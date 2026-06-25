Austin Laz and Company Plc has received shareholder approval to raise up to N2.1 billion in fresh capital through a private placement, business combination, merger, or hybrid of these structures.

The resolutions were passed at an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held virtually on June 18, 2026, and disclosed in a filing with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on June 23, 2026, signed by Company Secretary Chukwudi A. Ofor of Ifeanyi Ofor & Associates.

The EGM outcome brings shareholders formally behind a transaction that Austin Laz’s board disclosed to the NGX on February 3, 2026, when the company announced it was in advanced discussions with BMT Industries over a major investment that would see BMT emerge as a core investor in the enlarged entity.

The anticipated merger with Building Materials Technology Industries (BMT Industries), has been positioned as a transformative deal capable of lifting Austin Laz’s market share in highly competitive Nigeria’s construction materials market.

What the EGM resolutions show:

Shareholders approved eight resolutions at the EGM, collectively authorising the board to pursue, structure, and execute the capital raise with full discretion over terms, timing, and investor selection:

The company is authorised to raise up to N2,100,000,000 — or such other amount as the board determines — through a private placement, business combination, merger, or hybrid structure.

New shares will be issued from the company’s unissued authorised share capital, ranking pari passu in all respects with existing ordinary shares.

The board is authorised to allot new ordinary shares at N5.00 per share, or at such other price as determined, to one or more investors in tranches and on terms to be set by the board.

The board has full authority to finalise terms and timelines, negotiate with and approve the list of potential investors, and appoint all professional parties required for execution.

The board is mandated to seek regulatory approvals from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Nigerian Exchange Limited and comply with all applicable regulatory directives.

The Company Secretary is authorised to effect necessary amendments to the Memorandum and Articles of Association at the Corporate Affairs Commission to reflect changes in share capital structure.

Shareholders ratified all steps already taken by the board in connection with the proposed capital raise — confirming that preliminary groundwork, including possible investor engagement and professional appointments, was already underway before formal shareholder authorisation.

Backstory: The BMT Industries deal

The June 18 EGM resolutions are best understood in the context of Austin Laz’s February 2026 announcement, which disclosed that BMT Industries would transfer its production lines, infrastructure, brand, market access, and goodwill to Austin Laz in exchange for shares in the enlarged company.

BMT Industries, a building materials manufacturer incorporated in 2022 with a growing footprint across Nigeria’s South-South region and the Federal Capital Territory, has an asset base valued at N3 billion and recorded a turnover of over N1.6 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Its product range includes glazed roofing sheets, PVC windows, and suspended ceilings — all locally produced — with expansion plans into Lagos and Ogun States already outlined for 2026.

The integration was expected to unlock new income streams and significantly broaden Austin Laz’s product portfolio beyond its existing refrigeration, thermoplastics, and aluminium operations.

Austin Laz’s board had originally expected the investment process and share issue to be completed by March 2026, subject to regulatory approvals. The June EGM suggests that the timeline could have been extended, with the formal shareholder mandate now in place to proceed with the next phase of execution.

More insights:

Several dimensions of the transaction warrant attention as it moves toward regulatory approval and implementation.

The proposed placement price of N5.00 per share carries significant strategic meaning.

Austin Laz’s stock closed at N3.52 on June 24, 2026 — placing the placement price at a premium of approximately 42% to prevailing market levels.

This premium signals that the board is targeting strategic investors, most likely BMT Industries shareholders receiving Austin Laz shares as consideration for the asset transfer, rather than purely financial buyers seeking immediate market arbitrage.

The gap between placement price and market price also implies that the transaction’s completion could provide a meaningful re-rating catalyst for the stock if the integration delivers the earnings uplift that analysts anticipated in February.

The broad provision of the resolutions — encompassing private placement, business combination, merger, and hybrid structures — offers maximum flexibility for the board to structure the final transaction in whichever form best achieves regulatory approval and value optimisation.

The inclusion of merger language aligns directly with the BMT deal’s mechanics, in which BMT’s assets and operations would effectively be absorbed into Austin Laz’s corporate structure.

What you should know:

With approximately 1.08 billion shares outstanding and a market capitalisation of N3.8 billion as of Wednesday, June 24, 2026, Austin Laz joins a growing list of smaller NGX-listed companies pursuing capital strengthening through private structures rather than fully public rights issues.

The proposed N2.1 billion capital raise, if executed at N5.00 per share, would imply the issuance of up to 420 million new ordinary shares — representing a significant dilution to existing shareholders that will need to be weighed against the revenue and earnings accretion expected from the BMT integration.

BMT Industries’ N3 billion asset base and N1.6 billion in 2025 turnover, if successfully integrated, would materially expand Austin Laz’s operational scale relative to its current revenue base.

The stock has experienced significant volatility since the start of 2026. It began the year at N4.25, declined 17.2% year-to-date, closing at N3.52 per share as of June 24, a level that puts the N5.00 placement price firmly in premium territory relative to recent market pricing.

All resolutions remain subject to regulatory approval from the SEC and NGX before implementation can proceed, and the transaction timeline continues to be contingent on the pace of that regulatory process.