The Federal Government of Nigeria has launched the Blueprint ICT Development (Blueprint-ICT-Dev) Project, a $40 million initiative aimed at transforming the country’s tertiary education system through digital infrastructure and innovation.

The project was announced on Tuesday in Abuja and will be implemented across 10 federal universities nationwide.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said the project reflects a renewed national focus on digital transformation, inclusive education, and human capital development.

“This project is a strategic investment in the future of Nigerian education. It’s about building smart campuses, empowering smart people, and nurturing smart ideas,” Alausa said.

He noted that the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and is expected to serve as a model for innovation and international partnership in higher education.

Objectives of the project

Dr. Alausa further explained that the project will support universities in digitising administrative systems, creating hybrid and cross-border academic programmes, and enhancing transnational education cooperation.

“The initiative would promote teacher training, improve education data systems, and integrate Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) across university curricula to support skills-based learning,” he added.

Other focus areas include the development of digital libraries, enhancement of research management systems, and connection of all participating universities to the Nigerian Research and Education Network (NgREN).

Funding Structure

According to Dr. Joshua Atah, Coordinator of Special Projects at the NUC, the project is structured into two main components:

Component One ($38 million): This will support ICT upgrades in 10 selected federal universities. It includes renovation of digital infrastructure, improved campus connectivity, academic staff training, and provision of digital resources for students.

Component Two ($2 million): This will fund the development of a National STEM Transformation Strategy, covering committee formation, labour market research, awareness campaigns, and STEM pilot initiatives.

The 10 universities selected to pilot the Blueprint-ICT-Dev Project are:

University of Calabar

University of Nigeria, Nsukka

University of Ibadan

Federal University of Technology, Minna

University of Maiduguri

Bayero University, Kano

Modibbo Adama University, Yola

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka

University of Jos

More insights

Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, described the initiative as a major step towards academic excellence through digital transformation.

“With this privilege comes responsibility. Success will be measured not just by infrastructure but by the lives transformed,” Ribadu said.

He explained that the project evolved from the NUC’s 2018 blueprint for revitalising Nigerian universities, which identified ICT as a key tool for addressing governance, financing, and employability gaps in the university system.

He noted that the project is not just about infrastructure or platforms. It is about reimagining the role of ICT in higher education.