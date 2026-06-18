Carloha Nigeria, recipient of the 2025 Nigerian Automotive Journalists Association (NAJA) Best After Sales Car Company award, today became the first automotive distribution company in Nigeria to extend a comprehensive ownership programme to the electric vehicle category — a move it says addresses the single greatest barrier to electric vehicle adoption in the country: service […]

Carloha Nigeria, recipient of the 2025 Nigerian Automotive Journalists Association (NAJA) Best After Sales Car Company award, today became the first automotive distribution company in Nigeria to extend a comprehensive ownership programme to the electric vehicle category — a move it says addresses the single greatest barrier to electric vehicle adoption in the country: service confidence.

The announcement was made at a media parley at the company’s flagship showroom in Ogudu, Lagos, where Carloha simultaneously introduced the Chery Tiggo 9 PHEV — the first plug-in hybrid vehicle in its line-up — and confirmed that its industry-leading CarlohaCare 6-6-7 programme will cover the brand’s full new-energy vehicle portfolio from day one.

The 6-6-7 programme provides six years of free scheduled servicing, six years of warranty cover, and a seven-day repair promise.

“Across Nigeria, appetite for plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles is growing. What has been missing is confidence in the service ecosystem behind them. With CarlohaCare extended to our EV line-up, that confidence problem is solved by Carloha — not by the customer,” said Mr. Dexter Li, Marketing Director, Carloha Nigeria. “This is a Nigerian-first, and it sets the new standard for electric vehicle ownership in this country.”

Carloha further confirmed that the same CarlohaCare 6-6-7 protection will extend to the forthcoming Chery Q, Chery Automobile’s next-generation battery electric crossover, when it enters the Nigerian market. Together, the Tiggo 9 PHEV and Chery Q form the spine of Carloha’s expansion from internal combustion into plug-in hybrid and pure battery electric mobility.

Service availability and parts logistics have consistently ranked among the leading concerns raised by Nigerian consumers considering electric vehicles. The CarlohaCare 6-6-7 extension is designed to remove that concern at the point of purchase, providing Tiggo 9 PHEV and Chery Q customers with the same ownership guarantees that have made Carloha the country’s most awarded automotive aftersales operation.

“Our aftersales team is fully equipped with trained technicians, genuine parts and advanced diagnostic capabilities to support the new electric vehicle line-up from day one. The seven-day repair promise, in particular, addresses the timeline anxiety Nigerian customers have historically associated with new vehicle technologies — our customers will know exactly when their vehicle returns to the road,” said Mr. Samson Akinbowale, National After-Sales Manager, Carloha Nigeria.

The 2025 NAJA recognition followed sustained investments in Carloha’s nationwide service network, including the expansion of its authorised workshop footprint and the deployment of OEM-grade diagnostic equipment to support hybrid and electric drivetrains.

The Chery Tiggo 9 PHEV is a premium plug-in hybrid sport utility vehicle combining electric efficiency with extended-range petrol capability. Engineered for Nigerian driving conditions, it delivers strong fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, an impressive combined driving range, and refined cabin comfort. Its plug-in hybrid architecture — which runs on electricity when the grid is available and on petrol when it is not — is particularly suited to Nigeria’s evolving charging infrastructure, removing range anxiety for customers transitioning from internal combustion vehicles.

“The Tiggo 9 PHEV is the first chapter in our electric story, and CarlohaCare is what makes that chapter credible. Our customers are not being asked to take a leap of faith on the technology — we have engineered the ownership experience to match the ambition of the vehicle,” added Mr. Li.

In a moment that captured the spirit of Carloha’s technology-forward positioning, the Tiggo 9 PHEV was formally presented to members of the media by Kemi, an AiMOGA humanoid making her first appearance at a Nigerian automotive event. Kemi — purpose-built for dealership environments and capable of communicating in eleven languages, including Pidgin — accompanied guests on the showroom-floor walkaround and introduced the vehicle’s principal features.

The presentation underscored Carloha’s broader investment in intelligent dealership technology and its commitment to bringing the global advances of the Chery group to Nigerian customers as they emerge.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Hai Wei, Managing Director of Chery Central Africa, congratulated Carloha on the milestone. “We are proud of the leadership Carloha continues to demonstrate in Nigeria. Today’s announcement reflects exactly the kind of partnership and customer commitment that defines a market-leading distributor. The Tiggo 9 PHEV, and in due course the Chery Q, will arrive in a market that is being prepared for them — by Carloha, with care,” he said.

The Tiggo 9 PHEV is now available through Carloha showrooms nationwide. The Chery Q battery electric crossover will be introduced into the Nigerian market in due course, supported by the same CarlohaCare 6-6-7 commitment. Both vehicles form part of Carloha’s broader strategy to expand its portfolio from internal combustion into plug-in hybrid and pure battery electric mobility.