MTN Group, Africa’s largest mobile operator, has announced plans to launch a new streaming platform for mobile and fixed broadband users across the continent, a development that will challenge current market players like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

To bring this to fruition, MTN has entered into a strategic partnership with global video software leader Synamedia.

The collaboration will leverage Synamedia’s cloud-based technology to deliver a mix of live TV and video-on-demand content, offering multiple monetization options, including subscriptions, ad-supported content, and free streaming channels with targeted ads.

Localized content strategy

According to a statement released on Monday by MTN, the platform will feature content tailored to each market’s cultural preferences, languages, and viewing habits.

This localized approach aims to boost engagement and accessibility across MTN’s extensive African footprint.

Commenting on the initiative, MTN’s Group Chief Commercial Officer, Selorm Adadevoh, stated:

“We see a unique opportunity to transform video consumption in Africa with high-quality, accessible, and relevant content. This partnership enables us to leverage cutting-edge technology and deep customer insights to enhance entertainment experiences and drive digital inclusion.”

Technology backbone

The statement indicated that Synamedia would provide the technical infrastructure for content management, personalized recommendations, and scalable delivery.

The companies emphasized the platform’s reliability and ability to handle Africa’s growing digital demand.

The two companies noted that the collaboration underscores their shared commitment to advancing digital inclusion and enhancing access to quality content across Africa.

By leveraging innovative technologies and a localised approach, they said the partnership is poised to create a service that brings value to audiences and contributes to the development of the continent’s digital ecosystem.

CEO of Synamedia, Paul Segre, also commented on the initiative, saying:

“Thanks to MTN’s leadership and innovation, smartphone owners across Africa will be able to enjoy innovative linear TV and on-demand video. By taking advantage of the breadth of our integrated, cloud-based portfolio to quickly deploy new services at scale, MTN will be able to create a groundbreaking set of offerings for customers and viewers that will drive new revenues.”

