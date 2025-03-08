To positively transform the mortgage sector of the economy, the Mortgage Banking Association of Nigeria (MBAN) has elected new executives.

A statement issued by the MBAN disclosed.

The election, which was held at the Biennial General Meeting of the association on Thursday, saw Mr Ayo Olowookere elected as President and Chairman of the National Executive Council (NEC). He is also the Managing Director (MD) of the Imperial Homes Mortgage Bank.

Other members of the Newly Elected National Executive Committee of the Association are: Mr. Arinze, Vice President and MD of Homebase Mortgage Bank; Mr Ime Okon, the Deputy President East and MD Awka Savings; the Deputy President West – Mr. Bolaji Adewunmi, MD of Abbey Mortgage Bank; the PRO – Dr. Olumide Adedeji, MD of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank as well as Mrs. Joan Adenuga, Legal Adviser.

Olowookere is a seasoned finance executive with over 20 years in Financial Services, Banking and Real Estate Finance.

He has a degree in Industrial Chemistry from the University of Lagos and MSc in Finance from TIAS Business School.

Before joining Imperial Homes as Managing Director in 2019, Ayo was MD at LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc from 2015 to 2019.

He started his career at KPMG and proceeded to ARM before pivoting to the Mortgage Banking Financial Services sub-sector.

Ayo is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an Alumnus of the Harvard Business School.

The MBAN President hopes to re-energize advocacy and sub-sector Interface for

Member Primary Mortgage Banks and Brokerage Companies.

He also aims to refocus the Association on its role as a market building enterprise and promoting the operations of the Mortgage Banking and Brokerage industry in Nigeria.

In his words: “The Mortgage Banking sub-sector needs to collaborate rather than compete. Hence, there will be regular engagement meetings with Industry Counter-parties – Federal Ministry of Housing, Federal Ministry of Finance, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, NMRC, FHFL, MREIF, REDAN and the Media.”