Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang loses $7.8 billion in 24 hours

Nvidia co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has lost $7.8 billion of his fortune, bringing his estimated net worth to $154.4 billion amid renewed scrutiny of the semiconductor giant's leadership.

Nvidia co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has lost $7.8 billion of his fortune, bringing his estimated net worth to $154.4 billion amid renewed scrutiny of the semiconductor giant’s leadership.

According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires ranking as of November 9, 2026, Huang’s wealth declined by 4.81%, placing him as the world’s 10th richest person.

The decline comes amid reports that Nvidia’s board has launched an independent investigation into Huang following allegations concerning his relationship with a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

Huang’s fortune is closely tied to his approximately 4% ownership stake in Nvidia, making his wealth particularly sensitive to movements in the company’s share price.

Jensen Huang’s Net Worth Falls 4.81%

According to Forbes, Huang’s estimated fortune fell from approximately $162.2 billion to $154.4 billion, representing a $7.8 billion decline.

The development comes as Nvidia faces heightened scrutiny following reports that its board is investigating whether Huang’s relationship with a woman suspected of being a Chinese intelligence operative created potential corporate security risks.

The investigation reportedly follows Huang’s admission of an extramarital affair, raising questions about whether sensitive corporate information could have been exposed.

However, there has been no public confirmation that Nvidia’s confidential information was compromised.

The development adds to the challenges facing the semiconductor manufacturer, which has been navigating US restrictions on exports of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China.

While the investigation has attracted attention, Huang’s net worth is primarily determined by the market value of his Nvidia shares, meaning changes in the company’s stock price can significantly affect his personal fortune.

Nvidia’s AI Boom Fuels Huang’s Wealth

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 alongside Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem and has served as the company’s president and chief executive officer since its establishment.

The company went public in 1999, with Huang retaining an ownership stake that has since become the foundation of his multibillion-dollar fortune.

Initially known for developing graphics processing units used in computer gaming, Nvidia expanded into artificial intelligence, data centres and high-performance computing.

Its GPUs have become critical components for companies developing and operating advanced artificial intelligence models.

Under Huang’s leadership, Nvidia’s market capitalisation surpassed $5 trillion in 2025, reflecting the rapid growth in demand for AI computing infrastructure.

The company’s expansion has propelled Huang into the ranks of the world’s wealthiest individuals, alongside technology billionaires whose fortunes are largely tied to their stakes in publicly traded companies.

Huang Records Previous Billion-Dollar Losses

Huang was born in Taiwan and spent part of his childhood in Thailand before his family sent him and his brother to the United States amid civil unrest.

Beyond his leadership at Nvidia, the billionaire has supported research and education through donations to major American universities.

He donated $30 million to Stanford University to support an engineering centre and contributed $50 million to Oregon State University in 2022 toward a research centre bearing his name.

Despite the latest $7.8 billion decline, Huang remains among the world’s 10 richest individuals, according to Forbes.

His estimated $154.4 billion fortune continues to reflect Nvidia’s position as a leading supplier of semiconductor technology powering the global artificial intelligence industry.

What you should know

Jensen Huang’s latest wealth decline is not the first time the Nvidia co-founder has suffered a multibillion-dollar loss following a sell-off in the semiconductor company’s shares.

In July 2025, Nvidia became the first publicly traded company to reach a $4 trillion valuation, driven by growing demand for artificial intelligence chips