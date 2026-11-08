Elon Musk loses $53.9 billion in one week as net worth drops to $849.7 billion

Elon Musk, the world's richest person, has recorded a $53.9 billion decline in his fortune over the past week, bringing his estimated net...

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, has recorded a $53.9 billion decline in his fortune over the past week, bringing his estimated net worth to $849.7 billion, according to data from the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List.

The decline represents a 5.97% reduction in Musk’s wealth within seven days, highlighting the volatility of fortunes tied to some of the world’s most valuable technology companies.

Despite the significant loss, Musk remains one of the wealthiest individuals in history, with his fortune largely linked to his ownership stakes in Tesla, SpaceX and other businesses.

The latest figures also demonstrate how quickly the wealth of the world’s richest billionaires can fluctuate as investors reassess company valuations and broader market conditions.

Musk’s Net Worth Falls 5.97%

Data from Forbes, updated on Sunday, November 8, 2026, showed that Musk’s fortune had fallen from approximately $903.6 billion a week earlier to $849.7 billion.

The decline comes amid a turbulent period for technology stocks, particularly companies associated with artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and space exploration.

Musk’s latest valuation nevertheless places him $471.6 billion ahead of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who occupies second position with an estimated net worth of $378.1 billion.

Google co-founder Larry Page ranks third with $236.9 billion, followed by Sergey Brin at $218.1 billion and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at $209.7 billion.

Musk’s Fortune Sees Sharp Swings

Musk’s latest wealth decline comes weeks after his fortune surged by $88 billion in a single day on October 21, pushing his estimated net worth to $1.013 trillion, as previously covered by Nairametrics.

The increase followed renewed investor optimism surrounding SpaceX’s financial performance and expectations ahead of Tesla’s quarterly earnings announcement.

Earlier in July, the billionaire suffered a $45.3 billion loss after SpaceX shares declined following a setback involving its Starship launch programme. The development pushed his fortune below $800 billion, compared with a peak of approximately $1.45 trillion recorded in June.

SpaceX IPO Reshaped Musk’s Fortune

The scale of Musk’s wealth movements became particularly evident in June when he became the world’s first trillionaire following SpaceX’s Nasdaq debut. His fortune reached approximately $1.1 trillion after the aerospace company’s shares opened above their initial public offering price.

The milestone was short-lived. By June 24, his net worth had fallen by $118 billion to $957 billion, largely following an adjustment to how Bloomberg calculated the value of unvested Tesla shares linked to his compensation package.

Musk subsequently recovered part of those losses in August, when his fortune increased by $30.7 billion in 24 hours to $894.9 billion as valuations across his major holdings improved.