Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, has donated N1 billion to support victims of the recent flood disaster in Mokwa Local Government Area.

The governor also directed the Ministry for Land and Survey to issue a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) to the Federal Government to facilitate the immediate construction of resettlement homes for displaced residents.

He announced the donation during an on-the-spot assessment of the flood damage, where he met with affected community members, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Days earlier, President Bola Tinubu had approved the donation of N2 billion on behalf of the Federal Government to support the resettlement of flood victims in Mokwa

“The Niger governor, Mohammed Bago, has donated one billion Naira to the victims of the recent flood disaster in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state,” the NAN report read in part.

It added, “Bago said that the government would also provide resettlement land and services to them.

“He directed the Ministry for Land and Survey to issue a certificate of occupancy (C of O) to the Federal Government to facilitate immediate construction of the resettlement homes for the victims.”

In addition to the financial aid, the state government committed ten trucks each of rice, beans, maize, millet, and sorghum to further support the victims.

More insights

Bago assured that all donations would be judiciously distributed through a committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Yakubu Garba. He emphasized that the state government would not only support the victims with relief materials but also provide resettlement land and services to help them rebuild their lives.

To fast-track the relocation process, the governor instructed that the C of O be issued to the Federal Government to facilitate the construction of new homes for the displaced residents. He added that while awaiting the housing project, arrangements would be made to move victims from the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps to safer temporary locations.

The governor expressed appreciation to the Federal Government, donor partners, and individuals who had contributed to relief efforts. He also called for continued support from well-meaning Nigerians.

In addition, the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Daji, and other dignitaries including the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, and former Deputy Governor Alhaji Mohammed Ketso, commended Governor Bago’s proactive response and humanitarian gesture.

What you should know

The flood in Mokwa Local Government Area started on May 29 and led to hundreds of deaths, the displacement of thousands, and widespread destruction of homes and key infrastructure.

In response, President Bola Tinubu approved a N2 billion intervention fund and activated the National Emergency Responder Centre to coordinate recovery and resettlement efforts in the affected communities.

Several prominent Nigerians have also contributed financially to support relief efforts and assist those affected.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, had earlier explained that the flooding was caused by heavy rainfall and a blockage of the River Dingi. He dismissed claims that the disaster was due to structural failures at the Kainji or Jebba dams, noting that both remain fully operational and in good condition.

Utsev added that the disaster was worsened by climate change-induced extreme weather and unregulated construction that blocked a normally dry tributary of the River Dingi.