The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Kazeem O. Alogba, has declared that the annual long vacation for the Lagos State High Court will commence on Monday, July 21, 2025, and end on Friday, September 12, 2025.

The annual long vacation is a scheduled judicial break designed to allow judges and court staff to take time off for rest and rejuvenation after months of active court sittings

This was contained in a notice issued by the Chief Registrar, Mr. T. A. Elias, in line with Order 49 Rule 4(d) of the High Court of Lagos State (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019.

According to the notice, judges have been assigned to various judicial divisions to attend to urgent matters throughout the eight-week vacation.

“The Lagos State Judiciary emphasizes its commitment to ensuring continued access to justice during the vacation period through the structured deployment of vacation judges,” the Registrar stated.

Judges deployed to six judicial divisions

The judiciary has designated specific vacation judges to handle urgent matters across various judicial divisions during the vacation period.

Ikeja Division

Hon. Justice M. A. Dada (Mrs.): July 21 – August 1

Hon. Justice R. A. Oshodi: August 4 – August 15

Hon. Justice Y. R. Pinheiro (Mrs.): August 18 – August 29

Hon. Justice A. O. Idowu: September 1 – September 12

Lagos Division

Hon. Justice O. A. Layinka (Mrs.): July 21 – August 1

Hon. Justice M. O. Obadina (Mrs.): August 4 – August 15

Hon. Justice M. O. Dawodu: August 18 – August 29

Hon. Justice A. J. Bashua: September 1 – September 12

Badagry Division

Hon. Justice T. B. Sunmonu: August 4 – August 15

Hon. Justice E. O. Ashade: August 18 – August 29

Epe Division

Hon. Justice W. Animahun: August 4 – August 15

Hon. Justice S. A. Olaitan: August 18 – August 29

Ikorodu Division

Hon. Justice A. O. Adeyemi: August 4 – August 15

Hon. Justice B. O. Kalaro: August 18 – August 29

Eti-Osa Division

Hon. Justice J. E. Oyefeso (Mrs.): August 4 – August 15

Hon. Justice O. F. Aigbokhaevbo (Mrs.): August 18 – August 29

More insights

The chief registrar noted that the Criminal Division may sit throughout the vacation, and if the assigned judge is unavailable, a vacation judge can be assigned to handle urgent criminal matters.

Urgent civil matters may be heard during the vacation, except on Sundays or public holidays, provided they are considered urgent or if all parties involved consent to proceed. Applications for such urgent hearings are to be made by summons in chambers, either before a vacation judge or the judge handling the substantive case.

The 2025 annual vacation of the Lagos State High Court will end on Friday, September 19, with the 2025/2026 Legal Year set to begin on Monday, September 22, while the New Legal Year Service will hold on Monday, September 29, 2025.