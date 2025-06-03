The Federal Government has attributed the recent flooding in Mokwa, Niger State, to heavy rainfall and blockage of the River Dingi, dismissing claims that the disaster was caused by failures at the Kainji or Jebba dams.

The clarification came from the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, who said both dams are structurally sound and fully operational, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Prof. Utsev said the flood was caused by climate change-driven extreme weather overwhelming Mokwa’s drainage, worsened by unregulated building blocking a usually dry tributary of the River Dingi.

”It is important to clarify that the flooding in Mokwa was not the result of any water release from the Kainji or Jebba dams. Both facilities are intact and pose no risk to surrounding communities,” the minister stated.

The report further read, in part: “According to the minister, the flooding was largely due to heavy rainfall associated with extreme weather conditions driven by climate change, which overwhelmed the town’s drainage infrastructure.

“He explained that unregulated building activities and encroachments blocked a seasonal tributary of River Dingi, which normally remained dry except during periods of heavy rainfall. According to him, the absence of efficient alternative drainage channels worsened the situation.”

Utsev highlighted that in April 2025, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) had already warned of potential flooding in Mokwa and other vulnerable areas in its 2025 Annual Flood Outlook report. The report identified over 1,200 communities nationwide as being at high risk of floods.

The minister urged state and local governments to improve drainage infrastructure, enforce land-use regulations, relocate at-risk populations, and intensify public awareness campaigns on flood risks. He also encouraged stakeholders to utilize NIHSA’s online flood forecast dashboard to enhance preparedness and response efforts.

What you should know

The flood, which occurred on May 29, resulted in more than 200 fatalities, displaced over 3,000 residents, and caused significant damage to homes and critical infrastructure, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

In response, President Bola Tinubu pledged federal assistance and activated the National Emergency Responder Centre to oversee recovery operations in the affected communities.

Several prominent Nigerians have also made donations to support the victims and aid relief efforts.

Prof. Utsev described the disaster as a stark reminder of the escalating impacts of climate change and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustainable water resource management and building climate-resilient communities.