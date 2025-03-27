The Nigerian Senate has called on the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy to engage with telecommunications providers to review the recent hike in data costs.

The Senate emphasized the need for fair and affordable pricing for all Nigerians.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (APC-Cross River) during plenary on Wednesday.

The motion, titled “Urgent Need to Address the Increased Cost of Data Services in Nigeria,” addressed concerns over the sharp rise in internet costs across the country.

Senator Ekpenyong highlighted that telecommunications providers had increased data costs by up to 200%, placing significant financial strain on Nigerians, particularly young people who rely on the internet for their livelihood.

Concerns over economic impact

According to Ekpenyong, many young Nigerians have embraced the digital economy, leveraging online platforms for freelancing, remote work, digital marketing, and social media management.

“This move has placed significant financial strain on millions of Nigerians, especially young people who rely on the internet for their livelihood,” Ekpenyong stated.

He further explained that fibre-optic internet services remain unaffordable for the average young Nigerian, leaving them dependent on mobile telecommunications companies.

“The sudden and substantial increase in data cost threatens their economic survival and limits access to critical digital services,” he added.

Senate President’s stance

Senate President Godswill Akpabio expressed support for the motion, noting that its implementation would benefit young entrepreneurs.

“This motion, when implemented, would assist young entrepreneurs. It will not only enable them to remain in business but also ensure they have affordable prices that will generate revenue and profits for them,” Akpabio said.

Beyond the immediate review of data costs, the Senate also resolved to:

Call on the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy to develop a policy framework for affordable internet services in Nigeria.

Urge the Federal Government to establish and support tech hubs across the country, providing free or subsidized internet access for young entrepreneurs, students, and innovators.

Mandate its Committee on Communications to investigate the factors driving the high cost of data and recommend solutions for a sustainable, business-friendly telecommunications sector.

What you should know