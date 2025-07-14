NucleusIS Africa, a fast-growing health-focused fintech, has officially rebranded as RIGO Incorporated, signaling a bold new chapter in its mission to transform Africa’s healthcare ecosystem through finance and technology.

At a vibrant launch event held in Victoria Island, Lagos, the company unveiled its refreshed identity and expanded business structure—now operating as a branded house with two main arms:

RIGO Finance: A licensed microfinance bank (MFB) offering collateral-free loans within 48 hours, smart wallets, and bill payment services tailored for healthcare SMEs.

RIGO Tech: A technology solutions provider that offers tools for HMOs and healthcare providers to manage operations, claims processing, and inventory.

“We’re no longer just a lender, we’re an enabler. RIGO is infrastructure for healthcare, finance, operations, integrations, all from one connected platform,” said Founder and CEO of RIGO, Kayode Odeyinde.

The consolidation

Odeyinde added that the rebrand reflects a consolidation of RIGO’s aspirations and its multifaceted approach to healthcare innovation.

“We aligned all our divisions under the RIGO name to better reflect our mission. We’re expanding faster, innovating more boldly, and targeting underserved markets across Africa,” he said.

Hinting at the next frontiers for the company, Odeyinde said RIGO will be doing much more in the rest of Africa, where it is not currently present.

The company is also focusing on an aggressive rollout of solutions as it hopes to transform healthcare across Africa with the latest technology and innovations.

A Vertical SaaS play meets embedded finance

The rebrand goes far beyond a name change as it marks the company’s evolution into a vertically integrated platform, combining fintech and SaaS offerings in one stack.

This positions RIGO as a leading infrastructure provider for Nigeria’s fragmented healthcare market, integrating lending, health data, inventory systems, and operational support.

While operating as NucleusIS Africa, RIGO had already disbursed over N10 billion in collateral-free loans to more than 2,000 healthcare businesses.

It had also built a growing database of over 1.3 million healthcare users, offering insights and value-added services across the ecosystem.

With the rebranding, RIGO joins a new generation of African tech companies building niche but scalable infrastructure for essential sectors.

From health-tech to fintech

Also speaking on the transition, RIGO’s Board Chairman, Femi Niyi, said the company has now progressed from just being a health-tech company to a finance technology startup.

“We’ve evolved from a health-tech startup into a full-spectrum finance and technology enabler. Through our microfinance bank and tech solutions, we’re eliminating long-standing barriers in healthcare delivery.

“This new chapter is not just about growth, it’s about building infrastructure that makes healthcare more efficient, inclusive, and sustainable,” he said.

The event also featured a high-level panel session titled “Rethinking Healthcare Financing in Nigeria”, where industry leaders discussed persistent challenges and funding gaps in the healthcare sector. Panelists included Pharm. Chidi Okoro, Founder, Drug and Medicaments Nigeria Ltd; Dr. Chris Ehimen, Co-founder of Nett Pharmacy; and Dr. Olaleye Oluwafemi, Group Head, Health Finance at Sterling Bank.

About RIGO Incorporated

RIGO Incorporated is an African technology company powering healthcare businesses through connected finance and technology. With a mission to support the people behind essential work, RIGO provides smart, practical tools that help healthcare businesses run and grow.

Through its two platforms; RIGO Finance and RIGO Tech, the company serves thousands of hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, HMOs, and suppliers across Nigeria. Formerly known as NucleusIS Africa, RIGO is building the infrastructure backbone of Africa’s healthcare economy. Learn more at www.rigohq.com.