MTN Group, Africa’s largest mobile operator, has announced plans to launch a new streaming platform for mobile and fixed broadband users across the continent, a development that will challenge current market players like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
To bring this to fruition, MTN has entered into a strategic partnership with global video software leader Synamedia.
The collaboration will leverage Synamedia’s cloud-based technology to deliver a mix of live TV and video-on-demand content, offering multiple monetization options, including subscriptions, ad-supported content, and free streaming channels with targeted ads.
Localized content strategy
According to a statement released on Monday by MTN, the platform will feature content tailored to each market’s cultural preferences, languages, and viewing habits.
This localized approach aims to boost engagement and accessibility across MTN’s extensive African footprint.
Commenting on the initiative, MTN’s Group Chief Commercial Officer, Selorm Adadevoh, stated:
“We see a unique opportunity to transform video consumption in Africa with high-quality, accessible, and relevant content. This partnership enables us to leverage cutting-edge technology and deep customer insights to enhance entertainment experiences and drive digital inclusion.”
Technology backbone
The statement indicated that Synamedia would provide the technical infrastructure for content management, personalized recommendations, and scalable delivery.
- The companies emphasized the platform’s reliability and ability to handle Africa’s growing digital demand.
- The two companies noted that the collaboration underscores their shared commitment to advancing digital inclusion and enhancing access to quality content across Africa.
- By leveraging innovative technologies and a localised approach, they said the partnership is poised to create a service that brings value to audiences and contributes to the development of the continent’s digital ecosystem.
CEO of Synamedia, Paul Segre, also commented on the initiative, saying:
“Thanks to MTN’s leadership and innovation, smartphone owners across Africa will be able to enjoy innovative linear TV and on-demand video. By taking advantage of the breadth of our integrated, cloud-based portfolio to quickly deploy new services at scale, MTN will be able to create a groundbreaking set of offerings for customers and viewers that will drive new revenues.”
What you should know
- The initiative aligns with MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy to accelerate Africa’s digital economy.
- It comes as streaming competition intensifies in Africa, with platforms like Showmax, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video expanding their local content offerings.
- Industry analysts suggest this move could help MTN monetize its vast subscriber base while addressing Africa’s unique connectivity challenges through optimized streaming technology.
- In Nigeria, MTN is the largest telecom operator, accounting for over 50% of the market share as of January 2025, creating a huge market potential customers for the Group’s streaming business.
