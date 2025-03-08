In the 10th episode of Drinks and Mics, Ugodre Obi Chukwu, Tunji Andrews, Arnold Dublin Green, and fan-favourite Samson Esemuede break down some of the biggest financial stories making headlines.

First up, MTN, Nestlé, and Seplat have released their latest earnings. While MTN and Nestlé struggle with rising costs and FX losses, Seplat is enjoying gains thanks to increased oil production. Meanwhile, oil prices have dropped below $82 per barrel, raising concerns about Nigeria’s revenue projections.

On the global front, Donald Trump is making headlines in the crypto space, positioning himself as a pro-crypto candidate, a move that could shake up digital asset markets. Back home, Nigerian banks have rolled out new ATM withdrawal charges, sparking debates about accessibility and consumer burden.

But the biggest showdown is happening in Nigeria’s oil sector. Dangote Refinery and the NNPC are locked in a battle over fuel prices, with both sides making reductions that could impact the nation’s refining industry post-subsidy.

What does this all mean for businesses, consumers, and the economy?