you were before TecHERdemy and what made you apply for the program.

Afolashade: Before TecHERdemy, I was a curious learner with a passion for numbers but no formal tech background. I had heard about data science but didn’t know where to start. When I saw the TecHERdemy application, I just knew it was my chance. The idea that it was created specifically to empower women like me gave me the confidence to apply. Looking back, that single decision changed everything.

Q: You majored in Data Science during the program. What was that experience like?

Afolashade: Intense and empowering. The Data Science course was hands-on and practical. We worked on real datasets, built models, and learned Python, SQL, and Power BI. I remember how excited I was the first time I visualised data and saw patterns come to life. The tutors made complex topics accessible and encouraged us to ask questions and work together collaboratively. I always felt seen, challenged, and supported.

Q: What did you find most valuable about TecHERdemy?

Afolashade: Honestly, it was the ecosystem. Access to quality learning, global certifications, mentorship, and a community of women all worked together. But most of all, it gave me a mindset shift. I stopped seeing tech as something out of reach and started seeing it as a space I could own. That self-belief was the most valuable thing I gained.

Q: Tell us about your current role. How did TecHERdemy help you get to this point?

Afolashade: I now work as a Business Intelligence/Data Analyst for a bank (name withheld). My job involves translating complex data into actionable insights that drive business decisions. During TecHERdemy, I built a portfolio of mini projects that I used in my interviews. I was able to confidently speak about data pipelines, storytelling with dashboards, and predictive analytics, all thanks to the training. I got the job a few weeks after graduation.

Q: If there is going to be another TecHERdemy 2.0, what advice would you give to future TecHERdemy participants or women aspiring to join tech?

Afolashade: Don’t wait to feel ready, start. I almost didn’t apply because I thought I wasn’t technical enough. However, TecHERdemy is designed to take you from zero to job-ready. And more importantly, never underestimate how far you can go once you have the right tools and the right people to cheer you on.

Afolashade’s story is one of hundreds unfolding across Nigeria, proving that TecHERdemy is not just a training program, it’s a launchpad. As TD Africa continues to monitor and support its graduates, plans are already underway to expand TecHERdemy into a sustained platform for tech inclusion, mentorship, and job placement for African women.

With every graduate like Afolashade, the message is clear: the future of tech in Africa is female, and it’s already here.