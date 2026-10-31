Dangote companies pay N104.74 billion in taxes in 9 months

Companies associated with Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote recorded a combined N104.74 billion in tax payments during the nine months ended September 30, 2026, according to figures from their financial statements.

Companies associated with Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote recorded a combined N104.74 billion in tax payments during the nine months ended September 30, 2026, according to figures from their financial statements.

The amount represents a 15.5% decline from the N123.97 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2025, reflecting lower cash tax payments by Dangote Cement despite an increase recorded by NASCON Allied Industries.

An analysis of the companies’ cash flow statements shows that Dangote Cement accounted for the largest share of reported tax payments, contributing N97.74 billion, or approximately 93.3% of the combined total.

NASCON Allied Industries followed with N7 billion, representing the remaining 6.7%.

The analysis covers Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar Refinery and NASCON Allied Industries, alongside Dangote Petroleum Refinery. However, the refinery and Dangote Sugar did not have tax payment figures available for the nine-month period in 2026 and were therefore excluded from the aggregate.

The figures represent actual tax payments disclosed in the companies’ cash flow statements, rather than tax expenses recognised in their income statements.

Dangote Cement accounts for largest tax payments

Dangote Cement remained the largest contributor among the companies reviewed, paying N97.74 billion in taxes during the first nine months of 2026.

This represents a 15.3% decline from the N115.40 billion paid during the corresponding period of 2025.

Despite the reduction in cash payments, the company’s reported tax expense increased significantly, rising from N297.71 billion in 2025 to N497.71 billion in 2026.

The difference highlights the distinction between tax obligations recognised in financial reporting and actual cash payments made within a particular accounting period.

Tax expenses may include current and deferred tax charges, while cash tax payments reflect amounts settled during the reporting period, including payments relating to previous financial years.

NASCON tax payments rise by 34.7%

NASCON Allied Industries recorded a different trend, with cash tax payments increasing by 34.7% to N7 billion in the nine months ended September 2026.

This compares with N5.20 billion paid during the same period in 2025, representing an increase of approximately N1.80 billion.

The company’s tax expense also increased from N12.35 billion to N14.78 billion over the period.

NASCON’s higher tax payments partly offset the reduction recorded by Dangote Cement, although the increase was insufficient to reverse the overall decline in reported cash tax payments.

Dangote Sugar and refinery report tax expenses

Dangote Sugar Refinery recorded a tax expense of N3.93 billion during the nine months ended September 2026, more than double the N1.87 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2025.

The company disclosed N3.38 billion in cash tax payments for the first nine months of 2025, but no corresponding figure was provided in the dataset for 2026.

Meanwhile, Dangote Petroleum Refinery recorded a tax expense of N392.84 billion for the nine-month period in 2026.

What you should know

Nairametrics previously reported that Dangote Cement’s pre-tax profit rose by 41.5% to N1.47 trillion in the first nine months of 2026, compared with N1.04 trillion in the corresponding period of 2025. Revenue increased by 19.6% to N3.77 trillion, while profit after tax rose by 31.2% to N974.79 billion.

Despite the decline in cash taxes paid, the company’s income tax expense increased by 67.2% to N497.71 billion during the period. Its financial disclosures showed that N97.7 billion had been paid in cash, with the outstanding tax obligations scheduled for settlement in the fourth quarter of 2026 and into 2027.

In a separate report, Nairametrics disclosed that Dangote Refinery recorded a net profit of $4.73 billion in the first nine months of 2026, reversing a $117.2 million loss recorded during the corresponding period of 2025. The refinery’s revenue increased by 144.47% to $22.48 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached $5.52 billion.

Also, it was reported that Dangote’s wealth from his NGX-listed investments increased by N1.47 trillion during the third quarter of 2026, supported by a rally in Dangote Cement shares.

The billionaire is also preparing the next generation of leadership across his industrial businesses. According to an earlier Nairametrics report, Dangote is positioning his three daughters, Mariya, Halima and Fatima, to assume greater responsibilities as part of succession plans for his business empire.