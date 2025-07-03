The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tin Can Island Port Command, said it generated N747.07 billion in revenue between January and June 2025, marking a 29.85% increase compared to the N575.36 billion it recorded during the same period in 2024.

This performance represents a N171.72 billion surplus and a 98.03% achievement of the command’s half-year revenue target.

The announcement was made in a statement released by the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Frank Onyeka, in Lagos on Thursday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

RelatedStories No Content Available

“The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tin Can Island Port Command, Lagos, on Thursday said it generated N747.07 billion from its operations between January and June.

“According to the command, the figure represents a remarkable surplus of N171,719,786,247.68 when compared to the N575.36 billion realised in the same period of 2024.

“This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Command, Comptroller Frank Onyeka, and made available to newsmen in Lagos,” the NAN report read in part.

It added, “Onyeka stated that the command collected a total revenue of N747,079,233,259.91 (Seven Hundred and Forty-Seven billion, seventy-nine million, two hundred and thirty-three thousand, two hundred and fifty-nine Naira, ninety-one kobo) in the first half of 2025.

“According to him, the figure represents a 29.85% increase compared to the previous year and reflects a 98.03% performance against the command’s expected revenue target for the period.”

Providing further insight into the command’s performance in the first half of 2025, Onyeka noted that monthly collections consistently surpassed both projections and the previous year’s figures.

In January, the command generated N116.41 billion, compared to N88.43 billion in January 2024. February followed with N103.25 billion (up from N100.25 billion), while March recorded N128.27 billion (from N115.11 billion).

In April, collections rose to N145.02 billion (from N95.70 billion), May brought in N128.45 billion (from N92.67 billion), and June closed the period with N125.68 billion (up from N83.19 billion).

More insights

The Customs Area Controller of Tin Can Island Port Command attributed the improved performance to the deployment of the new Bodogwu clearance system, which processed 3,450 Single Goods Declarations and successfully exited 2,749 entries within the period.

He also cited several stakeholder training sessions—both online and in-person—aimed at enhancing operational efficiency.

During the first quarter, the command received 282 vessels, with bulk imports including wheat, sugar, malt, laboratory chemicals, drilling rods, and general cargo.

Beyond revenue generation, the command stepped up its security efforts. It handed over illicit drugs valued at over N8.05 billion to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He noted that it also intercepted a container loaded with arms and ammunition, including pistols, magazines, live and blank rounds, and other military equipment. The items and suspects were transferred to the Department of State Services (DSS) for further investigation.

Comptroller Onyeka reaffirmed the command’s commitment to strengthening national revenue, safeguarding Nigeria’s borders, and ensuring efficient trade facilitation at one of the country’s busiest ports.