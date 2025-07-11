President Donald Trump has escalated trade tensions with Canada by threatening to impose a sweeping 35% tariff on all Canadian imports to the United States starting August 1, citing Canada’s alleged failure to curb the flow of fentanyl into the country.

The announcement was made via a sharply worded letter posted on Truth Social, Trump’s personal social media platform.

In the letter addressed to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump wrote, “Instead of working with the United States, Canada retaliated with its own tariffs.” He accused Canada of contributing to the U.S. fentanyl crisis and criticized its trade practices, including imposing levies on American dairy products and maintaining a trade deficit unfavorable to the U.S.

“As you will recall, the United States imposed tariffs on Canada to deal with our Nation’s Fentanyl crisis, which is caused, in part, by Canada’s failure to stop the drugs from pouring into our Country,” Trump continued. “Starting August 1, 2025, we will charge Canada a Tariff of 35% on Canadian products sent into the United States, separate from all sectoral tariffs.”

Questioning the Justification

The President warned that any Canadian goods attempting to circumvent the new tariffs would be subject to an even higher penalty. However, he also appeared to leave room for negotiation, adding, “These tariffs may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your country.”

Trump’s claims about fentanyl imports have been met with skepticism. Data from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection indicates that the vast majority of fentanyl enters the country via the southern border with Mexico, not through Canada. Only a negligible amount is seized at the northern border.

Despite that, Trump reiterated his belief that Canada plays a role in the illicit drug’s entry into the U.S., asserting that manufacturers ship fentanyl from China through Canadian and Mexican channels.

Canada’s Response

Prime Minister Carney swiftly responded via a statement on X (formerly Twitter), rejecting the premise of Trump’s accusation.

“Canada has made vital progress to stop the scourge of fentanyl in North America. We are committed to continuing to work with the United States to save lives and protect communities in both our countries,” Carney said.

He added, “The Canadian government has steadfastly defended our workers and businesses. We will continue to do so as we work towards the revised deadline of August 1.”

What You Should Know

The announcement comes just days before the deadline to finalize a revised U.S.-Canada trade agreement.

Tensions between the two nations have been mounting since Trump imposed a 25% tariff earlier this year on Canadian steel, automobiles, and other goods excluded from the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Canada retaliated by implementing tariffs worth an estimated $43 billion.

Trump’s letter also included threats of 15–20% blanket tariffs on imports from other major U.S. trading partners, with additional tariffs on the European Union expected soon.

As trade negotiations near a critical juncture, the administration has hinted that Canadian companies investing directly in U.S. manufacturing facilities might be exempt from new tariffs, suggesting an economic incentive for shifting production southward.