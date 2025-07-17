Five Nigerian fintechs, including PalmPay, Moniepoint, OPay, Piggyvest, and Interswitch, have been named among the top 300 global fintechs of 2025.

The list published by CNBC in partnership with Statista recognized fintechs across the globe based on key performance indicators such as revenue, growth, and employee headcount.

According to CNBC, the 300 companies were selected based on desk research conducted by Statista, alongside editorial input from the publication.

PalmPay, Moniepoint, OPay, and Interswitch were listed under the payments category, which features providers of payment services, gateways, and other products that facilitate transactions between people and businesses.

Piggyvest is listed under the Wealth Tech category, which comprises companies offering digital products across the wealth management ecosystem, including platforms and tools for online trading, investment management, and portfolio optimization.

Country distribution

Analysis of the top fintechs based on country of origin shows that Nigeria has one of the lowest representations with only four making the list despite being home to over 200 fintechs. Moniepoint is listed as a UK company by virtue of its incorporation in the country.

The United States emerged as the country with the highest number of fintechs on the list, with the headquarters of 126 of the companies located in the world’s largest economy.

The U.K. trails behind in second place, home to 38 of the top fintechs, while Singapore takes over from India, coming in third, with 16 of the world’s top fintechs headquartered in the city-state.

PalmPay, Moniepoint react

Reacting to the list published on Wednesday, PalmPay says its inclusion reflects its continued momentum as one of Africa’s leading fintech platforms.

PalPay, which recently hit 15 million daily transactions across its markets, provides financial services for over 35 million registered customers.

“To be recognised as one of the world’s top fintech companies by CNBC and Statista is a powerful affirmation of our mission to build a more inclusive financial system.

“As we scale PalmPay to more emerging markets, including Tanzania and Bangladesh, our focus remains on closing financial access gaps for everyday consumers and businesses, while expanding the partner ecosystem that fuels our reach and impact,” said Sofia Zab, Founding Chief Marketing Officer at PalmPay.

Also reacting via a statement, Group CEO of Moniepoint Inc, Tosin Eniolorunda, said:

“It is an honour to be named as one of the world’s top fintech companies by CNBC. Moniepoint’s inclusion in this prestigious, authoritative list is a testament to the hard work and success of the entire team while highlighting our emergence as a key player shaping the future of fintech worldwide.”

What you should know

CNBC’s list of the world’s top fintech companies was launched in 2023 to identify global market leaders in technology-driven financial services.

The list, which includes companies operating across various regions and market categories including banking solutions, digital assets, and payments, highlights the dynamic and rapidly evolving fintech industry, offering readers, investors, and stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the leading players across various segments.