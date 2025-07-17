The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended train operations along the Warri-Itakpe corridor, citing unforeseen technical challenges.

The announcement, signed by the NRC management and posted on the Corporation’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, stated that the Warri-Itakpe Train Service was cancelled and temporarily suspended on Tuesday, July 15, and Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

While the announcement clearly stated the affected dates, it did not confirm whether services would resume on Thursday, July 17, leaving uncertainty about the current operational status of the route.

The NRC noted that the suspension was necessary to allow its engineering team to urgently resolve the technical issues.

“The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) regrets to inform the general public and our esteemed passengers that the Warri-Itakpe Train Service was cancelled and temporarily suspended on Tuesday, July 15, and Wednesday, July 16, 2025, due to unforeseen technical challenges.

“This suspension is necessary to allow our engineering team to urgently address and resolve the issues. Please be assured that efforts are ongoing to restore services promptly and safely,” the statement read in part.

Passengers and members of the public have been advised to follow the NRC’s official communication channels for updates on when services will resume.

What you should know

The Warri–Itakpe Railway is a 326-kilometre standard-gauge line connecting Warri in Delta State to Itakpe in Kogi State. It is a critical transport link for passengers and freight in Nigeria’s southern and central regions.

The line has experienced several service disruptions in recent months:

In July 2024, a derailment occurred near Ujevwu, Delta State, involving multiple coaches. Though no injuries were reported, operations were suspended for two days.

In February 2025, a technical fault forced another suspension. Services resumed on February 22 after repairs.

On April 10, 2025, the NRC suspended operations for 72 hours after repeated engine failures disrupted trips. While the faults were repaired, operations remained halted temporarily for safety system upgrades. The line was later reopened for operations a few days after the suspension.

In June 2025, the NRC addressed public concern after a viral video showed removed rail clips. The agency described it as an isolated issue discovered during routine inspections and said it had been promptly resolved.

The recent string of incidents reflects the challenges facing the rail corridor, prompting calls for improved maintenance and safety protocols.