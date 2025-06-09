The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has dismissed recent safety concerns regarding the Warri–Itakpe rail corridor, assuring the public that train operations along the route remain safe, secure, and fully operational.

In a statement issued on Monday in Lagos, the Acting Deputy Director of Public Relations at NRC, Mr. Callistus Unyimadu, clarified that a recent incident involving the temporary removal of rail clips was detected and promptly rectified.

He confirmed that no threat was posed to the integrity of train operations or passenger safety.

“The attention of the NRC has been drawn to a widely circulated social media message warning the public to avoid train travel, particularly along Warri – Itakpe rail corridor.

“The message, accompanied by a short video showing removed rail clips, falsely claims that rail transport is currently unsafe and urges passengers to cancel travel plans.

“We wish to categorically state that this information is misleading and unfounded,” he said.

He added, “Train services on the Warri-Itakpe corridor and all other NRC corridors remain safe, reliable and fully operational.”

More insights

The NRC revealed that a recent issue was detected during a routine inspection and was promptly resolved by its maintenance team. According to Unyimadu, the swift response and ongoing monitoring reflect the corporation’s strong commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards.

He explained that both the tracks and rolling stock remain under continuous surveillance, with trained personnel on hand to address any challenges in real time.

Unyimadu urged the public to continue using NRC services with confidence, assuring that all trains operating on NRC-managed routes are safe, reliable, and maintained on a regular basis.

He further advised passengers to depend solely on verified NRC communication channels for accurate updates and travel advisories, warning that any attempts to discourage rail travel through misinformation undermine national efforts to promote a safer and more efficient transportation system.

What you should know

The Warri–Itakpe Railway is a 326-kilometre standard-gauge line linking Warri in Delta State to Itakpe in Kogi State.

While the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has dismissed current safety concerns and assured that operations are safe and fully functional, the line has suffered several technical issues in recent months.

On April 10, 2025, the NRC suspended operations for 72 hours following multiple engine failures that disrupted services the previous day. Although the faults were addressed, the suspension remained in place temporarily to allow for safety system upgrades.

Earlier in February 2025, train services were halted due to a technical fault but resumed on February 22 after repairs.

In July 2024, a derailment involving several coaches occurred near Ujevwu, Delta State. While no injuries were reported, the incident led to a two-day service suspension.

The most recent concern—a social media video showing removed rail clips—was confirmed by the NRC as an isolated issue spotted during routine inspection and promptly fixed.