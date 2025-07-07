U.S. President Donald Trump has set a new deadline of August 1 for the implementation of sweeping tariffs, giving global trading partners three additional weeks to finalize trade agreements and avoid punitive levies on exports to the United States.

The announcement, made via Trump’s Truth Social account on Sunday, comes just days before the previously anticipated July 9 deadline. The extension offers a temporary reprieve for countries still negotiating with Washington, though the pressure remains high.

“The UNITED STATES TARIFF Letters, and/or Deals, with various Countries from around the World, will be delivered starting at noon Washington time,” Trump posted.

The move resets the timeline for a series of high-stakes negotiations that have been underway for weeks. U.S. officials had initially warned that tariffs would take effect on July 9 for countries that failed to reach a deal, reverting to the levels announced on “Liberation Day” on April 2.

Global Diplomacy in Overdrive

European leaders have been scrambling to meet the deadline. The European Commission confirmed that progress has been made and that talks are ongoing.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Trump on Sunday in what was described as a “good exchange,” according to a spokesperson in Brussels.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also held separate calls over the weekend with von der Leyen and leaders from France and Italy to coordinate the EU’s response.

“Time is running out,” said Stefan Kornelius, Merz’s chief spokesman, during a press briefing in Berlin. “It’s a complex matrix of factors that need to be taken into account.”

The urgency reflects growing concern over the economic impact of renewed trade tensions, particularly as Trump threatens a 10% import tax on “any country aligning itself with the anti-American policies of BRICS.”

“There will be no exceptions to this policy,” Trump warned, as BRICS nations convened in Rio de Janeiro for their summit.

Market Reaction and Economic Fallout

The renewed tariff threats rattled global markets. U.S. equity futures fell, with S&P 500 contracts down 0.5% following the July 4 holiday. European stocks remained flat, while Asian equities declined 0.7%.

The U.S. dollar strengthened by as much as 0.5%, reaching its highest level in over a week against a basket of major currencies. The Australian and New Zealand dollars each dropped nearly 1%, reflecting concerns over their trade exposure to China.

Shorter-dated U.S. Treasury yields edged lower as investors sought safe-haven assets amid rising geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Trade Deals in the Pipeline

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that 18 major trading partners are currently in negotiations, with several agreements expected to be finalized soon. However, he acknowledged that the volume of discussions is creating a bottleneck.

“There’s a lot of congestion going into the home stretch,” Bessent said on Fox News Sunday. While he declined to confirm August 1 as the official deadline, he added, “If you want to speed things up, have at it. If you want to go back to the old rate, that’s your choice.”

So far, the Trump administration has announced only a limited framework with the United Kingdom, a temporary truce with China, and a preliminary outline of a deal with Vietnam. Talks with the European Union, Japan, and other key economies continued through the U.S. holiday weekend.