Alerzo, in collaboration with Schneider Electric, has empowered 3000 women in the retail sector in Oyo State, Nigeria, with Mobiya solar lamps through the LIGHT UP initiative.

Alerzo is Nigeria’s leading B2B e-commerce and financial services platform and Schneider Electric is a global leader in digital automation and sustainability.

Established to tackle Nigeria’s electricity challenge within the micro-business sector, this partnership represents a noteworthy stride in shaping a more sustainable and promising future for women entrepreneurs in Oyo State, Nigeria.

Adewale Opaleye, CEO of Alerzo, sheds light on the broader vision of the LIGHT-UP initiative.

He emphasizes the aim to deliver sustainable and profitable support to micro-businesses. He

states,

“Our mission has always been to digitize and empower retailers across Nigeria.

Together with Schneider Electric, we can continue and further this mission. Many retailers face a daily pressing challenge: namely an inadequate supply of electricity.

Through this partnership with Schneider Electric, we can not only unlock their access to digital products but also improve their family’s day-to-day lives.

“Our goal is to raise awareness of alternative energy sources for retailers in areas with poor energy supply and show the potential benefits of these collaborations.

Alerzo has built relationships with informal retailers over time and is based on mutual trust. The informal retail economy has been hugely overlooked, and partnerships like these provide an avenue to address the gaps in this sector.

We are proud that our deep distribution network in the informal space has provided a strong platform to push this initiative,” He said.

Opaleye continues,

“Our sincere gratitude goes to Schneider Electric for their unwavering support. They are fully aligned with our vision to empower women across Nigeria through innovative solutions.

We believe this effort aligns seamlessly with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in promoting gender equality, economic growth, and sustainable communities.

As we continue along this journey, we wholeheartedly embrace a future where we can continue to play a crucial role in advancing these larger goals.”

Engr. Ajibola Akindele, MFR., Country President, Schneider Electric, speaks on Schneider Electric’s contribution to sustainability and empowerment for women across various socioeconomic strata.

“At Schneider Electric, we understand that true progress is rooted in empowering individuals, particularly women, who are often the backbone of their communities.

Our mission aligns with Alerzo’s vision of transformation. By providing the Mobiya Lite to these remarkable women, we are not only illuminating their businesses but also shining a light on their dreams and aspirations. It is an embodiment of our commitment to sustainability, gender equality, and making a lasting impact on the lives of those who need it most,” he said.

Highlighting the immense benefits of the Mobiya Lite, a few beneficiaries who shared their experiences had this to say,

“I thank Alerzo for the lamps we were given. I always leave my shop late. So, the lamp has helped me so much.”

Another said

“The solar light I was given has been serving me well. When I turn it on at night, it always looks like I am using a generator, and it helps my children read and work on their assignments.”

The Schneider Electric Mobiya Lite is not only a source of illumination but also a catalyst for enhancing business productivity and a cornerstone for enabling access to educational resources for the children of these enterprising women.

Alerzo empowers businesses of all sizes to reach their full potential through an ecosystem of unique business tools.

Their comprehensive digital services include a mobile B2B marketplace providing (1P) same-day delivery of fast-moving consumer goods (Alerzoshop) and a payment and business management solution (Veedez), which simplifies day-to-day operations and allows businesses to focus on their growth and success.